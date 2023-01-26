A Silicon Valley legend tells you why serial tech layoffs are a bad idea

In an interview with The Examiner, Silicon Valley veteran CEO John Chambers says serial layoffs in tech can do more harm than good. JC2 Ventures

John Chambers emerged as a Silicon Valley legend in the 1990s as CEO of Cisco Systems, the San Jose technology company.

He led the tech powerhouse for 20 years through the dot-com boom of the '90s, then the dot-com crash of 2001 and the Great Recession of 2008.

Chambers, 73, who stepped down as CEO in 2015, developed a playbook for how tech companies should navigate downturns like the one Silicon Valley is reeling from today. The playbook includes critical advice: assume the downturn will be deeper and longer than expected. And if you need to cut jobs, make sure you do it only once.

Chambers isn’t exactly impressed with the way many tech companies are navigating the current slump, including the wave of serial layoffs that have rocked the industry.

“I thought people would learn from the playbook for a downturn, the same playbook that I ran in 2001, 2008,” he told The Examiner. “It's very basic, and yet most companies didn't do it.”

In an interview with The Examiner, Chambers, who is now CEO of his own venture firm, JC2 Ventures, shared his insights into the state of Silicon Valley, the spate of major tech layoffs, the rise of AI and Elon Musk’s controversial acquisition of Twitter.

This interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.

You said in 2019 that a correction was bound to happen after a prolonged period of expansion. Has anything surprised you in this market downturn?

I think the complexity of the downturn is unique. Downturns before had two or three major issues. This one has a bunch going on at the same time: the issue of inflation which nobody's seen for 40 years, the worst conflict since World War II in Europe, with Ukraine and Russia, the challenges with China, supply chain issues, COVID and remote work.

The major surprise was how many variables there are, and still remain two, three years, since we made the prediction.

COVID was a surprise. The stock market started down 15 months ago. By the time you're six months into a major market downturn, and you have all these other complexities going, to still spend at double the expense rate of your revenues (as some companies were doing), that is a mistake. That really surprised me. That surprised me at the CEO level, but also at the board level. You had some big companies in the last month alone state, very frankly, that they were too optimistic.

Many companies, including tech giants, are now doing serial layoffs. You and others have noted that that’s typically a bad idea.

I was giving the exact same advice to my startups. I've seen this movie before. The merry go round always stops. My view is if you're going to unfortunately have to do a layoff because you made mistakes as a leader — and everybody makes mistakes — either you underestimated or misread the situation, it should never be less than 5% of the organization. You assume it (the downturn) will last longer and be much deeper than you think. (What you don’t want is) you do a layoff (that's) not deep enough. Then you do a second layoff. When you do the second layoff, you have to cut deeper than you would have done if you'd done it the first time.

COVID became the wildcard here. The lockdowns led to a downturn, but then came a surge in demand as companies pivoted to remote work. Do you think that was sort of a head fake that led many companies to miscalculate by focusing too much on the new trends led by the pivot to remote work?

No, I do not. You and I talked about this before: it's an architectural play in tech. Every company, regardless if you’re in manufacturing or health care or government or defense, is going to become a tech company. That's become even more true with digitization. I know of almost no CEOs who don't think that their company has to become a digital company. And tech is at the heart of that digitization.

But did the pendulum go too far one way or the other? It clearly did.

It will end up that not everybody works from home. Remote work works very effectively. Everybody had to learn it during COVID. COVID clearly accelerated the ability to work anywhere, anytime you want. People became comfortable with it with huge implications that will last.

However, you now see CEOs saying, “I’ve got to get my employees back in the office.” What remote work breaks down is the collaboration, building the relationships, etc. It's going to be a blended world in my opinion. All remote probably will not work. And anybody who forces it to be all physical, five days a week, probably is not going to work either.

I think the Zooms, the Cisco WebExes, the Meets of the world are here to stay. It just went a little bit too far. Now it’ll swing back as it always does. It’s not a head fake, but it probably went a little bit too far.

AI is suddenly in the spotlight , with ChatGPT. You had said that AI could have an impact on jobs. Has your view changed?

AI will create a huge number of jobs in every industry. But it will have tremendous productivity, which will eliminate other jobs. Will the net be positive? Absolutely in my opinion.

But this is a movie you and I have seen before. They originally said computerization would destroy jobs. It didn't. Then they said the internet would destroy jobs. It didn’t in total. In fact, it created new industries, companies we couldn't even dream about that changed the way you work and learn. Then they said the cloud would do it. It didn't. It created new companies, new jobs, and eliminated others.

Now AI will be the game changer for the high-tech industry and that's where I'm betting heavily. I think AI will be the next cloud. It will be the next internet. It will be the next mainframe-mini computer type of company overall. And I think it's most likely to come from a new player because that's how it's always occurred before.

One of the recent big tech stories, of course, was Elon Musk taking over at Twitter . What do you think of how this acquisition has played out?

First, I want to give tremendous credit to Elon Musk. He is an innovator. He's a disrupter. He has confidence and he goes for it. And I'd be careful about ever betting against him.

However, the way that he approached Twitter, it was everything I would have done differently. When you take over a company, you focus on keeping the best talent. The second is, if you're going to make changes, you make them once crisply in a way that people clearly understand. And you treat people with tremendous respect.

It went against almost every rule I would have outlined in terms of how you do an acquisition. I think it could have been done so much smoother in a way that doesn’t make society look at it and say, “You shouldn't treat people like that” and “There we go high tech” and “You have the very rich and high-tech treating others in a way that makes tech not for good.”

I think it could have been handled much more effectively and got dramatically better business results and still achieved his goals. I think he missed a window of opportunity there.

There's a lot of talk about the end of globalization, that the trends that have been dominant over the last 20, 30 years are ending and something else is replacing it. Do you agree?

Yes. Do I think globalization has been a tremendous benefit to society and to the world? It has resulted in lower prices, allowing many countries to participate in an economic boom that we saw over the last couple of decades.

However, with nation states behaving in a different way in terms of security and trust, with companies realizing that just having a semiconductor piece could shut down a whole industry or a whole architecture, I think you're definitely going to see a move toward de-globalization and more alignment on supply chains and countries and companies that you can trust and you feel confident in.

In your 2023 predictions, you talked about a shift from the Great Resignation to the Great Recommit. What do you mean by that?

The current generation of workers have never seen an economic slowdown for 12 years. If your average age in these companies is below 30, it means almost all the employees have not seen it.

There was a startup mentality: I'll work for two years, get options and I'll go work somewhere else for two years, get options there and go work somewhere else. I'll be a portfolio manager in my own future. And there was no fear that, if I left a job, I wouldn't be able to find a better job for more money, and almost without exception, potentially a lot more.

In fact, if you wanted to move to a new company, usually you got your dramatically higher pay and a title that would have taken you longer to get (if you stayed). That works great during periods of tremendous supply constraints of people. It doesn't work nearly as well as that begins to change.

The jobs will be much harder. It's a hard market right now. People who are unemployed in this market are finding the right job quickly that they could do in a heartbeat just six months ago is much harder. They will eventually find it, but it is harder.

People realize that when you jump to a new company, guess who are the first people to get laid off? Especially if you're working remotely. Nobody knows them. And they were also often the most expensive.

So you're seeing people evaluate more. (They will) want to be at a company for more than one to two years. They realize being committed to the company has a lot of advantages to it which they might not have seen before.

That goes back to the problem with companies that do serial layoffs and the kind of message that sends.

People are saying it’s one shoe, then the next shoe. No matter what you say — “Well, I should have seen it earlier and I apologize” — people lose trust in you.

Now back to the bigger picture. Silicon Valley is really challenged. It is not necessarily a good place anymore to do a startup. It is not business-friendly, not tax-friendly, not “ease of doing business”-friendly in terms of the rules and regulations. And it is tremendously expensive. The golden goose is gone. You've slaughtered it before you realize what happened.

Rotations are natural. It has always happened in high tech. Remember that major mainframe companies were in New York. Then it was Boston. Then it was Silicon Valley. Now, watch out for Texas.

What do you say to people in the industry who are troubled by the other issues beyond business and tech in places like Texas such as the decision to ban all kinds of abortions and other social issues?

I think we've got to be very careful in the Bay Area to say we clearly understand the right culture, and these other places are wrong.

It's important to do what's right on social issues, and to do what's right on business, economic issues. But you shouldn't impose your views on your employees or on others. When you do, technology gets into real trouble. There's been a lot of people that have tried to impose their views of Silicon Valley on the rest of the nation.

The social issues (that are also important) to me are more on how do you deal with immigration in a very positive way. I've always been a huge immigration advocate. We're all immigrants here. But we've got to try to create the environment for the best and brightest. And we're doing a terrible job of walking that line.

You've got to be very pro-business. It is so hard to do business in Silicon Valley. I mean so hard. They'll tell you how to run your business. They'll tell you what your board looks like. They're gonna tell you decisions you need to make, etc.

You have another location that says, “We're pro-business. You run your business well. You do it ethically. We're gonna love you. No taxes.” If Silicon Valley doesn't get better at changing in California, in spite of all the unfair advantages we have in a positive way, we will get affected.

On the issue of choice. I'm pro-choice. I think that's the woman's decision up to a certain amount (of time) in the pregnancy. And I've been very direct with that. I’ve felt that if the Republican Party could get its act together on social issues and be more moderate, they would clearly have a brighter future in front of them. I've been disappointed with that.

So to answer your question, the market would determine that, and there are a lot of people that aren't in any hurry to see Silicon Valley's values imposed in Texas or Florida or Georgia.

I hope those states become more progressive on social issues. If they do, they'll be the ones that lead the nation. If they don't, I think you always find others, including myself, that are concerned with their direction. And I clearly am. I tease that I used to be a moderate Republican (which is) an endangered species in California. But it's also an endangered species across the nation. This country likes to be led from the middle with a conservative leaning. I hope we get there again.

We have much bigger issues to solve: job creation, national security, economic security, education, constructive immigration. Everyone intellectually agrees you've got to dramatically make it easier to immigrate to this country, especially for high tech and engineering skills. Being the best place for people to land I think is key.

My dad taught me this and unfortunately, he's passed away. We always tend to get it right after we make several mistakes. Hopefully, we will in this era as well.

