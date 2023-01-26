ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nunya Business
4d ago

They aren't putting people in jail for unemployment fraud or any of these other scams. This is all a waste of time. The only people who pay for these crimes are the law abiding tax payers. The bleeding hearts think if we just give them a chance, they'll do the right thing. In the real world that's not how it goes. When someone shows you who they are, believe them.

commonwealthmagazine.org

Healey unveils new public records policy

GOV. MAURA HEALEY unveiled a new public records policy on her office’s website on Monday, but the wording leaves a lot of questions unanswered. Previous governors going all the way back to Paul Cellucci have cited a 1997 Supreme Judicial Court case to say the governor’s office is not covered by the public records law, but many agreed to voluntarily comply with the law on a case-by-case basis.
wgbh.org

Healey: Emergency aid depleted, family shelters at capacity

Reviving debate on an issue that lawmakers left untouched at the end of last session, Gov. Maura Healey on Monday filed a $282 million spending bill she said is necessary to manage a surge in demand for emergency shelter and prevent the free school meals program from running out of money.
McKnight's

Lawsuit alleging ‘warehousing’ of disabled people in nursing homes shining light on national issue

A federal class-action lawsuit is highlighting a challenge felt nationwide: the housing of disabled people in nursing homes without proper resources or a plan to transition them to more appropriate settings. The Massachusetts-based lawsuit accuses the state of leaving thousands of people with disabilities “to languish and often deteriorate” in...
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: Massachusetts gun laws

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is digging deeper into gun safety laws in place in the Bay State following the deadly shooting at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday night. We spoke with a criminal justice professor to find out what the gun laws are in Massachusetts and what...
WSBS

Latest Scam in Massachusetts Uses Scare Tactics to Obtain Money From Individuals

Scams continue to circulate throughout Massachusetts. You may remember in a previous article, we wrote about the "Grandparent Scam" that was going around the Bay State. That particular scam involved con artists calling elderly individuals, pretending to be grandchildren. The scenario looks like this, the scammer tells the grandparent that he or she has been in some type of trouble and needs the grandparent to send money right away in order to resolve the issue. Of course, this is fake, and low and behold the grandparent has been scammed out of large sums of money. You can read more about the "Grandparent Scam" by going here.
wgbh.org

Massachusetts Latinos worry about high cost of living, significant housing expenses

Massachusetts' sizable Latino population is feeling a disproportionate impact from racial and economic disparities, particularly when it comes to housing. Almost three in four Latino residents in Greater Boston are renters, according to The Boston Foundation’s research center Boston Indicators, and they're feeling the burden of ever-increasing rents. Latino home owners are also struggling with high costs of living.
WCVB

'Severe, blatant misconduct': Massachusetts police officers condemn beating death of Tyre Nichols

NEWTON, Mass. — The video showing Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols is hard for many to watch, especially for those who work in law enforcement. "It was tough to watch. When you see these types of severe, blatant misconduct, that really has an impact on all police officers," said Chief John Carmichael of the Newton Police Department in Massachusetts.
workboat.com

Avangrid moves to pull out of Massachusetts power agreements

Rebuffed by Massachusetts utility regulators, offshore wind developer Avangrid is appealing to the state courts for release from power purchase agreements for its Commonwealth Wind project. In a notice recently filed with the state Supreme Judicial Court of Suffolk County, Avangrid says that 1,200-megawatt Commonwealth Wind construction off Martha’s Vineyard...
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts, Rhode Island men convicted in violent kidnapping tied to drug trafficking from Cape Cod to Rhode Island

BOSTON – Three men have been convicted in federal court in Boston for their roles in a violent kidnapping tied to a drug trafficking organization that distributed heroin throughout the Cape Cod and Pawtucket, R.I., regions. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 39-year-old Anthony Basilici of Pawtucket, R.I....
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man sentenced, 31 charged, after 11 firearms, over one kilo of fentanyl, pill press, over 15 pounds of marijuana, $36,000 seized

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man has been sentenced in connection with his involvement in a gang that is accused of committing crimes across the state. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, Michael Brandao, a/k/a “G Fredo,” and “Frizzblock Fredo,” 22, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin to nine years in prison and three years of supervised release. In April 2022, Brandao pleaded guilty to RICO conspiracy and conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.
WCVB

Mass. posts firearm sale data online, and gun rights group threatens suit

BOSTON — A gun rights group is threatening to sue over the publication of firearm sale data, saying it threatens gun owners' safety. The data, published online recently by the state Firearms Records Bureau doesn't have buyers' names. But the Gun Owners Action League, or GOAL, says that it had enough information that could be used to identify some gun owners, which by state law is confidential.
