Nunya Business
4d ago
They aren't putting people in jail for unemployment fraud or any of these other scams. This is all a waste of time. The only people who pay for these crimes are the law abiding tax payers. The bleeding hearts think if we just give them a chance, they'll do the right thing. In the real world that's not how it goes. When someone shows you who they are, believe them.
