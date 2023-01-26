ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

Best Chocolate Cake Spots in the Hudson Valley

We've got the top 5 places to get chocolate cake in the Hudson Valley. Who doesn't love chocolate cake? Chocolate cake is so popular that it gets its own day each year on Jan. 27. National Chocolate Cake Day celebrates the cake more people favor according to National Day Calendar.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daring Predator Shows Up at Hudson Valley Monastery

Desperate times call for desperate measures, and a bold predator seems to have found a new home at a Hudson Valley Monastery. The Monastery of Saint Clare in Wappingers Falls, NY is home to many things, including a retreat center, church services, and of course the sisters who call it home. Unfortunately, a carnivorous and rather brave carnivore may want to move in, too.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
Startling Video: Tour the “Dead” White Plains Mall

Last year, the official announcement was made about the fate of the Galleria Mall in White Plains, NY, and in just a few short months it will be gone forever. There's unfortunately nothing new about the death of another New York shopping center (South Hills Mall, anyone?), but that doesn't make it any less sad. One loyal Galleria Mall customer took a recent tour of the now nearly-empty space to say one last farewell before it disappears for good.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
Upstate New York Dad Murdered With Bed Sheet

A father of three was strangled with a bed sheet in the Upper Hudson Valley. His killer was sentenced. In Greene County Court, an Upstate New York inmate was sentenced for killing his cellmate. Greene County, New York Prisoner Sentenced For Strangling Cellmate. Anthony Paradise, 44, was sentenced on Jan....
GREENE COUNTY, NY
Man Found Dead by Stream in Beacon, NY Identified

After a lengthy investigation, the City of Beacon Police Department has identified the man who was found deceased back on January 1st. The new year had a tragic start in the Dutchess County city of Beacon, as police responded to a call on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at approximately 11:46 a.m. The call reported that there was a person believed to be deceased in a stream near a wooded area off of Teller Avenue near Henry Street.
BEACON, NY
New Sushi, Hibachi Restaurant Joins Popular Eastdale Village in Poughkeepsie, NY

A popular Dutchess County development is getting a new addition that's a spin-off of another Hudson Valley establishment. Eastdale Village in Poughkeepsie, New York has become the "it" place to live, work and dine. Since they have broken ground, they have created over 400 luxury rental apartments and "120,000 square feet of restaurant, retail and medical space."
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Bed Bath & Beyond to close Elmsford location

Bed Bath & Beyond has confirmed they'll be closing their Elmsford location in the coming months. The company previously announced the Mount Vernon store would close as well. The Yonkers store remains open. The Elmsford location is just one of more than a hundred stores across the U.S. that have...
ELMSFORD, NY
Whereabouts of missing persons remains mystery

PORT JERVIS – Two Port Jervis women and one from Rock Hill, NY are among missing persons and time-intensive searches conducted locally over past months – and years. For those waiting for answers about their loved one, the process has felt excruciatingly frustrating and slow. One other Port Jervis woman was found dead.
PORT JERVIS, NY
Watch Out: Shameless Egg Scam Exposed in the Hudson Valley

Egg prices are still rising in the Hudson Valley, and local scammers are taking notice. New York isn't the only place struggling with surging prices. We're also not the only ones witnessing the increased criminal activity around the ballooning costs. While we're not seeing eggs being smuggled over the Mexican border like in California, the Hudson Valley is falling victim to a scam from someone posing as a local farmer.
BEACON, NY
