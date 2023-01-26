Read full article on original website
Friends Killed In 100 MPH Crash In Lower Hudson Valley, 1 Jailed
Two Hudson Valley residents were killed when an alleged unlicensed driver drove at speeds of over 100 MPH with no headlights. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a Mount Vernon resident was arraigned on an indictment charging him for causing a high-speed fatal crash. Two Killed In...
New York Man Found With ‘Dangerous’ Drugs At Woodbury Commons
A Hudson Valley man fleeing police was found with around $200,000 worth of "dangerous narcotics" at the Woodbury Common Premium Outlets. On Monday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 37-year-old Sherlan Simpson of Newburgh was convicted after a jury trial in the Orange County Court of all charges against him.
Best Chocolate Cake Spots in the Hudson Valley
We've got the top 5 places to get chocolate cake in the Hudson Valley. Who doesn't love chocolate cake? Chocolate cake is so popular that it gets its own day each year on Jan. 27. National Chocolate Cake Day celebrates the cake more people favor according to National Day Calendar.
Businesses we Would Rather See on Route 9 In Poughkeepsie, New York
The location of a once-popular Japanese restaurant in Poughkeepsie will soon be home to a new self-storage business, but wouldn't these options be a better fit?. Hibachi lovers from across the Hudson Valley remember it like it was yesterday. The one Japanese restaurant in Poughkeepsie that is responsible for introducing most of us to the beautiful world of hibachi!!
Daring Predator Shows Up at Hudson Valley Monastery
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and a bold predator seems to have found a new home at a Hudson Valley Monastery. The Monastery of Saint Clare in Wappingers Falls, NY is home to many things, including a retreat center, church services, and of course the sisters who call it home. Unfortunately, a carnivorous and rather brave carnivore may want to move in, too.
Lower Hudson Valley City Shockingly the 10th Dirtiest in America
This city is dirtier than New York City yet NYC has more rats. Maybe the rats are going there to pursue their dreams of being famous. If you're in New York City you'll notice that every single day is garbage day. There's filth everywhere. With a population of around 8 million, I think it is safe to assume that the city is going to be messy.
Hudson Valley Woman Killed In Gruesome Accident On Dangerous New York Road
A Hudson Valley woman was killed in an accident with a tractor-trailer on one of New York's most dangerous roads. On January 28, 2023, at approximately 11:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to a personal injury crash on I-87 in the town of New Paltz, involving a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer.
Startling Video: Tour the “Dead” White Plains Mall
Last year, the official announcement was made about the fate of the Galleria Mall in White Plains, NY, and in just a few short months it will be gone forever. There's unfortunately nothing new about the death of another New York shopping center (South Hills Mall, anyone?), but that doesn't make it any less sad. One loyal Galleria Mall customer took a recent tour of the now nearly-empty space to say one last farewell before it disappears for good.
Why There’s a Fireplace Inside This Poughkeepsie Tree
Here is the burning question. Why did someone place a fireplace in a random tree? I really hope no one decides to light this thing because it might just end in disaster. The Hudson Valley isn't short on strange sights. Here is one that we need to add to the list.
Upstate New York Dad Murdered With Bed Sheet
A father of three was strangled with a bed sheet in the Upper Hudson Valley. His killer was sentenced. In Greene County Court, an Upstate New York inmate was sentenced for killing his cellmate. Greene County, New York Prisoner Sentenced For Strangling Cellmate. Anthony Paradise, 44, was sentenced on Jan....
SO: Upstate New York Grandson Stabs Grandfather, Both Arrested
Following an investigation, a Hudson Valley grandfather was also arrested following emergency surgery after he was allegedly stabbed by his grandson. On Friday, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office announced that a grandfather who was stabbed by his grandson was also arrested. Grandson Stabs Grandfather In Sullivan County, New York, PD.
Investigate Haunted Shanley Hotel Day or Night in Napanoch, NY
If you're a scaredy cat like I am, but still interested in the paranormal, a historically haunted hotel is giving you an opportunity to roam the halls in a less scary environment. New York States Most Haunted Hotel: The Shanley Hotel, Napanoch NY. For the last several years, the Shanley...
Middletown Indoor Flea Market Closed Due to ‘Dangerous’ Conditions
Unsafe conditions have become an issue for one area. It's never good when a business needs to change locations and it's even worse when its due to an unsafe building. One popular location is being forced to relocate due to unsafe conditions that potentially could be harmful to customers. What...
Man Found Dead by Stream in Beacon, NY Identified
After a lengthy investigation, the City of Beacon Police Department has identified the man who was found deceased back on January 1st. The new year had a tragic start in the Dutchess County city of Beacon, as police responded to a call on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at approximately 11:46 a.m. The call reported that there was a person believed to be deceased in a stream near a wooded area off of Teller Avenue near Henry Street.
Did You Know Coyotes are Hunted in Sullivan County, NY, $2000 Prize
I was a little surprised when I stumbled over this post on social media but after giving it some thought I decided to share it. I am a person who believes in conservation and I am not against hunting but it did take me a moment to get used to the idea that New York has a Coyote Hunting season excluding Long Island, Manhattan, and Statin Island October 1 thru March 26.
‘Hair-Raising’ Threat Made Against Kingston, NY School District
Another Hudson Valley school district had to deal with a threat that raised a lot of concern. It's just terrible this keeps happening and it seriously makes you wonder when it will stop. Warning: the threat can be disturbing to those reading. What threat was recently connected to a school...
New Sushi, Hibachi Restaurant Joins Popular Eastdale Village in Poughkeepsie, NY
A popular Dutchess County development is getting a new addition that's a spin-off of another Hudson Valley establishment. Eastdale Village in Poughkeepsie, New York has become the "it" place to live, work and dine. Since they have broken ground, they have created over 400 luxury rental apartments and "120,000 square feet of restaurant, retail and medical space."
News 12
Bed Bath & Beyond to close Elmsford location
Bed Bath & Beyond has confirmed they'll be closing their Elmsford location in the coming months. The company previously announced the Mount Vernon store would close as well. The Yonkers store remains open. The Elmsford location is just one of more than a hundred stores across the U.S. that have...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Whereabouts of missing persons remains mystery
PORT JERVIS – Two Port Jervis women and one from Rock Hill, NY are among missing persons and time-intensive searches conducted locally over past months – and years. For those waiting for answers about their loved one, the process has felt excruciatingly frustrating and slow. One other Port Jervis woman was found dead.
Watch Out: Shameless Egg Scam Exposed in the Hudson Valley
Egg prices are still rising in the Hudson Valley, and local scammers are taking notice. New York isn't the only place struggling with surging prices. We're also not the only ones witnessing the increased criminal activity around the ballooning costs. While we're not seeing eggs being smuggled over the Mexican border like in California, the Hudson Valley is falling victim to a scam from someone posing as a local farmer.
