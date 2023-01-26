ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cowboy Draw’ game

By The Associated Press


 4 days ago

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon’s drawing of the Wyoming Lottery’s “Cowboy Draw” game were:

03-35-36-39-41

(three, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $2,200,000

Comments / 0

