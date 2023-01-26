Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Continues Service in These California AreasBryan DijkhuizenCalifornia State
Jeremy Renner Returns Home From Hospital After New Year's Day Snowplow AccidentWilliamReno, NV
Reno home prices slump as interest rates rise, reach record low since 2021Edy ZooReno, NV
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00Dylan BarketCarnelian Bay, CA
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from groundRoger MarshNevada State
Related
As Tesla factory expands, so too could Nevada’s massive tax abatements
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Tesla’s expansion of its Nevada factory appears poised to trigger an entirely new package of tax abatements worth hundreds of millions of dollars, all of it authorized by the original sweetheart deal Legislators approved in 2014. Tesla last week announced a $3.6 billion, 4-million-square-foot expansion of its Giga Nevada campus in Northern Nevada. The project, […] The post As Tesla factory expands, so too could Nevada’s massive tax abatements appeared first on Nevada Current.
Recycling Today
American Battery Technology Co. hires key leadership for recycling plant
American Battery Technology Co. (ABTC), a critical battery materials company based in Reno, Nevada, says it has hired and onboarded key leadership members of its facility operations team to support the commissioning of the company's lithium-ion battery recycling facility. Previously serving as the general manager of electrode manufacturing at Tesla’s...
Freshman Orientation: Assemblyman Gregory Koenig brings rural voice from Fallon
Koenig did not grow up with grand political goals. “It's not like ever since I was 5 years old I said ‘I want to be the governor!' Koenig said. "And it didn't evolve that way. It just was more organic.” The post Freshman Orientation: Assemblyman Gregory Koenig brings rural voice from Fallon appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
KOLO TV Reno
Radon testing kits available through UNR Extension
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The University of Nevada, Reno Extension is helping people test their homes for a hidden danger. Free radon testing kits are now available. Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas. It’s known to cause lung cancer. The gas cannot be seen or smelled. The only way to know if your home has high levels is to test for it.
Record-Courier
Land sale paves way for Vista Grande
The completed sale of 28.73 acres of U.S. Forest Service land north of Jacks Valley Road opens the way for the extension of Vista Grande. On Thursday, Douglas County commissioners are being asked to accept right-of-way easements for the extension of the road and a water pipeline from just south of Topsy to Jacks Valley.
Economists predict recession, but not 'doomsday,' for Northern Nevada economy
“I don't expect it to be long, I do not expect it to be deep, but I would not be surprised if we do see some of that correction,” Brian Gordon, a principal at the firm Applied Analysis, told The Nevada Independent. The post Economists predict recession, but not 'doomsday,' for Northern Nevada economy appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
mynews4.com
Midtown Reno businesses call on RTC to remove Virginia St. median
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Several midtown Reno business owners are calling on RTC to remove the median that separates traffic on S. Virginia St., which they say prevents customers from getting to their businesses. The owners of Pangolin Cafe and the Emerson Bar vented about...
2news.com
Frey Ranch Distillery named 2022 Nevada Agriculture Small Business of the Year
The Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA), in partnership with Made in Nevada (MIN) presented the 2022 Nevada Agriculture, Food and Beverage Small Business of the Year Award to Frey Ranch Distillery in Fallon, Nev. “Frey Ranch is a great representation of the agriculture, food and beverage industry in Nevada,” said...
thelostlongboarder.com
Douglas County Skatepark in Gardnerville, NV
The skatepark in Gardnerville, Nevada is a large 30,000 sq ft cement skatepark with a great diversity of obstacles and features. Riders of all skill levels and riding styles can have a good time at the Douglas County Skatepark. The distant mountains make for a peaceful backdrop to the large skatepark.
KOLO TV Reno
Tesla announces new Storey County factory as 2 Nevada companies get grants
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two Nevada companies are receiving tens of millions of dollars in grants as part of President Biden’s Infrastructure Law. American Battery Technology, based in Fernley, will receive a grant of more than $57 million in grants. The company will build and operate a commercial-scale facility...
2news.com
School delays and cancellations for Monday, January 30
Some schools and school districts are announcing delays and or cancelations for Monday, January 30 due to winter weather conditions. Classes will begin two hours later, and winter bus stops are in effect. The Washoe County School District released the following message:. Hello Washoe County School District families,. This is...
2news.com
NDOT Continues Work on Clearing Major Rockslide in Lyon County
Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) crews continue the rock removal at SR-208 in Wilson Canyon earlier this month. This week, crews reportedly cleared almost 1,000 cubic yards of rockfall. SR-208 remains closed to through traffic between Hudson Aurora Road and SR-339. ----------------------------------- Original Story from January 25, 2023:. Crews are...
KOLO TV Reno
Tahoe snowpack currently sitting at nearly 200%
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) -With temperatures below 20 degrees, hydrologist Jeff Anderson made his first trip to the SNOTEL site on Slide Mountain on Monday to see how deep the snow is, and how much water is in it. “128 inches of snow depth, 45.1 inches of water content,” he...
5 Nevada Restaurants Among The Best In The US, According to Yelp
Yelp released its Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2023!
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Rodeo Foundation offers new clothes to foster families
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Rodeo Foundation set up shop at the Kid’s Kottage on Saturday. Racks of clothes, pajamas and toys covered the gym floor as foster children roamed the room. “Being in touch with the community, donating to children and families in need, it’s at the...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada trooper’s vehicle hit on slick I-80, then struck 3 more times
LOCKWOOD, Nev. (KOLO) -A Nevada State Police Trooper slowing on westbound Interstate 80 Sunday morning to respond to an injury crash was rear-ended by one vehicle and subsequently struck by three other vehicles. It was part of a string of crashes that first closed westbound interstate 80 east of Lockwood...
kunr.org
Contaminated cannabis found in more than 100 dispensaries across Nevada
According to a press release published Thursday by the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB), contaminated edibles, flower, pre-rolls and concentrates from numerous brands were sold by more than a hundred marijuana dispensaries between Aug. 31, 2021, and Jan. 9, 2023. This includes some dispensaries in Reno, Sparks and Las Vegas.
KOLO TV Reno
No matter how inviting stay off the ice
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - While ice rescues in this area are not common, when they do happen, many of the emergencies have ended tragically. Just last year on Stampede Reservoir 6 ice skaters fell through the ice. One died and the body was found the next day. Back in 2015...
2news.com
City Of Reno & RTC Add New Traffic Signal To Busy Streets
RTC says the closure is part of the ongoing construction on the Oddie Wells Project. RTC Flips Switch on New Traffic Signal at S. Meadows and Wilbur May Pkwy. Drivers are encouraged to use extra caution in and around the newly signalized intersection as people get used to the new traffic signal.
Sierra Sun
Frigid temps, wind to create ‘dangerous’ conditions in Sierra
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Roads are icy, temperatures are in the single digits Monday morning at Truckee-Tahoe and officials are warning High Sierra winds will create dangerous conditions in the backcountry. All schools are running a regular schedule on Monday except in Incline Village where classes will begin after a...
Comments / 0