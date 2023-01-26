ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia City, NV

Nevada Current

As Tesla factory expands, so too could Nevada’s massive tax abatements

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Tesla’s expansion of its Nevada factory appears poised to trigger an entirely new package of tax abatements worth hundreds of millions of dollars, all of it authorized by the original sweetheart deal Legislators approved in 2014. Tesla last week announced a $3.6 billion, 4-million-square-foot expansion of its Giga Nevada campus in Northern Nevada. The project, […] The post As Tesla factory expands, so too could Nevada’s massive tax abatements appeared first on Nevada Current.
Recycling Today

American Battery Technology Co. hires key leadership for recycling plant

American Battery Technology Co. (ABTC), a critical battery materials company based in Reno, Nevada, says it has hired and onboarded key leadership members of its facility operations team to support the commissioning of the company's lithium-ion battery recycling facility. Previously serving as the general manager of electrode manufacturing at Tesla’s...
KOLO TV Reno

Radon testing kits available through UNR Extension

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The University of Nevada, Reno Extension is helping people test their homes for a hidden danger. Free radon testing kits are now available. Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas. It’s known to cause lung cancer. The gas cannot be seen or smelled. The only way to know if your home has high levels is to test for it.
Record-Courier

Land sale paves way for Vista Grande

The completed sale of 28.73 acres of U.S. Forest Service land north of Jacks Valley Road opens the way for the extension of Vista Grande. On Thursday, Douglas County commissioners are being asked to accept right-of-way easements for the extension of the road and a water pipeline from just south of Topsy to Jacks Valley.
mynews4.com

Midtown Reno businesses call on RTC to remove Virginia St. median

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Several midtown Reno business owners are calling on RTC to remove the median that separates traffic on S. Virginia St., which they say prevents customers from getting to their businesses. The owners of Pangolin Cafe and the Emerson Bar vented about...
2news.com

Frey Ranch Distillery named 2022 Nevada Agriculture Small Business of the Year

The Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA), in partnership with Made in Nevada (MIN) presented the 2022 Nevada Agriculture, Food and Beverage Small Business of the Year Award to Frey Ranch Distillery in Fallon, Nev. “Frey Ranch is a great representation of the agriculture, food and beverage industry in Nevada,” said...
thelostlongboarder.com

Douglas County Skatepark in Gardnerville, NV

The skatepark in Gardnerville, Nevada is a large 30,000 sq ft cement skatepark with a great diversity of obstacles and features. Riders of all skill levels and riding styles can have a good time at the Douglas County Skatepark. The distant mountains make for a peaceful backdrop to the large skatepark.
2news.com

School delays and cancellations for Monday, January 30

Some schools and school districts are announcing delays and or cancelations for Monday, January 30 due to winter weather conditions. Classes will begin two hours later, and winter bus stops are in effect. The Washoe County School District released the following message:. Hello Washoe County School District families,. This is...
2news.com

NDOT Continues Work on Clearing Major Rockslide in Lyon County

Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) crews continue the rock removal at SR-208 in Wilson Canyon earlier this month. This week, crews reportedly cleared almost 1,000 cubic yards of rockfall. SR-208 remains closed to through traffic between Hudson Aurora Road and SR-339. ----------------------------------- Original Story from January 25, 2023:. Crews are...
KOLO TV Reno

Tahoe snowpack currently sitting at nearly 200%

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) -With temperatures below 20 degrees, hydrologist Jeff Anderson made his first trip to the SNOTEL site on Slide Mountain on Monday to see how deep the snow is, and how much water is in it. “128 inches of snow depth, 45.1 inches of water content,” he...
KOLO TV Reno

Reno Rodeo Foundation offers new clothes to foster families

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Rodeo Foundation set up shop at the Kid’s Kottage on Saturday. Racks of clothes, pajamas and toys covered the gym floor as foster children roamed the room. “Being in touch with the community, donating to children and families in need, it’s at the...
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada trooper’s vehicle hit on slick I-80, then struck 3 more times

LOCKWOOD, Nev. (KOLO) -A Nevada State Police Trooper slowing on westbound Interstate 80 Sunday morning to respond to an injury crash was rear-ended by one vehicle and subsequently struck by three other vehicles. It was part of a string of crashes that first closed westbound interstate 80 east of Lockwood...
kunr.org

Contaminated cannabis found in more than 100 dispensaries across Nevada

According to a press release published Thursday by the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB), contaminated edibles, flower, pre-rolls and concentrates from numerous brands were sold by more than a hundred marijuana dispensaries between Aug. 31, 2021, and Jan. 9, 2023. This includes some dispensaries in Reno, Sparks and Las Vegas.
KOLO TV Reno

No matter how inviting stay off the ice

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - While ice rescues in this area are not common, when they do happen, many of the emergencies have ended tragically. Just last year on Stampede Reservoir 6 ice skaters fell through the ice. One died and the body was found the next day. Back in 2015...
2news.com

City Of Reno & RTC Add New Traffic Signal To Busy Streets

RTC says the closure is part of the ongoing construction on the Oddie Wells Project. RTC Flips Switch on New Traffic Signal at S. Meadows and Wilbur May Pkwy. Drivers are encouraged to use extra caution in and around the newly signalized intersection as people get used to the new traffic signal.
Sierra Sun

Frigid temps, wind to create ‘dangerous’ conditions in Sierra

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Roads are icy, temperatures are in the single digits Monday morning at Truckee-Tahoe and officials are warning High Sierra winds will create dangerous conditions in the backcountry. All schools are running a regular schedule on Monday except in Incline Village where classes will begin after a...
