Three killed in head-on crash in Augusta County, Virginia State Police investigating
Virginia State Police is currently investigating a head-on crash in Augusta County that resulted in the death of three people.
cbs19news
Police recovered another body from Rockfish River
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police reports divers returned to the Rockfish River in Nelson County on Friday. Around 8:15 a.m. Friday, they recovered the body of one of the two people still missing from a submerged vehicle that was found in the river in December.
Augusta Free Press
Man wanted in Madison County hit-and-run captured after lengthy interstate police chase
The man wanted in a Madison County hit-and-run was arrested on Friday night after a police chase that began in Waynesboro and ended in Rockingham County. Joseph N. Jenkins, 35, of Madison, was being sought in connection with a two-vehicle crash on Route 29 south of Shelby on Thursday morning that led to the driver and a passenger in the second vehicle being transported to the UVA Medical Center for treatment of injuries.
wsvaonline.com
Arrest made in connection with high speed chase
A man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run in Madison County that sent another person to the hospital. According to state police, 35-year-old Joseph N. Jenkins was arrested Friday after a pursuit was initiated by a Waynesboro police officer. The high-speed pursuit continued in Rockingham County, where his vehicle was disabled by the Rockingham County Sheriff’s office. Jenkins is facing felony charges including eluding of law enforcement and possession of stolen property.
WHSV
SCSO asking for help looking for suspect
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is asking for help finding a wanted suspect. According to the SCSO, Jessie Lee Herald, of New Market is wanted for alleged possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, alleged distribution of methamphetamine, and alleged distribution of methamphetamine while allegedly in possession of a firearm.
NBC 29 News
Car crashes into Package Depot store in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Monday was a scary day for workers at Package Depot in Charlottesville. Police say a car crashed into the building around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, January 30. Officers say the driver was issued a traffic summons and taken to UVA Medical Center with minor injuries. A...
fredericksburg.today
Two arrested for operating off-road motorcyles on road–and then fleeing from deputies in Stafford
Two arrested for operating off-road motorcyles on road–and then fleeing from deputies in Stafford. The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says Saturday afternoon. Deputy C.R. Szentkuti observed two off-road motorcycles being operated on Warrenton Road near Olde Forge in south Stafford. As he attempted to make a traffic stop, the motorcyclists fled into Olde Forge and onto a dirt trail.
fredericksburg.today
Man arrested, stolen car recovered in Stafford
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says a Stafford man’s true identity was revealed after his arrest for possession of stolen property ton Sunday. Just after noon, . Deputy S.M. Eastman responded to a disabled vehicle in the 300 block of Shelton Shop Road. He arrived to find an unoccupied Hyundai Elantra partially blocking a lane of travel. As Deputy Eastman prepared to tow the vehicle, a man approached on foot carrying a gas can. The man explained he was the owner of the vehicle and had run out of gas.
WHSV
Suspect in custody after police pursuit ends in Rockingham County
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - UPDATE: The suspect involved in a hit-and-run crash on Thursday in Madison County has been arrested following a pursuit with law enforcement on Friday night, according to Virginia State Police. They said around 8:30 p.m., a Waynesboro police officer spotted Joseph Jenkins, 35, driving the Ford...
Inside Nova
Dumfries man sentenced to 30 years in multiple fentanyl overdoses, one fatal
A Dumfries man was sentenced Monday to 30 years in prison for distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and serious bodily injury, and possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl in connection with six overdoses, one of them fatal. According to court documents, on Sept. 21, Michael Vaughn, 28, distributed...
NBC Washington
Police Investigating Car Crash That Killed Passenger in Dumfries
Police are investigating a car crash that killed a woman in Dumfries, Virginia, on Saturday. Investigators said she was riding in a 2015 Jeep Wrangler going north on Richmond Highway at about 1:40 a.m. The driver slowed down to make a right onto Williamstown Drive when she opened the door and exited onto the roadway while the car was still moving, according to a Prince William County Police Department release.
Police: Woman killed after exiting moving car in Prince William
It was determined that the driver of a 2015 Jeep Wrangler was heading north on Richmond Highway and slowed to make a right turn onto Williamstown Drive. As the car slowed, the passenger opened the door and got out while it was still in motion.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville police believe Grove Street victim knew shooter
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police believe the victim in the fatal shooting along Grove Street knew the shooter, but investigators say they do not have a suspect right now. Police are looking for any information about a suspect in the homicide Saturday, January 28. Thirty-six-year-old Eldridge Vandrew Smith was...
Jenkins apprehended by VSP in Rockingham County
A Madison County man accused of hit-and-run following a two-vehicle wreck on U.S. Route 29 in the Shelby area of the county on Thursday morning has been apprehended in Rockingham County. WHSV-TV3 in Harrisonburg reported late Friday night that Joseph Nelson Jenkins, 35, was stopped by Virginia State Police in U.S. Route 33 in front of Spotswood High School. Culpeper Police Department (CPD) reported an hour earlier that Jenkins had been located and taken into custody and that a stolen 2015 Ford D350 Super Duty SRW crew-cab pickup truck allegedly stolen from Koons Automotive earlier on Friday. Jenkins fled the scene on foot after the Thursday morning wreck where he rammed the rear of a Subaru SUV on Route 29. State Police and Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies scoured the area, including Shelby Road, all day and into Friday. CPD also reported Jenkins is wanted for crimes in Madison, Spotsylvania, and Prince William counties and the Town of Culpeper including incidents on November 8, 2022, November 20, 2022 and January 20, 2023.
Woman Killed After Jumping Out Of Intoxicated Driver's Moving Jeep In PWC, Police Say
A woman is dead after jumping out of a moving Jeep being driven by an allegedly intoxicated driver in Prince William County, police say. Stefany De La Cruz Moreno Medina, 30, was killed on Saturday, Jan. 28 when she bailed on driver Gustavo Barahona Benitez, 38, both of Woodbridge, who is now in po…
Augusta Free Press
Update: Virginia State Police seek Madison man in Thursday hit-and-run on Route 29
Virginia State Police is seeking a Madison man wanted in a hit-and-run crash on Route 29 in Madison County on Thursday. Joseph N. Jenkins, 35, of Madison, fled the scene of the 9:45 a.m. hit-and-run on foot. Jenkins, who is 6 foot 2 inches, 190 pounds, was last seen wearing...
Culpeper high school student overdoses, other students arrested
CULPEPER, Va. — Sheriff's deputies in Culpeper, Virginia, have arrested an 18-year-old high school student and two other teen girls in connection to a report of an overdose inside Eastern View High School Friday morning. The Culpeper County Sheriff's Department reports that school resource officer Chris Williams had requested...
Fredericksburg Police looking for attempted abduction suspect
According to police, at around 4:15 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, a 10-year-old girl was walking near the leasing office at the Commons apartment complex when a man pulled up in his car. The man engaged in conversation with the girl before grabbing her and placing her hands behind her back.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia woman dead from injuries in crash with dump truck on Route 29
A Remington woman lost her life from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash with a dump truck at the intersection of Route 29 and Route 15 in Fauquier County on Thursday. A 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser was traveling south on Route at 11:15 a.m. Thursdsay when the driver, Diana E. Esry, 62, of Remington, attempted a left turn onto Route 15.
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: Police investigating Saturday night murder of man in parked SUV
A man was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds in a parked SUV in the 1100 block of Grove Street in Charlottesville late Saturday night. The victim was identified by Charlottesville Police as 36-year-old Charlottesville resident, Eldridge Vandrew Smith. Smith was found as officers responded to the scene at 9:41...
