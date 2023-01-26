ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, VA

cbs19news

Police recovered another body from Rockfish River

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police reports divers returned to the Rockfish River in Nelson County on Friday. Around 8:15 a.m. Friday, they recovered the body of one of the two people still missing from a submerged vehicle that was found in the river in December.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Man wanted in Madison County hit-and-run captured after lengthy interstate police chase

The man wanted in a Madison County hit-and-run was arrested on Friday night after a police chase that began in Waynesboro and ended in Rockingham County. Joseph N. Jenkins, 35, of Madison, was being sought in connection with a two-vehicle crash on Route 29 south of Shelby on Thursday morning that led to the driver and a passenger in the second vehicle being transported to the UVA Medical Center for treatment of injuries.
MADISON COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Arrest made in connection with high speed chase

A man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run in Madison County that sent another person to the hospital. According to state police, 35-year-old Joseph N. Jenkins was arrested Friday after a pursuit was initiated by a Waynesboro police officer. The high-speed pursuit continued in Rockingham County, where his vehicle was disabled by the Rockingham County Sheriff’s office. Jenkins is facing felony charges including eluding of law enforcement and possession of stolen property.
MADISON COUNTY, VA
WHSV

SCSO asking for help looking for suspect

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is asking for help finding a wanted suspect. According to the SCSO, Jessie Lee Herald, of New Market is wanted for alleged possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, alleged distribution of methamphetamine, and alleged distribution of methamphetamine while allegedly in possession of a firearm.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Car crashes into Package Depot store in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Monday was a scary day for workers at Package Depot in Charlottesville. Police say a car crashed into the building around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, January 30. Officers say the driver was issued a traffic summons and taken to UVA Medical Center with minor injuries. A...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
fredericksburg.today

Two arrested for operating off-road motorcyles on road–and then fleeing from deputies in Stafford

Two arrested for operating off-road motorcyles on road–and then fleeing from deputies in Stafford. The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says Saturday afternoon. Deputy C.R. Szentkuti observed two off-road motorcycles being operated on Warrenton Road near Olde Forge in south Stafford. As he attempted to make a traffic stop, the motorcyclists fled into Olde Forge and onto a dirt trail.
STAFFORD, VA
fredericksburg.today

Man arrested, stolen car recovered in Stafford

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says a Stafford man’s true identity was revealed after his arrest for possession of stolen property ton Sunday. Just after noon, . Deputy S.M. Eastman responded to a disabled vehicle in the 300 block of Shelton Shop Road. He arrived to find an unoccupied Hyundai Elantra partially blocking a lane of travel. As Deputy Eastman prepared to tow the vehicle, a man approached on foot carrying a gas can. The man explained he was the owner of the vehicle and had run out of gas.
STAFFORD, VA
WHSV

Suspect in custody after police pursuit ends in Rockingham County

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - UPDATE: The suspect involved in a hit-and-run crash on Thursday in Madison County has been arrested following a pursuit with law enforcement on Friday night, according to Virginia State Police. They said around 8:30 p.m., a Waynesboro police officer spotted Joseph Jenkins, 35, driving the Ford...
MADISON COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Police Investigating Car Crash That Killed Passenger in Dumfries

Police are investigating a car crash that killed a woman in Dumfries, Virginia, on Saturday. Investigators said she was riding in a 2015 Jeep Wrangler going north on Richmond Highway at about 1:40 a.m. The driver slowed down to make a right onto Williamstown Drive when she opened the door and exited onto the roadway while the car was still moving, according to a Prince William County Police Department release.
DUMFRIES, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville police believe Grove Street victim knew shooter

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police believe the victim in the fatal shooting along Grove Street knew the shooter, but investigators say they do not have a suspect right now. Police are looking for any information about a suspect in the homicide Saturday, January 28. Thirty-six-year-old Eldridge Vandrew Smith was...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The MadRapp Recorder

Jenkins apprehended by VSP in Rockingham County

A Madison County man accused of hit-and-run following a two-vehicle wreck on U.S. Route 29 in the Shelby area of the county on Thursday morning has been apprehended in Rockingham County. WHSV-TV3 in Harrisonburg reported late Friday night that Joseph Nelson Jenkins, 35, was stopped by Virginia State Police in U.S. Route 33 in front of Spotswood High School. Culpeper Police Department (CPD) reported an hour earlier that Jenkins had been located and taken into custody and that a stolen 2015 Ford D350 Super Duty SRW crew-cab pickup truck allegedly stolen from Koons Automotive earlier on Friday. Jenkins fled the scene on foot after the Thursday morning wreck where he rammed the rear of a Subaru SUV on Route 29. State Police and Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies scoured the area, including Shelby Road, all day and into Friday. CPD also reported Jenkins is wanted for crimes in Madison, Spotsylvania, and Prince William counties and the Town of Culpeper including incidents on November 8, 2022, November 20, 2022 and January 20, 2023.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Culpeper high school student overdoses, other students arrested

CULPEPER, Va. — Sheriff's deputies in Culpeper, Virginia, have arrested an 18-year-old high school student and two other teen girls in connection to a report of an overdose inside Eastern View High School Friday morning. The Culpeper County Sheriff's Department reports that school resource officer Chris Williams had requested...
CULPEPER, VA
Augusta Free Press

Virginia woman dead from injuries in crash with dump truck on Route 29

A Remington woman lost her life from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash with a dump truck at the intersection of Route 29 and Route 15 in Fauquier County on Thursday. A 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser was traveling south on Route at 11:15 a.m. Thursdsay when the driver, Diana E. Esry, 62, of Remington, attempted a left turn onto Route 15.
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA

