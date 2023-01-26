Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man dead in Waukesha jail day after traffic stop
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Milwaukee man, 34, who died at the Waukesha County Jail on Jan. 17, was identified Monday, Jan. 30 as Randy Glenn Jr. He died the day after he was arrested during a traffic stop in Waukesha. He was taken to jail around 4:30 p.m. Jan. 16 and found dead around 6 a.m. Jan. 17.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting; man in stable condition, no arrests
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday, Jan. 30 near Fond du Lac and Roosevelt. It happened around 10:10 p.m. Police say a 21-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man, 86, dies 5 months after shooting
MILWAUKEE - Ivory Mallory, 86, died Jan. 27 at the VA Medical Center in Milwaukee five months after he was shot near 22nd and Center, along with his wife and her sister and a friend. Ivory's wife, Shirley, 82, was fatally shot Aug. 24. Carrie Barnhill, 88, Shirley's sister, was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee mother killed on Christmas Eve, 2nd man charged
MILWAUKEE - A second man is charged in the fatal shooting of Milwaukee mother Sildian Torres, killed on Christmas Eve as she drove to a holiday gathering with her 7-year-old son in the back seat. Prosecutors say Raymond King, 18, was driving the vehicle the shots were fired from when Torres was killed near 29th and Greenfield on Dec. 24.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha arson: Milwaukee man sentenced to 5 years in federal prison
MILWAUKEE - Esmond King of Milwaukee was sentenced on Friday, Jan. 27 to five years in federal prison for a Kenosha arson from September 2021. King, 33, will also spend three years on supervised release following his prison term and will be required to pay over $271,000 in restitution related to the property damage caused by his offense.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman accused; setting fires in apartment building
MILWAUKEE - A 23-year-old Milwaukee woman is accused of setting fires in an apartment building near 55th and Congress. The accused is Valerie King – and she faces the following criminal counts:. Arson of building, use of a dangerous weapon. Bail jumping (misdemeanor) According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Visitors to downtown Milwaukee urged to beware
Milwaukee police are offering a warning to anyone visiting downtown Milwaukee. Be aware of your surroundings -- and what's inside your vehicle.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
35th and Sarnow shooting; Milwaukee man dead
MILWAUKEE - A 46-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed near 35th and Sarnow on Saturday morning, Jan. 28. Police said the shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. A 40-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested. Officials said the shooting was the result of an argument. This ongoing investigation will be referred to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide: Man accused of fatally shooting his father
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree reckless homicide for a shooting that happened near McKinley and Vliet on Sunday, Jan. 22. Prosecutors accuse Tra-Von Barnes of shooting his father, killing him. According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to the area of McKinley and Vliet in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha County reckless driving; man rescued by sheriff's deputies
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha County sheriff's deputies arrested two people on Monday, Jan. 30 following an incident on southbound I-94 near County Highway C. Dispatchers advised the vehicle was stolen out of Illinois. Officials said deputies were initially alerted to a reckless driving complaint on southbound I-94 – where a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
73rd and Mill shooting; man wounded, no arrests
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday, Jan. 29 near 73rd Street and Mill Road. It happened shortly before 9 p.m. Police say the victim, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, arrived at a Milwaukee Fire Department Engine house on 69th Street for assistance. The victim was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting, West Allis man hurt, robbery-related, police say
MILWAUKEE - A West Allis man, 27, was hurt in a Milwaukee shooting Sunday evening, Jan. 29 near 35th and North. Police said the shots were fired shortly after 5 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting, but police said...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee house fire at 26th and Michigan; firefighters respond twice
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee firefighters twice battled fire at a house near 26th and Michigan on Monday, Jan. 30. Officials tell FOX6 News the first call came around 10:30 a.m. Fire started in the basement of the two-and-a-half story home – and spread to all floors. An extra fire engine was called in due to the bitter cold – so crews could rotate.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee crash, Green Bay and Capitol, 4 hurt
MILWAUKEE - Four people were hurt in a Milwaukee crash Sunday, Jan. 29 near Green Bay and Capitol. Unit#1 lost control and struck unit#2. One person was trapped due to the door being caved in. Four people in both vehicles were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fire near 57th and Villard in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Firefighters on Monday, Jan. 30 responded to the scene of a fire near 57th Street and Villard Avenue in Milwaukee. The call came in shortly after 5 a.m. First units on scene reported a working fire in a two-story residential structure. Upon arrival, fire crews found one person...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Grafton home explosion; elderly man suffers burns; 'It just blew'
GRAFTON, Wis. - Grafton firefighters were dispatched to a home on Surrey Lane for a report of an explosion on Monday, Jan. 30. Grafton Fire Chief William Rice noted firefighters were dispatched to the neighborhood just after 11 a.m. Monday. When firefighters arrived, there was an older couple in the driveway – a man had suffered minor burns. The woman refused any medical treatment.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal crash, speeding driver in stolen car ran red light: police
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 65, was killed in a crash near 27th and Vliet on Monday, Jan. 30 when the car he was riding in was hit by the driver of a stolen vehicle. Police said the driver of a vehicle reported stolen in Milwaukee was speeding south on 27th Street and failed to stop for a red light, slamming into the victim's car which was being driven west on Vliet Street. The driver of the car that was hit, a 26-year-old man, was hurt in the crash.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mark Jensen Kenosha murder trial: Closing arguments Tuesday
KENOSHA, Wis. - Closing arguments in Mark Jensen's homicide retrial are underway on Tuesday morning, Jan. 31. Jensen, now 63, was convicted in 2008 of poisoning and killing his wife, Julie, in their Pleasant Prairie home in 1998. But Jensen was granted a new trial after a key piece of evidence was thrown out.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Cudahy stolen vehicle pursuit, 6 arrested
CUDAHY, Wis. - Six people were arrested after Cudahy police pursued a stolen Hyundai on Sunday night, Jan. 29. Police said officers responded to the area near Whittaker and Lipton for a report of people entering vehicles -- traveling in a red Hyundai Santa Fe. That vehicle was spotted nearby...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Guitar stolen from Brookfield store, police seek thief
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police have asked for the public's help identifying a man suspected of a Jan. 10 theft at Cream City Music on Bluemound. Police said the man concealed a Fender-style guitar, valued at $2,000, under his clothing. The thief left the store with the guitar around 5 p.m. and left the scene in a white sedan.
