WWE News: This Is Awesome Season 2 Premiere Showcases Royal Rumble Moments, Final Episode of Making It Maximum, Top 10 Controversial Rumble Moments

Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Chelsea Green Returns to WWE at Royal Rumble, FC Toys Figure Announced
– Chelsea Green is back in WWE. After rumors of her reportedly returning back to WWE started circulating last November, Green finally made her return tonight at the WWE Royal Rumble in the women’s Rumble match. Green entered at No. 20 and was eliminated faster than any other woman in Rumble history.
411mania.com
WWE News: Roman Reigns Reacts to Sami Zayn’s Actions At Royal Rumble, Top 10 Reigns Title Defenses
Roman Reigns left Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn decimated in the ring to close out the Royal Rumble, and Reigns reacted to the moment in a new video. As noted, Reigns and The Bloodline laid waste to Zayn after he hit Reigns with a chair to stop a post-match assault on Owens. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion posted to TikTok after the show, as you can see below.
411mania.com
Rey Mysterio Was Reportedly Pulled From WWE Royal Rumble Due to Injury
Rey Mysterio did not compete in last night’s men’s Royal Rumble match, and a new report says it was due to an injury. Mysterio did not come out for his spot in the opening match of the PPV, with Dominik coming out in the next spot where it was heavily implied that Dominik or the whole of Judgment Day had attacked Rey backstage to prevent him from coming out.
411mania.com
Bayley Addresses Controversy Over WWE Raw XXX Cage Match Segment, Was Happy With How Segment Played Out
– Speaking to Ariel Helwani with BT Sport ahead of today’s WWE Royal Rumble event, Bayley discussed the controversy over her Raw cage match with Becky Lynch being cut from last Monday’s Raw due to time constraints. Since the trial of Sami Zayn angle ran too long, Damage Control beat down Becky Lynch instead.
411mania.com
WWE News: Liv Morgan on Beating Ronda Rousey Twice, The Usos in Papa Johns Ad, Top 10 SmackDown Moments
– MySanAntonio.com interviewed Liv Morgan ahead of tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble event to talk to her about competing in the Rumble match. She said the following on the Rumble and beating Ronda Rousey twice:. On having the fastest Rumble elimination: “I think I actually hold the record for the...
411mania.com
Former MLW Wrestler Makes AEW Debut at Dark Taping (SPOILERS)
Former MLW wrestler EJ Nduka made his AEW debut at today’s Dark tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando. He faced Konosuke Takeshita in a match. There’s no word on if he’s signed with AEW. Nduka’s deal with MLW expired earlier this month. He was previously a MLW...
411mania.com
WWE Royal Rumble Post-Show Press Conference Livestream
– Following tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble 2023, WWE has now begun livestreaming a post-show press conference for the event. You can check out the livestream below:
411mania.com
Various News: Kevin Owens Arrives for WWE Royal Rumble Wearing ‘Sami Zayn Forever’ Shirt, Bryan Danielson Appears in Nikki Bella Says I Do
– WWE Superstar Kevin Owens was shown arriving at the Alamodome today for the WWE Royal Rumble wearing a “Sami Zayn Forever” t-shirt. In a clip of his arrival, he points to his shirt and says, “Oh this? It’s nothing.” Owens challenges Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the title at tonight’s event.
411mania.com
Bianca Belair Retains Title at WWE Royal Rumble, Captain Howdy Haunts Alexa Bliss (Pics, Video)
– Alexa Bliss’ veering back over to the dark side was not enough to unseat the E-S-T of WWE. Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair retained her title against Bliss in their title matchup. Bliss attempted a Sister Abigail, but Bianca Belair countered with the Kiss of Death to...
411mania.com
Michelle McCool Thanks Fans Following Her WWE Royal Rumble Appearance
Michelle McCool made an appearance in the women’s Royal Rumble this past Saturday, and recently thanked fans for it. She claimed that it was fan messages to WWE that resulted in her getting the call to appear. She wrote: “Real talk….thank YOU @WWEUniverse !Y’all legit did this and I...
411mania.com
RJ City Discusses How He Ended Up Hosting Hey! (EW)
RJ City, host of Hey! (EW) for AEW’s YouTube productions, sat down with Stephanie Chase to talk about how he went from pro wrestler to comic and interview host (per Wrestling Inc). City shared how Tony Khan initially contacted him about joining AEW’s media projects and what sort of oversight he’s subject to for the promotion. You can read a few highlights from City and watch the full interview below.
411mania.com
Backstage Notes on NXT Superstars Brought in For WWE Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
– PWInsider has a report on some NXT Superstars who were brought into San Antonio for this weekend’s WWE Royal Rumble event. According to report, the following talents from the NXT women’s division were brought in:. * Indi Hartwell. * Ivy Nile. * NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez...
411mania.com
WWE NXT Preview: The Last Stop Before Vengeance Day
– WWE NXT is back with a new episode tonight. This week’s show is the last stop before Saturday’s NXT Vengeance day 2023 show. There will be a triple threat tag team match with the winners going on to join the NXT Tag Team Title Match at Vengeance Day.
411mania.com
Various News: Jake Roberts Makes Podcast Appearance, Liv Morgan Talks Her Championship Titles
– Jake Roberts appeared on Radio Misfits’ Minutia Men Celebrity Interview for an interview to share some stories about his career and upcoming projects which you can find below, described as:. The wrestling icon stops by to chat about his wrestling career, his struggle with sobriety, his burgeoning movie...
411mania.com
Jazmin Allure Had Emotional Moment With Becky Lynch After WWE Main Event Match
Jazmin Allure had a match on WWE Main Event last year, and she recently revealed that she shared an emotional moment with Becky Lynch after the bout. Allure, who is now part of the WOW – Women of Wrestling roster as Jennifer Florez, spoke with Denise Salcedo for Instinct Culture and talked about her match in WWE against Tamina, which aired on the July 11th episode of WWE Main Event. You can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
411mania.com
Rick Boogs Returns To WWE TV With Win Over The Miz On Raw
Rick Boogs has returned, picking up a win in his first match back against The Miz on WWE Raw. Boogs made his first appearance on WWE TV since WrestleMania 38, showing up on tonight’s show and defeating the A-Lister. Boogs suffered a quad injury at WrestleMania last year and...
411mania.com
Roman Reigns Retains Title at WWE Royal Rumble, Sami Zayn Turns on The Bloodline (Pics, Video)
– Kevin Owens put in a valiant effort, but it was not enough to unseat The Tribal Chief tonight at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 event. The Undispued Universal Champion Roman Reigns retained his title during their matchup. Owens took quite the beating, eating a spear through a barricade and...
411mania.com
Bray Wyatt Defeats LA Knight In Pitch Black Match at WWE Royal Rumble
The first ever Pitch Black match happened tonight at the WWE Royal Rumble and Bray Wyatt ended up winning. Wyatt defeated LA Knight in a match where a black light shined over the ring, with neon colors around ringside. Even after Knight put him through the announce table, Wyatt hit Sister Abigail and pinned him. After the match, he chased Knight towards the stage and put him out with the Mandible Claw. Uncle Howdy showed up and dived off the stage onto Knight.
411mania.com
411 Wrestling Fact or Fiction: Will The Rock Wrestle at Wrestlemania this Year?
Welcome back to the 411mania Wrestling Fact or Fiction. I’m your host Jake Chambers. Last month saw the return of the (semi) annual Larry Csonka Memorial 411 Wrestling Fact or Fiction Tournament! We’ve had two great first round matches so far: Thomas Hall vs. Rob Stewart and Steve Cook vs. Robert Leighty Jr. Today we’ll have the final first round match.
411mania.com
Various News: Cody Rhodes Officially Cleared To Wrestle Regularly, Dexter Lumis Is In San Antonio, William Regal Backstage
– PWInsider reports that Cody Rhodes merchandise is the top seller at the Royal Rumble superstore in the Alamodome and it’s not even close. It was also noted that Rhodes is 100% cleared to wrestle tonight, even though he wasn’t when his vignettes first started to air. He will be back on the RAW brand regularly going forward.
Comments / 0