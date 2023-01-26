ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

11 Of The Best Indoor Family Attractions In Maine

Have you been struggling to keep your kids busy this winter? It's okay to admit it. We won't judge. It is not easy during the winter months. But, you know that, as a parent, it is your mission to make sure your kids don't spend the next few months glued to their tablet or video games.
Can You Name This Much-Visited Maine Cove?

In 1896, a Massachusetts-born painter purchased five acres near this cove from the local farmer for whom it’s named. The painter built a studio overlooking the picturesque harbor and hosted summer art classes there, attracting students from across New England. One of the country’s first plein air painting schools, it became a catalyst for the village’s transformation into a renowned artist colony. The cove is at the southern end of a famous mile-long walkway, and it’s spanned by this rare wooden double-leaf draw-footbridge. Built in 1941, the bridge is a landmark, but its safety has been compromised as its wooden piers have aged. Last year, Congress earmarked nearly $3 million to rebuild a bridge as beautiful as the original — but better able to endure the tides, storms, and salt air that attracted all those artists.
The Five Long-Lost Department Stores Maine Misses the Most

Shopping has certainly changed drastically in the past few years, but for many of us, we still hold on to the fond memories of actually going out to a store and spending an afternoon perusing all it had to offer. Many department stores had their own cafes because they knew you'd be spending hours there. So, we took to our Facebook page and asked what stores used to exist in Maine that you loved shopping at. Here are the top five department stores that Mainers miss the most.
A Tiny Town in Maine Doesn’t Want to Exist Anymore

Most of the time, when you hear about town council meetings up in Maine, it's about new ordinances, taxes, or how to build up things bigger and better. What you rarely hear about after a council meeting is a town that no longer wants to exist. According to the Maine Monitor, that's exactly what is taking place is a tiny town in Washington county.
The Struggle of Dating in Maine According to Redditors

If you are single and looking for love, it seems that Maine is not always the most accessible place to find it. I stumbled upon a Reddit post by u/MaMaMaMainer707 titled "Dating in Maine," the post read "ugh. Title says enough. If your single share your stories of trying to date in Maine."
Mills: Energy rebate checks to be distributed to Maine residents this week

(The Center Square) – Energy relief payments are hitting the mail for Maine residents this week. The roughly 1.3 million population state is in the process of issuing $450 Energy Relief Payments, Gov. Janet Mills said, to 200,000 eligible state residents as part of the first round of payments. Each week, 200,000 checks will be mailed to residents moving forward. “High energy prices have made staying warm more difficult for...
Here Are 30 of the Most Beautiful Things in Maine

I have taken our state for granted for the majority of my life. Having grown up in Maine in a small town, I always felt like I needed something more, something new. I traveled to different parts of the world, lived in different cities, and still made it back to Maine to call it home.
