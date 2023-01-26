Read full article on original website
Related
Planning an Outdoor Wedding? This Maine Mobile Bar is Perfect For You
Food trucks are pretty commonplace in the biggest cities in Maine like Portland, but that doesn't mean they're only there. I mean, they have wheels right? So how cool would it be to have one of these trucks at your outdoor wedding this summer, but instead of serving food, they're serving adult beverages?
11 Of The Best Indoor Family Attractions In Maine
Have you been struggling to keep your kids busy this winter? It's okay to admit it. We won't judge. It is not easy during the winter months. But, you know that, as a parent, it is your mission to make sure your kids don't spend the next few months glued to their tablet or video games.
Have You Been to This Local Spot in Portland That Mainers Have Loved for Years?
There are too many things to love about Maine, from our diverse landscapes to our fresh, local cuisine. We have put ourselves on the map as a foodie destination with top-rated restaurants popping up around the state. When major publications feature our culinary scene, it’s typically our fine dining restaurants...
Down East
Can You Name This Much-Visited Maine Cove?
In 1896, a Massachusetts-born painter purchased five acres near this cove from the local farmer for whom it’s named. The painter built a studio overlooking the picturesque harbor and hosted summer art classes there, attracting students from across New England. One of the country’s first plein air painting schools, it became a catalyst for the village’s transformation into a renowned artist colony. The cove is at the southern end of a famous mile-long walkway, and it’s spanned by this rare wooden double-leaf draw-footbridge. Built in 1941, the bridge is a landmark, but its safety has been compromised as its wooden piers have aged. Last year, Congress earmarked nearly $3 million to rebuild a bridge as beautiful as the original — but better able to endure the tides, storms, and salt air that attracted all those artists.
These Are the Most Common Last Names in Maine; Is One Yours?
As the famous Destiny's Child sang to all of us, "Say My Name, Say My Name." If you don't know what a surname is, I will tell you. a hereditary name common to all members of a family, as distinct from a given name. When I moved to Maine from...
A Crazy Thing Happened That Led Me to Call the Police at My Maine Apartment
Okay, just hear me out. I have never called the police before unless you count the time that I accidently called them when I was a kid (the dial-out was 91, and I thought I needed another 1 before pressing the rest of the phone number). So, the other night...
The Five Long-Lost Department Stores Maine Misses the Most
Shopping has certainly changed drastically in the past few years, but for many of us, we still hold on to the fond memories of actually going out to a store and spending an afternoon perusing all it had to offer. Many department stores had their own cafes because they knew you'd be spending hours there. So, we took to our Facebook page and asked what stores used to exist in Maine that you loved shopping at. Here are the top five department stores that Mainers miss the most.
Grants help more South Portland asylum seekers learn English
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — If you grew up in Maine, it's an experience you likely have never had: fleeing your home country to escape violence and landing in a foreign place with a language unfamiliar to you. For thousands of asylum seekers and immigrants, though, that's a reality every...
Researchers seek statewide changes to save clam fishery from climate-driven collapse
FREEPORT, Maine — The Harraseeket River recedes slowly but steadily around Chad Coffin’s metal skiff, until the boat is beached on a partly exposed mudflat. Coffin and his daughter, Bailey Pennell, are already out of the skiff, rakes in hand and rubber boots sinking deep into the gray-brown muck.
A Tiny Town in Maine Doesn’t Want to Exist Anymore
Most of the time, when you hear about town council meetings up in Maine, it's about new ordinances, taxes, or how to build up things bigger and better. What you rarely hear about after a council meeting is a town that no longer wants to exist. According to the Maine Monitor, that's exactly what is taking place is a tiny town in Washington county.
mainepublic.org
First-of-its-kind model for protecting affordable rental housing in rural Maine hailed as success
A nonprofit is taking over a few dozen rental units in Thomaston under a first-of-its kind model for preserving affordable housing properties that long received federal subsidies. Maine has about 7,700 rental units at more than 300 properties that are part of a U.S. Agriculture Department Rural Development program, which...
Advocates call for additional emergency shelter as frigid cold nears
PORTLAND, Maine — A cold blast is expected to bring frigid temperatures to Maine and New England at the end of the week, and it's causing concern for those working with people experiencing homelessness in southern Maine. "Every day we're seeing people come into our community space with really...
First Drag Show Ever in Dover-Foxcroft Sells Out, Second Show Added
It's the first drag show in Piscataquis County and it sold out within a week. A second show has been added!. The Bangor Daily News reported that Delicious Drag Divas out of Bangor will be at the Center Theater in Dover-Foxcroft on April 15. DDD was founded in Bangor by Lloyd Tracy and his husband Tony, who is also LaDonya Lovelace.
Fill The Tanks & Get Your Mittens Out, Maine is About to Get DANGEROUSLY Cold
Remember a few weeks ago when there was no snow on the ground and temperatures were so mild that people couldn't even go out and ice fish because most of the central Maine lakes and ponds were still (at least somewhat) open? Yeah, us too. That was a good time.
The Struggle of Dating in Maine According to Redditors
If you are single and looking for love, it seems that Maine is not always the most accessible place to find it. I stumbled upon a Reddit post by u/MaMaMaMainer707 titled "Dating in Maine," the post read "ugh. Title says enough. If your single share your stories of trying to date in Maine."
Mills: Energy rebate checks to be distributed to Maine residents this week
(The Center Square) – Energy relief payments are hitting the mail for Maine residents this week. The roughly 1.3 million population state is in the process of issuing $450 Energy Relief Payments, Gov. Janet Mills said, to 200,000 eligible state residents as part of the first round of payments. Each week, 200,000 checks will be mailed to residents moving forward. “High energy prices have made staying warm more difficult for...
The Most Historic, Scrumptious Fast Food Place From Each New England State
From burgers to hot dogs, fries, lobster rolls, and sandwiches, we know fast, delicious food doesn't always mean a chain drive-through. So here you go if you want historic, delicious, and fast around New England, with six of the most historic serving up their well-known fast food for decades and beyond.
In Maine, if One of These 20 Places Close, the Weather is Too Bad to Go Outside
You have to love New England weather, I swear it sometimes has a mind of its own. Of course, we get rain and sunshine, but the snow here can get a bit crazy, especially in Maine. If you are not prepared for a New England winter, then you really are...
Here Are 30 of the Most Beautiful Things in Maine
I have taken our state for granted for the majority of my life. Having grown up in Maine in a small town, I always felt like I needed something more, something new. I traveled to different parts of the world, lived in different cities, and still made it back to Maine to call it home.
fiddleheadfocus.com
Allagash author’s 13th book is a tale of winter survival
In "Northeaster," Cathie Pelletier recounts a deadly blizzard that tested the resourcefulness of Mainers in 1952.
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
19K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 0