Jodi Cerwinske – New Hampton Community Schools
Rob Getz spoke with New Hampton Schools Director of Food Service Jodi Cerwinske on the Nordic Pan Fundraiser to help funds for the Negative Balance Lunches. To purchase your pans, fill out the application here by February 1st. Depending on the demand of orders, the deadline may be extended.
Lisa Welter – Chickasaw County Public Health 01-31-23
Rob Getz spoke with director Lisa Welter of the Chickasaw County Public Health Office. Among the topics discussed are radon testing, American Heart Month, and updates on blood pressure and foot clinics. Also mentioned is the new Facebook page which you can find here.
Hazardous wind chills across Central Iowa through Tuesday morning
DES MOINES, Iowa — The snow from Saturday's storm has completed fallen across most of the state and now the cold temperatures have settled in Sunday morning. Local storm reports are still trickling in, but we managed to get 1 inch in Des Moines (this may be updated). Three inches was reported in Ames, and totals along the Highway 20 corridor measured up to 5-6 inches for places like Waterloo and Fort Dodge. Portions of Northwest Iowa received upwards of 9-10 inches of snow.
North Iowa man accused of secret recording at Clear Lake tanning business
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A north Iowa man has been arrested for invasion of privacy after he allegedly secretly recorded patrons at a tanning business. Daryl E. Johnson, 52, of St. Ansgar, was arrested Friday for the alleged incidents in the 500 block of Highway 18 in Clear Lake. "He...
Mayor Monday – Bobby Schwickerath 01-30-23
Rob Getz spoke with New Hampton mayor Bobby Schwickerath on changes/modifications to Farmers Markets, Senior banners, lead service line inventory and other updates. Click below to watch the conversation.
Iowa Eagle Activity Ramping Up
(Decorah, IA) — It may be the dead of winter, but there’s a lot of activity going on at eagle nests in Iowa. That’s Amy Reis of the Raptor Resource Center in Decorah. She says eggs should show up next month, and hatch in March. TTWN Media...
Roger Klingman, 86, Nashua
Roger Klingman, age 86 of Nashua, IA died Friday, January 27, 2023, at Waverly Health Center in Waverly, IA. Friends may greet the family from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 2, 2022, at Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory – Olson Chapel in N. A Memorial Service...
Heavy snow likely Saturday with blowing snow late
Areas of heavy moved into eastern Iowa starting near 7 a.m., the beginning of a long-duration clipper which will continue to impact the eastern part of Iowa through the late evening hours. Winter Storm Warnings were expanded farther east into the area to include Grundy and Butler Counties as confidence...
Saint Ansgar man arrested for allegedly secretly recording patrons of tanning business
(ABC 6 News) – A Saint Ansgar, Iowa man who previously pleaded guilty in his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol insurrection, was arrested after an ongoing investigation revealed he allegedly recorded patrons of a Clear Lake tanning business without their knowledge or consent. The Clear Lake...
Early Morning Accident Kills Four in Northeast Iowa
Sometimes it doesn't take a lot of snow to make driving conditions dangerous. It appears that slippery road conditions played a role in an early morning accident that left four people dead in Northeast Iowa. WHO reports that the accident happened at around 6:49 a.m. along Highway 20 in Grundy...
4 Amish family members killed in van rollover in Grundy County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Four Amish family members are dead after the 15 passenger van they were in rolled several times Friday morning. It happened on Highway 20 just north of Wellsburg. One adult and three children under the age of five died. Several others were injured. Officials have not...
Waterloo Native Teams Up With Oprah For New Documentary Series
One Waterloo native is behind a new documentary series that is getting a lot of attention. A new documentary on Hulu is based on a long-form journalistic project at The New York Times Magazine that began in 2019. It marked the 400th anniversary of what most historians consider the beginning of slavery in America.
Mason City woman pleads guilty to dependent adult exploitation
MASON CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered by a woman accused of stealing from the disabled people she was hired to care for. Katelyn Roberts, 25 of Mason City, is scheduled to be sentenced on March 20 for one count of dependent adult abuse. Investigators say Roberts...
Inmate escapes work release program
WATERLOO, Iowa — Alexander Joseph Carman, convicted of Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon and other charges in Dubuque County, failed to report to the Waterloo Residential Correctional Facility as required Friday. Carman is a 19-year-old white male, height 5' 6", and weighs 138 pounds. Anyone with information on Carman's...
4 dead, multiple people injured in van rollover on Highway 20
GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa – Four people are now confirmed dead and multiple other people are injured following an accident involving a 15-passenger van on Highway 20 in Grundy County early Friday morning. It happened around 6:49 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Highway 20 near the Wellsburg exit, according to Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the […]
Wave of rural nursing home closures grows amid staffing crunch
WAUKON, Iowa — Marjorie Kruger was stunned to learn last fall that she would have to leave the nursing home where she'd lived comfortably for six years. The Good Samaritan Society facility in Postville, Iowa, would close, administrators told Kruger and 38 other residents in September. The facility joined a growing list of nursing homes being shuttered nationwide, especially in rural areas.
Howard County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Burglary of Hardware Store
The Howard County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public to the theft of tools often used to commit a crime that has seen a dramatic increase in recent years. A department Facebook post says the Sheriff’s office took a report of a burglary from a hardware store near Elma in the overnight hours of Friday night into Saturday morning. Items taken included cordless tools such as grinders, reciprocating saws, and batteries.
Iowa Man Almost Has To Apologize To Wife After Huge Lottery Win
A man from northern Iowa just won a ton of money playing the Iowa lottery. Travis from Riceville, Iowa, was the winner of one of the top prizes in the Cash Blast scratch game. Travis won a massive prize of $100,000! I know this might sound like a pretty standard scratch-off lottery story and for the most part, it is. What makes this story pretty funny is what happened after he purchased his ticket.
Man Allegedly Beat Girlfriend Again
A Waterloo man on probation for beating up his girlfriend has been arrested for allegedly beating up his girlfriend again, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 26 year old Jakwone Watkins was arrested on Thursday and charged with third degree Kidnapping, Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury, Domestic Assault, and Violation of a No Contact Order. Authorities say that Watkins and his girlfriend got into an argument from which she tried to walk away. Watkins allegedly grabbed her hair and threw her to the ground, he then punched her in the head and kicked her. When she tried to run away, Watkins allegedly jumped on top of her and bit her face, arms and back. A neighbor was able to stop the attack and the woman was taken to the hospital. While she was there Watkins allegedly damaged another woman’s Kia Sorento. Watkins’ girlfriend was later dropped off back at her home to nurse her injuries. He then showed up at her house demanding to talk to her. When she tried to convince him to leave he snatched her, however police were able to step in at a Kwik Star a couple blocks away. In June Watkins punched the same woman and stepped on her ankle, breaking it. In May he punched her and bit her after kicking in a door.
