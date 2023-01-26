ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: McDonald's, UPS, General Motors and More

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell. McDonald's — Shares dipped more than 1% after McDonald's reported its latest quarterly results. The fast food giant topped earnings and revenue estimates, saying customers are increasingly visiting its restaurants. Still, McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski said he expects "short-term inflationary pressures to continue in 2023."
Spotify Shares Pop 10% on Strong User Growth

Spotify shares popped Tuesday after its fourth-quarter earnings beat analysts' expectations for revenue and showed strong user growth. Spotify reported 489 million monthly active users for the quarter, up 20% year over year. The company also reported 205 million paid subscribers, up 14% from a year ago. Spotify shares popped...
Jim Chanos: Bear Market Is Doing Something Unheard of in My Career

Famed short seller Jim Chanos sees an alarming trend in the market. "I've been on the Street [since] 1980 [and] not one bear market has ever traded above nine times to 14 times the previous peak earnings," the Chanos & Co. founder told CNBC's "Fast Money" on Monday. His latest...
GM Smashes Expectations and Guides Toward a Strong 2023, Despite Margin Squeeze

DETROIT — General Motors handily beat Wall Street's top- and bottom-line expectations for the fourth quarter, while forecasting another solid year of results in 2023. The strong report suggests GM is hanging onto record, or near-record, results even as the U.S. automotive industry begins to normalize after several years of record-low inventories and resilient consumer demand.
Workday Cuts About 525 Jobs But Says It's Not the Result of Overhiring

Cloud provider Workday laid off 3% of employees, mostly in product and technology. Workday's co-CEOs told employees the company would still hire and grow its head count for the 2024 fiscal year. Workday, a cloud-only business planning software company, will lay off 3% of its employees, the company's co-CEOs wrote...
Important Wage Inflation Measure for the Fed Rose Less Than Expected in Q4

The employment cost index increased 1% in the fourth quarter, less than the 1.1% expectation and slower than the third quarter, the Labor Department reported Tuesday. Fed officials consider the ECI an important inflation gauge as it adjusts for various labor market conditions. Employment costs increased at a slower than...

