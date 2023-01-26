Read full article on original website
NBC Chicago
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: McDonald's, UPS, General Motors and More
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell. McDonald's — Shares dipped more than 1% after McDonald's reported its latest quarterly results. The fast food giant topped earnings and revenue estimates, saying customers are increasingly visiting its restaurants. Still, McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski said he expects "short-term inflationary pressures to continue in 2023."
Spotify Shares Pop 10% on Strong User Growth
Spotify shares popped Tuesday after its fourth-quarter earnings beat analysts' expectations for revenue and showed strong user growth. Spotify reported 489 million monthly active users for the quarter, up 20% year over year. The company also reported 205 million paid subscribers, up 14% from a year ago. Spotify shares popped...
Pfizer Expects 2023 Sales to Decline by as Much as 33% Compared With Record-Breaking 2022
Pfizer forecast $67 billion to $71 billion in 2023 sales. That's a significant drop from the $100.3 billion in revenue the company booked in 2022, an all-time high. Pfizer on Tuesday issued sales guidance of $67 billion to $71 billion for 2023, a decline from its record-breaking 2022 results. The...
Jim Chanos: Bear Market Is Doing Something Unheard of in My Career
Famed short seller Jim Chanos sees an alarming trend in the market. "I've been on the Street [since] 1980 [and] not one bear market has ever traded above nine times to 14 times the previous peak earnings," the Chanos & Co. founder told CNBC's "Fast Money" on Monday. His latest...
UBS Gets a Boost From Higher Interest Rates, But Warns of ‘Uncertain' Year Ahead
UBS reported $1.7 billion of net income for the fourth quarter of last year, bringing its full-year profit to $7.6 billion in 2022. "The rate environment is helping the business on one side, and that offsets some of the lower activity that we see on the investment side," CEO Ralph Hamers told CNBC's Geoff Cutmore Tuesday.
GM Smashes Expectations and Guides Toward a Strong 2023, Despite Margin Squeeze
DETROIT — General Motors handily beat Wall Street's top- and bottom-line expectations for the fourth quarter, while forecasting another solid year of results in 2023. The strong report suggests GM is hanging onto record, or near-record, results even as the U.S. automotive industry begins to normalize after several years of record-low inventories and resilient consumer demand.
Workday Cuts About 525 Jobs But Says It's Not the Result of Overhiring
Cloud provider Workday laid off 3% of employees, mostly in product and technology. Workday's co-CEOs told employees the company would still hire and grow its head count for the 2024 fiscal year. Workday, a cloud-only business planning software company, will lay off 3% of its employees, the company's co-CEOs wrote...
China's January Factory Activity Returns to Growth as Economists Cheer Its Reopening
China's official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 50.1 in January, above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction. "This set of PMI data confirmed that earlier reopening and peak infections have set the stage for a broad-based economic recovery," Citi economists wrote in a note. China's factory...
Important Wage Inflation Measure for the Fed Rose Less Than Expected in Q4
The employment cost index increased 1% in the fourth quarter, less than the 1.1% expectation and slower than the third quarter, the Labor Department reported Tuesday. Fed officials consider the ECI an important inflation gauge as it adjusts for various labor market conditions. Employment costs increased at a slower than...
