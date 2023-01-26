ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) _ The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) on Thursday reported net income of $40.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Wilmington, Delaware-based bank said it had earnings of 71 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported profit of $130.2 million, or $2.27 per share. Revenue was reported as $354.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TBBK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TBBK

