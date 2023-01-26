Read full article on original website
Jodi Cerwinske – New Hampton Community Schools
Rob Getz spoke with New Hampton Schools Director of Food Service Jodi Cerwinske on the Nordic Pan Fundraiser to help funds for the Negative Balance Lunches. To purchase your pans, fill out the application here by February 1st. Depending on the demand of orders, the deadline may be extended.
Lisa Welter – Chickasaw County Public Health 01-31-23
Rob Getz spoke with director Lisa Welter of the Chickasaw County Public Health Office. Among the topics discussed are radon testing, American Heart Month, and updates on blood pressure and foot clinics. Also mentioned is the new Facebook page which you can find here.
Mayor Monday – Bobby Schwickerath 01-30-23
Rob Getz spoke with New Hampton mayor Bobby Schwickerath on changes/modifications to Farmers Markets, Senior banners, lead service line inventory and other updates. Click below to watch the conversation.
KIMT
Four electric co-ops in North Iowa and SE Minnesota issue a peak energy alert
KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – A peak energy alert starts at 5 pm for thousands of people in North Iowa and southeastern Minnesota. Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative in Albert Lea, MiEnergy Cooperative in Rushford, People’s Energy Cooperative in Oronoco, and Heartland Power Cooperative in St. Ansgar say their members are being asked to reduce their use of electricity due to expected high demand on the regional grid. Co-op members with grain dryers, voluntary manual standby generators, and dairy water heaters will be affected from approximately 4:50 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.
Osage, Charles City Lead Charge for Area Girls State Wrestling Qualifiers
The following high school girls wrestlers have qualified for the State Wrestling Tournament this Thursday and Friday in Coralville. Listen for coverage between 9am and 3 pm Thursday and Friday and 5pm to 9pm Thursday and 6pm to 9pm Friday. Qualifiers:. Team Weight First Name Last Name Grade Wins Loses.
KIMT
Mason City woman pleads guilty to dependent adult exploitation
MASON CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered by a woman accused of stealing from the disabled people she was hired to care for. Katelyn Roberts, 25 of Mason City, is scheduled to be sentenced on March 20 for one count of dependent adult abuse. Investigators say Roberts...
cbs2iowa.com
Inmate escapes work release program
WATERLOO, Iowa — Alexander Joseph Carman, convicted of Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon and other charges in Dubuque County, failed to report to the Waterloo Residential Correctional Facility as required Friday. Carman is a 19-year-old white male, height 5' 6", and weighs 138 pounds. Anyone with information on Carman's...
Iowa Eagle Activity Ramping Up
(Decorah, IA) — It may be the dead of winter, but there’s a lot of activity going on at eagle nests in Iowa. That’s Amy Reis of the Raptor Resource Center in Decorah. She says eggs should show up next month, and hatch in March. TTWN Media...
Howard County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Burglary of Hardware Store
The Howard County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public to the theft of tools often used to commit a crime that has seen a dramatic increase in recent years. A department Facebook post says the Sheriff’s office took a report of a burglary from a hardware store near Elma in the overnight hours of Friday night into Saturday morning. Items taken included cordless tools such as grinders, reciprocating saws, and batteries.
KCRG.com
4 Amish family members killed in van rollover in Grundy County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Four Amish family members are dead after the 15 passenger van they were in rolled several times Friday morning. It happened on Highway 20 just north of Wellsburg. One adult and three children under the age of five died. Several others were injured. Officials have not...
Patricia Goodrich, 78, Frederika
Patricia Goodrich age 78, of Frederika, IA, died Monday, January 30, 2023, at The University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City, IA. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 6, 2023, at Hugeback – Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton. Friends may...
Church holds GoFundMe for Amish family killed in Grundy County crash
DELHI, Iowa (KCRG) - A Delhi church is hosting a GoFundme in order to help the family of the four people killed after a van rolled over in Grundy County. At around 6:35 a.m. on January 27th, the Iowa State Patrol and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a crash involving a 2002 Chevrolet Express van on U.S. Highway 20 westbound near mile marker 189, or northeast of Wellsburg. Troopers believe that the van lost control, entered the median, and rolled over.
KCCI.com
Hazardous wind chills across Central Iowa through Tuesday morning
DES MOINES, Iowa — The snow from Saturday's storm has completed fallen across most of the state and now the cold temperatures have settled in Sunday morning. Local storm reports are still trickling in, but we managed to get 1 inch in Des Moines (this may be updated). Three inches was reported in Ames, and totals along the Highway 20 corridor measured up to 5-6 inches for places like Waterloo and Fort Dodge. Portions of Northwest Iowa received upwards of 9-10 inches of snow.
Saint Ansgar man arrested for allegedly secretly recording patrons of tanning business
(ABC 6 News) – A Saint Ansgar, Iowa man who previously pleaded guilty in his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol insurrection, was arrested after an ongoing investigation revealed he allegedly recorded patrons of a Clear Lake tanning business without their knowledge or consent. The Clear Lake...
Roger Klingman, 86, Nashua
Roger Klingman, age 86 of Nashua, IA died Friday, January 27, 2023, at Waverly Health Center in Waverly, IA. Friends may greet the family from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 2, 2022, at Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory – Olson Chapel in N. A Memorial Service...
Officials identify victims in fatal Grundy County crash
WELLSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - State officials have named the four people killed in a single-vehicle crash in Grundy County on Friday. According to the Iowa State Patrol, Ervin Borntreger, 22, Emma Borntreger, 4, Rebecca Borntreger, 2, and Marlin Borntreger, 1, were killed in the crash. 9 other people were injured. All of the victims were from Delhi.
After a distinguished 40-year career, Decorah native Charles Lynch retires
Decorah native Charles Lynch, Professor of Epidemiology and former Medical Director and Principal Investigator of the Iowa Cancer Registry, retired last summer after an exceptional 40-year career at the University of Iowa. A 1970 graduate of Decorah High School, Lynch is the son of the late Tom and Doly Lynch...
Sometimes it doesn't take a lot of snow to make driving conditions dangerous. It appears that slippery road conditions played a role in an early morning accident that left four people dead in Northeast Iowa. WHO reports that the accident happened at around 6:49 a.m. along Highway 20 in Grundy...
Three kids, one adult killed in Iowa crash that also hurt 9
WELLSBURG, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have identified the three young children and one adult who died in a rollover crash in northern Iowa that also injured the nine other passengers Friday morning. The Iowa State Patrol said 1-year-old Marlin Borntreger, 2-year-old Rebecca Borntreger, 4-year-old Emma Borntreger and 22-year-old Ervin Borntreger all died. None of the occupants of the van were using seatbelts or child car seats.
GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa — The names of the passengers who passed away in a van accident early Friday morning have been released. Ervin Borntreger, 22; Marlin Borntreger, 1; Emma Borntreger, 4; and Rebecca Borntreger, 2, all passed away from the injuries they sustained in the crash. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the van, which […]
