Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Jey Uso Responds to Dramatic Final Scene From WWE Royal Rumble 2023 With Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn
Jey Uso is teasing his departure from The Bloodline. The final scenes from Saturday night's Royal Rumble pay-per-view saw Sami Zayn finally turn his back on the rest of The Bloodline when, after watching the group repeatedly attack a helpless Kevin Owens, he cracked Roman Reigns across the back with a chair. This prompted Reigns, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa to beat down Zayn while Jey broke down emotionally in the corner. When Reigns finally took notice, Uso left the ring and walked up the entrance ramp alone.
ringsidenews.com
Sonya Deville Shows Off Nasty Cut After WWE Royal Rumble Match
Sonya Deville made her comeback to WWE television back in January 2020 in a non-wrestling role. Fast forward two years, Deville is now an active in-ring competitor, but that’s not the only thing she does now. She was also part of the women’s Royal Rumble match and it sees Deville suffered a nasty cut as well.
PWMania
WWE Royal Rumble Results – January 28, 2023
WWE’s second biggest annual event has arrived. WWE Royal Rumble goes down tonight from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas featuring a jam-packed line-up of WWE action. Things start off with the Kickoff Show at 7/6c and leads into the main show at 8/7c. On tap for tonight’s show...
411mania.com
Chelsea Green Returns to WWE at Royal Rumble, FC Toys Figure Announced
– Chelsea Green is back in WWE. After rumors of her reportedly returning back to WWE started circulating last November, Green finally made her return tonight at the WWE Royal Rumble in the women’s Rumble match. Green entered at No. 20 and was eliminated faster than any other woman in Rumble history.
411mania.com
Rey Mysterio Was Reportedly Pulled From WWE Royal Rumble Due to Injury
Rey Mysterio did not compete in last night’s men’s Royal Rumble match, and a new report says it was due to an injury. Mysterio did not come out for his spot in the opening match of the PPV, with Dominik coming out in the next spot where it was heavily implied that Dominik or the whole of Judgment Day had attacked Rey backstage to prevent him from coming out.
Jey Uso calls out Roman Reigns after WWE Royal Rumble betrayal
Jey Uso has long been the alpha dog of The Usos tag team. Sure, there have been stories where Jimmy took center stage, like his angle with Mandy Rose and Naomi that aged particularly poorly considering why WWE decided to fire the leader of Toxic Attraction but ever since The Bloodline came into being, Jey has been afforded center stage as the group’s story mover, with his relationships between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn serving as focal points of the both RAW and SmackDown.
ringsidenews.com
Cody Rhodes Doesn’t Want Triple H To See His Father Dusty Rhodes When He Looks At Him
Cody Rhodes made a highly-anticipated return to WWE during WrestleMania 38, where he made an unforgettable impact. His entrance was captivating and set the stage for a thrilling match against Seth Rollins. He quickly established himself as a prominent figure within the company, earning widespread praise for his exceptional performances, both in the ring and on the mic. Following his return from injury at the Royal Rumble, Rhodes ended up winning the match. Now it seems Cody Rhodes himself didn’t want Triple H to see his father in him.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Official Drops Photo Of Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Royal Rumble Aftermath
The road to WrestleMania 39 had a rocky yet surprising start, that saw the exile of Sami Zayn from The Bloodline and himself and Kevin Owens facing a massive beatdown at the hands of Roman Reigns’ family. While The Bloodline left both Zayn and KO in a pile of heap, a WWE official recently dropped a photo that showed both following the aftermath.
wrestletalk.com
Cody Rhodes On What Sami Zayn Said To Him Before Royal Rumble
Cody Rhodes has recalled a conversation he had with Sami Zayn ahead of his return to the ring at WWE Royal Rumble 2023. Rhodes made his in-ring comeback in the Royal Rumble match, entering in the final #30 spot. The American Nightmare was ultimately victorious, last eliminating GUNTHER to earn...
ringsidenews.com
Jey Uso Says He’s ‘Out’ Following Dramatic Royal Rumble Bloodline Angle
The Royal Rumble event might be over, but it was the ending of the show was the biggest shocker. The main event of the card saw Roman Reigns defeat Kevin Owens and face the betrayal of Sami Zayn. Right after The Bloodline decimated the Honorary Uce, Jey Uso walked away from the scene, and now has sent out his first message following the incident.
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch Hugged WOW Star After WWE Match
"Big Time Bex" offered up some support to a WWE hopeful following their company debut last summer. On July 11, current WOW Superhero Jazmin Allure received a huge opportunity to perform on the grand stage of WWE. Initially expecting simple extra work, Allure soon learned that she'd not only be wrestling in front of the San Antonio crowd but she'd also compete on "Main Event" against veteran Tamina.
Sami Zayn turns on Roman Reigns as Bloodline splinters at solid WWE Royal Rumble
The 2023 Royal Rumble was far from the perfect show. It did however deliver a perfect ending even if it didn’t include The Rock. Sami Zayn finally turned on Roman Reigns in a dramatic set of events straight out of an Emmy Award-winner show and leaves The Bloodline potentially shattering from within. It was the highlight of Saturday night’s show in front of 50,00-plus at the Alamodome that saw WWE deliver the expected, but right Royal Rumble winners. But it included some potentially big misses with the stuff involving Bray Wyatt. Here are five takeaways from the Royal Rumble as we start...
411mania.com
AEW Rampage Drops Slightly in Viewership, Rating Increases for Latest Episode
– Wrestlenomics now has the Friday television numbers for last week’s edition of AEW Rampage. Last week’s show saw a slight drop in viewership, averaging 458,000 viewers. That was down from the audience for the previous week, which drew 464,000 viewers. Ratings were slightly up in the P18-49...
bodyslam.net
Nia Jax Fires Shots At Those Who Ganged Up On Her During Royal Rumble Return
The 36th edition of the WWE Royal Rumble took place at the Alamodome in San Antonio last night. The event featured a total of five matches, with the Women’s Royal Rumble match preceding the main event. Nia Jax made a shocking return as a surprise participant in the Women’s...
ComicBook
WWE Royal Rumble: Fans React Bray Wyatt's Wild New Look, Uncle Howdy Destroying LA Knight
Bray Wyatt was victorious in Saturday night's Pitch Black Match on Saturday night at the WWE Royal Rumble. But the conversation surrounding the match centered around what came afterward. Wyatt donned a brand new mask after pinning LA Knight, then proceeded to ignore every shot Knight took with a kendo stick as he tried to retreat up the ramp. Wyatt eventually attacked him on the stage, prompting Uncle Howdy to appear on a platform and hit Knight with a Senton through the stage. Sparks and flames erupted from the impact, and the characters from Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse were left watching from the platform while Wyatt reveled in the victory.
411mania.com
Former MLW Wrestler Makes AEW Debut at Dark Taping (SPOILERS)
Former MLW wrestler EJ Nduka made his AEW debut at today’s Dark tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando. He faced Konosuke Takeshita in a match. There’s no word on if he’s signed with AEW. Nduka’s deal with MLW expired earlier this month. He was previously a MLW...
411mania.com
Hall’s WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Review
Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves, Pat McAfee. It’s time to get on the Road To Wrestlemania and that means we should be in for a big night. There are two Royal Rumbles, but the real main event is probably Roman Reigns defending the World Title against Kevin Owens. The interesting piece there is not in the result, but in what Sami Zayn is going to do. That should make for a heck of a show so let’s get to it.
PWMania
Jon Moxley Set to Face Former WWE NXT UK Star at Upcoming Indy Event
Jon Moxley will make his OTT debut on March 17th at the ScrapperMania show in Wolverhampton, England. Former AEW World Heavyweight Champion Moxley will square off against the former WWE NXT UK star Trent Seven. Moxley had been scheduled to compete for OTT at ScrapperMania 6 prior to the COVID-19...
ComicBook
WWE Royal Rumble: Uncle Howdy Missed LA Knight on His Stage Dive (Video)
Bray Wyatt was victorious over LA Knight in the Pitch Black Match at Saturday night's Royal Rumble. But Wyatt's torment of Knight didn't stop there, as he debuted a brand new mask and chased Knight away from the ring to a portion of the stage near the entrance ramp. After no-selling a few kendo stick shots, Wyatt finally attacked Knight and left him prone on the stage. Uncle Howdy then appeared on a platform above the stage and dove onto Knight, prompting pyro and flames to shoot off around the ring.
PWMania
Spoiler: WWE Elimination Chamber Main Event Reportedly Revealed
WWE is sticking to its plans for Roman Reigns in the first quarter of 2023, which were revealed a few months ago. WWE had planned to have Reigns vs. Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble and Reigns vs. Sami Zayn at the Elimination Chamber event, as PWMania.com previously reported. At...
Comments / 1