Read full article on original website
Related
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Biden Announcement, Long COVID Effects
The national response to COVID could soon be changing as President Joe Biden made a big announcement. Here's what else you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. President Biden to End COVID-19 Emergencies on May 11. President Joe Biden informed Congress on Monday that he will...
North Carolina Doctor convicted of fraud after she was found guilty of reusing single-use surgical devices
A doctor in North Carolina has been convicted after she was caught reusing single-use needles numerous times. According to reports, an ear, nose, and throat surgeon has been arrested and charged with putting patients at risk for infection and possibly even death after she was caught red-handed reusing needles that should be discarded after one use.
China's January Factory Activity Returns to Growth as Economists Cheer Its Reopening
China's official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 50.1 in January, above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction. "This set of PMI data confirmed that earlier reopening and peak infections have set the stage for a broad-based economic recovery," Citi economists wrote in a note. China's factory...
NBC Chicago
Google's Ex-CEO Eric Schmidt Tapped for Federal Biotech Commission That Allows Members to Keep Biotech Investments
The commission doesn't require its members to divest their own personal biotech investments — even as they help shape U.S. policy overseeing the industry. Schmidt holds stakes in several biotech companies through a venture capital firm known as First Spark Ventures. The former Google CEO is in a position...
Comments / 1