After Winning “Jeopardy” Three Times This Month, Yogesh Raut Declared The Beloved Show “Not Good” And Fans Are Absolutely Furious At Him

Read full article on original website
Related
Losing 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Calls Out The Show While On Air
Wheel Of Fortune is no stranger to controversies that enrage fans. Recently, a player lost because she took too long of a pause, while another lost for adding an "a," and a different player lost for accidentally adding the word "and," and she wasn't the only one it happened to. Even Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune has seen issues, like when a contestant didn't pronounce a sound correctly. Meanwhile, the show has also been slammed for confusing puzzles, but even with all the debatable moments, no one appearing on the show has ever said anything about it... until now.
Woman who was clinically dead for 15 minutes describes 5 years she spent in heaven
A woman who was clinically dead for about 15 minutes claims that she spent about five years in heaven and has detailed memories of what it was like. Dr. Linda Kramer went to the toilet in the early hours of the morning on May 6, 2001, and felt like she was going to sleep, but she was actually experiencing what would have been a far more final rest than simple slumber.
Migrants' refusal to leave New York hotel met with outrage: 'Absolutely insane'
Migrants protested in the streets of Hell's Kitchen after the city tried to move them to a new center at the Red Hook cruise terminal in Brooklyn, reports say.
buzzfeednews.com
In A Chilling Interview With A Californian Radio Station, Paul Pelosi's Attacker Said He Was Sorry He Didn't Injure More People
In a bizarre and chilling interview with a California radio station, the man accused of striking Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul with a hammer described himself as a patriot attempting to overturn tyranny and apologized for not attacking more Democrats. "Now that you have all seen the bodycam footage, I have...
A recent NBC poll has revealed that 71% of Americans believe that the country is headed in the wrong direction.
A recent NBC poll revealed that 71% of Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction. This is a significant increase from previous polls and suggests a growing sense of unease among the American public.
buzzfeednews.com
The Paparazzi Just Asked Kim Kardashian About Kanye West Being Accused Of Battery In Front Of Their Kids And It’s Seriously Not OK
Kim Kardashian has always made it clear that her four children are her number one priority when it comes to the messy breakdown of her and Kanye West’s relationship, subsequent divorce, and his incredibly public downfall. Together, the former couple share 9-year-old North, 7-year-old Saint, 5-year-old Chicago, and 3-year-old...
buzzfeednews.com
The Dupe Mindset Has Turned Everything On TikTok Into A Replica
Walk through Old Navy or Walmart, and you’ll probably start thinking of other brands — those leggings look like Lululemon, that jacket resembles Aritzia. Scroll through TikTok and random influencers will tell you to run to Amazon because this bodysuit looks identical to the trendy Skims one. Dupes surround us.
buzzfeednews.com
Lisa Loring, The Actor Who Played The Original Wednesday Addams, Has Died At 64
Lisa Loring, the actor who played Wednesday Addams in the macabre 1960s sitcom The Addams Family, died on Saturday, friends and family said. She was 64. Loring had a stroke on Wednesday, "brought on by smoking and high blood pressure," her friend Laurie Jacobson said on Facebook. "She had been...
buzzfeednews.com
The News You Missed From The Weekend
Children of Taliban members, dressed in military uniforms, hold weapons as they walk on a snow-covered street in Kabul, Afghanistan, on January 29, 2023. This is an excerpt from Incoming, BuzzFeed News’ morning newsletter dedicated to making sense of this chaotic world we live in. Join the club. Tyre...
Comments / 0