arlnow.com
Morning Notes
Rent Growth Slowed in 2022 — “Add together the past five years… and the Arlington apartment market has somewhat underperformed the nation as a whole, according to new data… But that’s largely owing to the steep initial decline in apartment rents at the very start of the pandemic… 2020: -13% in Arlington, -1% nationwide. 2021: +16% in Arlington, +18% nationwide. 2022: +4% in Arlington, +4% nationwide.” [Sun Gazette]
arlnow.com
Girl Scout cookie booth sales start this week in Arlington
This week begins one of the favorite times of the year for many: Girl Scout cookie season. Friday (Feb. 3) marks the first day of in-person booth sales in Arlington. Friends and family order taking by scouts started in December, and orders are now being delivered. Cookies will be sold through March 12.
theburn.com
Work begins on Loudoun’s latest Popeyes restaurant
Popeyes — the Louisiana-style fried chicken chain — continues its domination of the Loudoun County fried chicken scene. Work has gotten underway on another location — one of at least two coming soon to the area. The latest spot is kitty corner from One Loudoun at the...
arlnow.com
DEVELOPING: Person shot, Bob & Edith’s on Columbia Pike damaged after night of gunfire
(Updated at 9:30 a.m.) One person was seriously injured and Bob & Edith’s Diner was damaged after two incidents of gunfire in Arlington last night. The first shooting happened in the Green Valley neighborhood, near the intersection of 22nd Street S. and S. Kenmore Street, shortly after 11 p.m. Witnesses reported hearing 5-6 gunshots in the area, exchanged between two vehicles, per scanner traffic.
tourcounsel.com
Eastpoint Mall | Shopping center in Dundalk, Maryland
Eastpoint Mall is another very feasible alternative if you want to find stores in. that offer you cheap prices, offers, and discounts. The mall gives you what you need in shops and restaurants. In addition, the place is quiet with a good atmosphere, and with recreational areas for the whole family.
arlnow.com
ARLnow Daily Debrief for Jan 30, 2023
Good Monday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 9202 times… so far. The following are the most-read articles for today — Jan 30, 2023. 📅 Upcoming events. Here is what’s going on Tuesday in Arlington, from our event calendar. 12:00...
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
RailBird Kitchen & Cocktails Grand Opening This Week in Alexandria
Captain Gregory’s, an Alexandria cocktail staple, is preparing to welcome a new neighbor next door. RailBird Kitchen & Cocktails will celebrate its grand opening this week with a unique menu that fills a void in the North Old Town dining scene. RailBird Kitchen & Cocktails, located at 804 N....
arlnow.com
A Lunar New Year celebration is planned at the Pentagon City mall this weekend
A Lunar New Year celebration is coming to the Pentagon City mall this weekend. On Saturday, Feb. 4, the Fashion Centre at Pentagon City is partnering with Asian American Chamber of Commerce (AACC) on an event to ring in the Year of the Rabbit. The festivities, starting at 1 p.m....
fox5dc.com
WATCH: Cars seen doing donuts at busy downtown Silver Spring intersection
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Multiple cars were seen doing donuts in the middle of a busy intersection in downtown Silver Spring on Saturday night, video from the area shows. According to Montgomery County Police, officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to the intersection of Ellsworth Avenue and Fenton Street. The intersection...
theburn.com
Stacked Auto Haus opens for business in Sterling
A new automotive storage facility — one aimed at vintage and performance car buffs — but also open people with other valuable vehicles — has started doing business in Sterling. It’s called Stacked Auto Haus and it’s located on Shaw Road in Sterling. The Stacked team has...
arlnow.com
Neighborhood Spotlight: Let’s talk about Bellevue Forest
Bellevue Forest is a secluded and quiet neighborhood in the upper northeastern section of Arlington County. Surrounded by a lush wooded area with plenty of wildlife providing a serene ambiance just minutes away from D.C. Located just across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C., it is a close-knit community that enjoys the best of both worlds offering a family-friendly setting while only “one stoplight away” from the urban conveniences of the city.
Inside Nova
Woman dies after opening door, falling from moving Jeep in Dumfries
A 30-year-old Woodbridge woman died early Saturday after opening the door of the moving Jeep she was riding in and falling to the road in Dumfries. Police arrived at the area of Williamstown Drive and U.S. 1 at 1:43 a.m., where they found the victim, Stefany De La Cruz Moreno Medina, unconscious, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
fox5dc.com
Intoxicated Alexandria woman threatened to bomb Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center: police
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - An Alexandria woman was arrested early Sunday morning after police say she threatened to bomb a local hospital. Prince William County police officers responded to a call regarding a bomb threat just after midnight at the Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge. When officers arrived at...
fox5dc.com
Smash-and-grab thieves steal $100K worth of jewelry in Falls Church
FALLS CHURCH, Va. - Detectives from the Falls Church Police Department are searching for three suspects who they say stole $100,000 worth of jewelry from a store in the Eden Center shopping mall. Police said the three suspects entered Princess Diamonds around noon on Friday. One of the bandits pointed...
mocoshow.com
2023 Bethesda Row Openings
Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) announces the recent opening of ANINE BING at Bethesda Row, the brand’s first location in the DMV. Sustainable fashion brand Reformation and Veronica Beardwill also join the leading lineup of premium retail in the Bethesda, Md. neighborhood later this year. ANINE BING features everyday...
Bay Net
First Black Private Mortgage Lender With $100 Million Warehouse Line
WALDORF, Md. – Charles County has become the wealthiest American Negro community in the United States, surpassing the once leading county, Prince George’s. In their midst is a rising star and economic leader worthy of recognition—Troy Smith, Founder, and CEO of G1 Commercial Mortgage, a faith-based mortgage lender.
arlnow.com
Food security coalition gets to work tackling hunger in Arlington
A new coalition will tackle how Arlington nonprofits and county government distribute food and support people who are food insecure. The group held its kick-off meeting at Central Library last week, attended by 65 people. It will be focused on three areas: improving food access, increasing outreach to the community and making systemic change through policy advocacy.
arlnow.com
Arlington teen arrested after another teen shot to death in Alexandria
A 17-year-old Arlington boy is in custody after another teen was shot to death in an Alexandria hotel over the weekend. The shooting happened Friday night on an upper floor of the Courtyard by Marriott Alexandria Pentagon South Hotel, along I-395 near the Mark Center, according to scanner traffic. The...
Vehicle crashes upside down into home in Prince George's County
CHILLUM, Md. — Something you don't see every day - a vehicle, flipped upside down, crashed into a home. Though it is a rare sight, a house in Chillum, Maryland is cleaning up the aftermath of that exact incident Monday morning. The Hyattsville Volunteer Fire Department responded to a...
sungazette.news
Supervisors reject bid for pool by McLean homeowners
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors on Jan. 24 unanimously upheld county officials’ denial of a McLean couple’s request to add a rear-yard swimming pool in an environmentally sensitive area. Applicants John Zecca and Lindsy Noble, who own the nearly 1-acre lot at 917 Whann Ave., had asked...
