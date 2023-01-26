Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
Two arrested after attempting to flee during arrests
JACKSON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - What started as a trespassing complaint ended in the pursuit and arrest of two people, according to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. On Jan. 29, deputies responded to a call at a Compass Lake in reference to a trespassing complaint. The caller told officials that...
wdhn.com
Major sentence handed out for suspect in the murder of a Troy store clerk
TROY, Ala (WDHN) — A Pike County man who pled guilty to capital murder in the death of a Troy store clerk will receive life without parole. 27-year-old Leon Terrell Flowers is accused of killing Neil Purush Kumar, a graduate student and store clerk in 2019. Flowers pled guilty...
wdhn.com
Victim’s sister is happy that the suspect is going to jail, but still wants a harsher punishment
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — A murder suspect agreed to a reduced charge on Monday morning in a Henry County Courtroom. Bruce Weems was set to start a murder trial in Abbeville. He is accused of killing a father of 5 Willie Davis Jr. in 2021. Then according to police...
wdhn.com
Dothan murder suspect pleads guilty to manslaughter
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — A man accused of killing a Georgia father of five in 2021 has entered a plea agreement. Bruce Weems entered a plea agreement in a Henry County courtroom, which reduced his original charge of murder to manslaughter. Weems is accused of fatally shooting Willie Davis...
WJHG-TV
WCSO investigating multiple burglaries and stolen cars
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple burglaries, including a stolen car. According to WCSO deputies, a Walton County Fire Rescue Medic spotted multiple subjects wearing ski masks burglarizing a vehicle on Leisure Lake Road just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning in DeFuniak Springs.
wtvy.com
Man receives life without parole for Troy student’s shooting
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Pike County man pleaded guilty Monday to Capital Murder in the 2019 shooting of a Brundidge store clerk who attended Troy University. Leon Terrell Flowers, 27, received life without parole for the July 24 death of Neil Kumar, per court records. Kumar, 30, was on...
dothanpd.org
Man Charged with Attempted Assault
During the early morning hours of Friday, January 27, 2023, two individuals engaged in a verbal altercation in the yard of a residence in the 100 block of Michigan Drive. During that altercation, Corey Ray Chaney fired a handgun at the victim, grazing him on the neck. The victim sustained minor injury that is non-life threatening. Corey Ray Chaney, 29 years old of Dothan, was charged with one count of Attempted Assault First Degree. His bond was set at $30,000.00.
wdhn.com
Argument leads to shooting in Dothan, DPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A Dothan man was arrested after police say an argument led him to shoot at another man. According to Dothan Police Department, during the early morning of Friday, January 27, two people engaged in a verbal argument in the yard of a home in the 100 block of Michigan Drive.
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for January 27-29, 2023
Desmond Reed, 48, Graceville, Florida: Hold for Holmes County: Graceville Police Department. Mathew Martin, 31, Graceville, Florida: Battery domestic, resisting arrest without violence: Cottondale Police Department. January 28, 2023. Gicelda Lugo Medina, 43, Alabaster, Alabama: No driver’s license: Marianna Police Department. Norris Adkins, 29, Marianna, Florida: Battery domestic: Jackson...
wdhn.com
Man arrested and charged with drug trafficking in Geneva
GENEVA, Ala (WDHN)— A drug trafficking investigation between local and state authorities has led to the arrest of a Geneva man. According to Geneva Police, on January 25, 2023, Geneva Police and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Bureau of Investigation Drug Enforcement Task Force Region B finished a drug trafficking investigation with a search warrant executed in the 300 Block of North Morris Street.
waltonso.org
WCSO INVESTIGATING MULTIPLE BURGLARIES, STOLEN VEHICLE IN DEFUNIAK SPRINGS
An observant Walton County Fire Rescue Medic spotted multiple subjects wearing ski masks burglarizing a vehicle on Leisure Lake Road just after 2 am Saturday morning in DeFuniak Springs. Spooked by the ambulance, two suspects jumped into a silver-colored car. As they sped passed the ambulance the medic was able...
wdhn.com
Man runs for the woods over gun and drug charges, GCSO
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — A man has been arrested in Geneva County on drug and gun charges. During an investigation of runaway juveniles in the Bellwood Community of Geneva County, deputies noticed a man getting out of a red Chevrolet pickup truck. Having prior knowledge of the man’s driver’s...
WJHG-TV
Visitor sentenced after bringing contraband to Sneads prison
SNEADS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman was found guilty and sentenced to three years in prison after giving cocaine to an inmate. On Sep. 25, staff with Florida Department of Correction saw a visitor passing contraband to an inmate during a weekend visitation at Apalachee Correctional Institution. The exchange was...
wfxl.com
Additional arrests made in Liberty Street shooting
Blakely police announced that additional arrests were made in connection to the January shooting on Liberty Street. On January 13, around 11 p.m., Blakely police officers responded to reports of gunfire on Liberty Street. Around the same time, a report came in of a gunshot victim self-reporting to Lifebrite Emergency Room. Police say the victim was treated locally and later released.
wdhn.com
Slocomb man dies after Holmes Co. crash
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla (WDHN) — A 59-year-old Slocomb man is dead after a one-vehicle crash in Holmes County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, at approximately 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 29, a pickup truck driven by the unidentified Slocomb man was traveling south on State Road 171 when the truck’s right side tires left the road, causing the truck to lose control and drive off the left shoulder of the road.
wdhn.com
UPDATE: House fire on Garland Street
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Parts of Garland Street were blocked off while crews worked to fight a house fire. Multiple emergency units responded to an apartment home 400 block of Garland Street after reports of a house fire came in. Authorities say when first responders arrived, visible flames could...
holmescounty.news
Single-vehicle crash leaves Slocomb man dead
A 59-year-old Slocomb man died in a single-vehicle crash around 7 p.m. Sunday in Holmes County. According to a Florida Highway Patrol press release, the man was traveling south on State Road 171 in a pickup truck when the vehicle ran off the roadway with its right side tires causing the driver to make a steering correction to the left.
wdhn.com
High-speed police chase through Geneva Co. ends in crash, GCSO
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)– A police chase in Geneva County ended after authorities say the suspect ran off the road and hit a tree. According to Sheriff Tony Helms, at approximately 7:57 p.m. Wednesday, an unidentified suspect passed a Geneva County Sheriff’s Deputy at a high rate of speed and after the deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the suspect sped up and began turning on different roads to escape the deputy.
wtvy.com
Attorney claims police abused her, demands $2 million
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An attorney who claims police victimized her seeks $2 million from the city of Dothan, according to a complaint obtained by WTVY. Valerie Judah of Dothan, who was charged with DUI last year, alleges an officer handcuffed her behind her back despite being repeatedly told she is a fall risk due to her “bad knee.”
wdhn.com
Murder suspect claims stand-your-ground defense
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — A man in Ozark accused of shooting and killing a man at his apartment complex is claiming the stand-your-ground law as his defense. Woodrow Barnes is accused of killing Anthony Gray at the Jasmine Hill Apartment complex in Ozark on January 11th. A week later,...
