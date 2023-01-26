Read full article on original website
Sports Desk: UNM men’s basketball out of Top 25, preparing for the road
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the second time this season, the UNM men’s basketball team has slipped out of the AP Top 25 basketball poll after a week that saw them win a game and lose one. The Lobos were the 25th-ranked team in the country when they lost by three points to Nevada in double […]
Hundreds of kids partake in ABQ archery tournament
The State Archery Tournament is coming up in February, and the turnout is expected to approach 800 students.
KRQE News 13
Dense fog in eastern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Eastern New Mexico is seeing dense fog and freezing fog this morning. The fog has settled in from Raton, all the way to Carlsbad, and from the central mountain chain to the state line. Las Vegas has even seen some freezing fog, which could lead to icy spots on the roads and sidewalks.
rrobserver.com
Youth choruses begin new season
A new season is set to begin for the City of Vision’s youth choruses. On Saturday, Feb. 4, the Children’s Chorus of Rio Rancho will begin rehearsing for the season at 12:30 p.m. with the Rio Rancho Youth Chorus following at 2 p.m. The children’s chorus is for those ages 7-11, while the youth chorus runs ages 12-18. Rehearsals take place on the second floor of 4311 Sara Road SE.
rrobserver.com
Rio Rancho Girl Scout is top seller
Friends, family, and Girl Scouts from Troops 242, 10624, and 10730 hiked The Volcanoes Trail at Petroglyph National Monument on Jan. 1, 2023 for the First Day Hike. (Courtesy photo) Last year, Girl Scout Rio Rancho resident Lillie Parrot (10), was the top seller for all of central and northern...
KRQE News 13
Clear skies tonight, breezy and colder east
Strong winds this Saturday afternoon helped lift our temperatures above average for the first time in two weeks! Albuquerque’s high climbed into the lower 50s, but eastern New Mexico made the 60s. Roswell and Carlsbad even had a taste of spring with highs in the middle 60s. Highest wind gusts were east of the mountains with Las Vegas peaking 46 mph gust. Other cities over eastern NM fell in the 30-40 mph range. Sunday we’ll still have breezier conditions, but more for our southern cities.
KOAT 7
Woman killed in vehicle versus pedestrian crash
A police investigation is underway, after a woman was killed in a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in northeast Albuquerque. According to a Albuquerque police spokesman, the incident occurred Sunday, near the intersection of Louisiana Blvd. NE and Montgomery Blvd. NE. The female pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Traffic...
earnthenecklace.com
Brittany Bade Leaving KRQE: Where Is the Albuquerque Anchor Going?
Brittany Bade excels as both a reporter and an anchor, making her an awe-inspiring news professional. It has been a joy for Albuquerque residents to watch her nightly news reports over the years. However, the anchor has now announced her departure from News 13. Brittany Bade is leaving KRQE for the next adventure of her life. Since the announcement, News 13 viewers have had many questions, and they especially want to know if they will see her on television again. Here’s what the anchor has to say about her departure from KRQE News 13.
KOAT 7
Homeless students' needs are focus of clothing drive
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There are some students in Albuquerque public schools who need more than just an education. They need clothes, blankets and other necessities of life, because they are homeless. Thanks to coordination between several local organizations, including car clubs representing the "lowriding community," a clothing drive event...
4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in New Mexico that are well-known for their food and great service.
Closest national parks to Albuquerque
(STACKER) – Approximately 237 million people visited American national parks in 2020, representing a 28% year-over-year decrease attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. Many parks were forced to close to combat the spread of the virus, but that’s not the whole story—when the parks were open, many of them saw record crowds as throngs of people desperate to […]
KRQE News 13
State police investigating deputy-involved shooting in Carlsbad
KRQE News 13
Man facing charges after fleeing Albuquerque police, crashing into water line
KOAT 7
Police investigate homicide in northeast Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting near Louisiana and Central in northeast Albuquerque. Police say they were called out to a report of a shooting at Mesilla Street NE and Central Ave SE on Wednesday afternoon. Officers found one person at the scene who had died.
KRQE News 13
Heavy snow moves into parts of New Mexico tonight
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A strong winter storm is bringing heavy snow overnight for central and eastern parts of New Mexico. Dangerous driving conditions will be possible in these parts of the state through Tuesday morning. Strong winds are slowly dying down in the Albuquerque metro tonight. Gusts up...
Police arrest two teens for role in death of Albuquerque Academy senior
Sometimes, it's the hardest thing to collect. However, in one deadly case, detectives had plenty of evidence to work with.
Bernalillo County firefighters battle flames in South Valley
Bernalillo County firefighters tackled a fire Saturday evening.
rrobserver.com
Sandoval Master Gardeners celebrate 2022 accomplishments
Representatives from the Sandoval Extension Master Gardeners were on hand at the Jan. 25 Sandoval County Commission meeting to share some of the group’s accomplishments in 2022. Advisory Council Chair Meg Buerkle Hunn and Sandoval County Agriculture and Extension Agent Rachel Zweig gave a presentation during the meeting to...
Wanted: APD releases list of 25 suspects sought on felony warrants
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police is highlighting 25 fugitives that department says are wanted in outstanding, violent felony cases. The department featured the fugitives on poster boards Monday morning, while unveiling a plan to address 800 of more 60,000 outstanding warrants in the metro-area through the next year. The City of Albuquerque is asking the […]
