Half Moon Bay, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Utah trucker arrested on suspicion of Concord cold-case murder

A 55-year-old truck driver has been arrested in Salt Lake City for allegedly murdering a woman in Concord in 1994. James William Grimsley allegedly killed Terrie Ladwig in her apartment more than 28 years ago. He was booked on Saturday and bond was set at $1 million, according to jail...
CONCORD, CA
newsnationnow.com

Reward in California ‘cartel-style execution’ shooting doubled

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. ( ) — The reward for information has doubled as authorities scramble to make an arrest following the deaths of six people at one California home. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux reaffirmed Monday that the deaths of the six individuals — including a 10-month-old baby — in Goshen, California, earlier this month were a “cartel-style execution.”
GOSHEN, CA
7x7.com

6 Super-Cozy Inns in Northern California

Overworked, under-appreciated, and in need of some quiet time? Trade the lurking children and busy staff of a resort for a boutique inn. Snuggle in front of a fire with a good book, take a long soak in the tub—hell, don’t even bother getting out of bed for breakfast in the morning. They’ll bring it right to you. Winter, spring, summer or fall, you won’t find better rest and relaxation than at these six cozy Northern California inns.
NAPA, CA
sfstandard.com

Tyre Nichols: Bay Area Activists, Leaders Express Pain and Grief

Protests and vigils honoring 29-year-old Tyre Nichols—who grew up in Sacramento where he was an active member of the skateboarding community—have sprung up around Northern California and the U.S. after Friday’s release of bodycam footage showing five Memphis police officers beating Nichols during a traffic stop on Jan. 7—an incident that led to his death three days later.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Thief breaks into SUV parked in Oakland with victim sitting inside

OAKLAND, Calif. - Another car burglary in Oakland was caught on camera, but this time the victim was sitting inside his SUV, unaware of what had happened. Surveillance video shows a man getting out of a Cadillac XT6. He creeps up to the back of a Buick Envision SUV, pops the trunk open and steals a backpack. He gets back into the Cadillac, which drives off.
OAKLAND, CA
mendofever.com

Gas Station Owner Will Pay $500K to Settle Violations at Locations in Mendocino, Lake, Sonoma, and Other Counties

The following is a press release issued by the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office:. On January 5, 2023, Alameda County Superior Court Judge Charles Smiley entered a $500,000.00 stipulated judgment against Mahmoud Alam, and Faizan Corporation, a California corporation of which Alam is the chief executive officer, in Case No. 22CV023017. This judgment settles allegations that Alam and Faizan Corporation failed to follow state laws governing the operation of retail gas stations at locations in Sonoma, Alameda, Contra Costa, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, and Yolo Counties. In Sonoma County, this involved the Chevron gas station located on Mendocino Avenue in Santa Rosa.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Silicon Valley

Single family residence sells for $2.4 million in San Jose

A 3,011-square-foot house built in 1988 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 7100 block of Sheehan Court in San Jose was sold on Jan. 9, 2023 for $2,400,000, or $797 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three baths, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on an 8,442-square-foot lot, which also has a pool.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Dire BART projections: Nine station closures, cutting two lines

Barring a sudden return to pre-pandemic ridership levels, BART's long-term future will likely hinge on a future ballot measure that would partially subsidize the transit agency, officials said Thursday. The San Francisco and San Jose metropolitan areas have the lowest office occupancy rates among the top-10 biggest metros in the...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Drivers ignore Crow Canyon Road closure; hundreds of tickets issued

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - Hundreds of drivers have been ticketed for intentionally ignoring road closures along a rural stretch of Crow Canyon Road in unincorporated Alameda County. The roadway has been closed for more than three weeks between Castro Valley and San Ramon because of mudslides, erosion and storm damage....
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Man sentenced for rape during party at UC Davis

DAVIS, Calif. — A San Pablo man has been sentenced to three years in state prison after being convicted of forcible rape. The rape happened during a 2019 party at UC Davis. In April of 2019, David Padilla-Chicas, who was neither a student nor affiliated with UC Davis, attended a party at an apartment on the school's campus.
DAVIS, CA
ABC10

Intel more than doubles California layoffs, now up to 544

FOLSOM, Calif. — Intel Corporation has more than doubled the number of employee layoffs across its Northern California campuses. The number of job cuts went from approximately 200 employees to 544. The tech giant plans to remove 343 employees at its Folsom campus and 201 at its Santa Clara...
FOLSOM, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Winter is coming: Freeze warning in effect throughout Bay Area counties

A freeze warning is in effect throughout the Bay Area from Sunday night to Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Sonoma County issued a county freeze warning over the upcoming weather conditions and ask its residents to limit their outdoor time due to the increasing risks of hypothermia and frostbite. The county also asks unhoused people to seek warming shelters as soon as possible, as they are on a first-come, first-served basis.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA

