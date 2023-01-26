94-year-old former sheriff’s deputy pleads guilty to sex crimes with a juvenile under 13

SHREVEPORT, La. (TCD) -- A 94-year-old former sheriff’s deputy recently pleaded guilty to sex crimes with a minor under 13 years old and was sentenced to a decade in prison.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, Otis Leroy Allen, who used to work as a Bossier Sheriff’s deputy, was able to access the victim as a "family friend." He reportedly sexually abused the victim, a fifth-grade girl, at various locations around Shreveport in November 2019.

On Monday, Jan. 23, Allen reportedly pleaded guilty to indecent behavior with a juvenile under the age of 13 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with all but two years suspended. Following his release from prison, the District Attorney’s Office says he’ll have to serve three years of supervision and cannot contact the victim or her family. Additionally, Allen will reportedly have to pay $5,000 in restitution to the victim and register as a sex offender for 25 years.

The victim’s family was at the sentencing and "approved of the plea arrangement," according to the District Attorney’s Office.

