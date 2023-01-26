Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bond Set at $100,000 for Casper Man Charged With Rape, Aggravated Assault
A Natrona County Circuit Court Judge set a $100,000 cash-only bond for a Casper man accused of assaulting a woman with hammer during initial appearances on Monday. 56-year-old Clifton Qualls faces these felony charges, according to Judge Michael Patchen:. First-degree sexual assault, punishable by five years to 50 years imprisonment.
Alleged Casper Drug Dealer Faces Federal Charges of Firearm, Meth Crimes
A Casper man charged with multiple felony drug counts in Natrona County now is charged with two counts in federal court, according to a complaint filed in U.S. District Court last week. A warrant for Ryan Harkins' arrest on two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm...
Natrona County Recent Arrests (1/27/23–1/30/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Natrona County weekly arrest report (1/20/23–1/27/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
A Casper Woman’s Kindness Results in Car Theft
A Casper man heard one charge against him from Judge Joshua Eames in Natrona County District Court today, Jan. 27. Joshua Charles Crook pleaded not guilty to the felony charge of theft, punishable by 10 years imprisonment. Crook was arrested in November when police caught him after he escaped during...
Laramie County Divorce Filings (1/18/23–1/23/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Dec. 19, 2022, through Jan. 4, 2023. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
Casper Man Hears 5-8 Year Sentence for Molesting 8-Year-Old Girl
In the spring of last year, a Casper man was charged with first-, second- and third-degree sexual abuse of a minor. The most serious charge is punishable by a 25- to 50-year prison sentence. Court documents state Donald Glen Caraveau was born in 1969 and the girl was born in...
Casper Man Will Spend Time Behind Bars After Crashing into City Planter
A Casper man was sentenced to 2-4 years in prison for leading a trooper on a chase resulting in the destruction of one city planter, tree, and another's parked vehicle. Jesse James Dewitt heard the charges against him from Judge Catherine Wilking in Natrona County District Court today, Jan. 26.
Investigation of ‘suspicious package’ temporarily closes Cody Avenue
CASPER, Wyo. — Cody Avenue was closed down this afternoon, with several residents being evacuated from their homes, as emergency personnel responded to suspicious packages as part of an inactive Casper Police Department investigation. Casper Fire-EMS firefighters were dispatched to the scene on the 1700 block of Cody Avenue...
Some evacuated as HAZMAT specialists assist police in west Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — Hazardous materials specialists with Casper Fire-EMS are assisting the Casper Police Department in an active investigation in a west Casper neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to Casper Fire Department engineer and spokesman Dane Andersen. Some neighborhood residents have been evacuated, Andersen said. The investigation is unfolding Friday...
Natrona County health and food inspections (1/23/23–1/29/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
Casper’s Yellowstone Garage Bar & Grill to close, liquidate food inventory
CASPER, Wyo. — The Yellowstone Garage Bar & Grill announced on social media on Monday that it will be selling off its food items. Multiple calls and messages to Yellowstone Garage on Monday were not returned. The Facebook post announcing the sale was met with multiple enquiries regarding the status of the restaurant. The posts were not answered as of noon Monday.
Parents of Lt. Danny Dundas Establish Casper College Scholarship in Honor of Their Son
Casper College announced that the parents of Casper Police Lieutenant Danny Dundas, David and Karla Dundas, have established a scholarship for Casper College in honor of their late son. That's according to a press release from the college, which stated that the Lt. Danndy Dundas Memorial Scholarship will offer two...
Wyoming Department of Transportation: Here’s What’s Happening on I-80
"Traffic is starting to open up along I80. A controlled slow opening has started EB out of Rawlins. Our WHP troopers are escorting the vehicles at an appropriate pace. WB is expected to open soon. Photo taken by our District Maintenance Engineer near Sinclair at milepost 217. #wyoroad" reads a...
[PODCAST] Report to Wyoming: Casper Fire-EMS Talks Past, Present, Future
In a recent Report to Wyoming podcast, K2Radio News sat down with Casper Fire-EMS Department engineer and Public Information Officer Dane Andersen to talk about the past, present and future predictions for the year ahead. Over the past four months, Andersen has taken on a big project while recovering from...
Casper Fire-EMS Knocks Down House Fire This Morning
A news release from the Casper Fire-EMS said that they were dispatched to the 5000 block of East 17th Street this morning at 8:12 a.m. for a reported structure fire. The release said a home security system company reported it to telecommunications with the Casper Public Safety. When they arrived...
Crash slows traffic along I-25 outside Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — A crash along I-25 has slowed all northbound traffic and blocked the right lane between Casper and Midwest near milepost 210. Motorists are advised to expect delays and avoid the area if at all possible as emergency personnel tend to the scene.
Natrona County schools closed Monday due to weather and bus transportation issues
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County School District has canceled school today, according to a recorded message sent at 7 a.m. The message attributed the cancelation to issues with school bus transportation. “As we began running buses for the school day, the buses started to experience issues running due...
All Natrona County School District Schools Are Closed Today
Due to issues with school buses starting, because of the temperature, all Natrona County School District schools are closed today (Monday, January 30th, 2023). According to the official Natrona County School District website,. Today 1-30-23: All NCSD schools are canceled today. As we began running buses for the school day,...
Hundreds of miles of Wyoming highways closed early Friday ahead of major incoming storm
CASPER, Wyo. — Swaths of interstates and major highways are closed early Friday due to high winds and blowing and drifting snow. According to WYDOT, Interstate 80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs is closed as of 5 a.m. on Friday, and Interstate 25 is mostly closed between Cheyenne and Glendo. No unnecessary travel and black ice warnings are in place between Casper and Midwest.
