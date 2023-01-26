ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Natrona County Recent Arrests (1/27/23–1/30/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Natrona County weekly arrest report (1/20/23–1/27/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
A Casper Woman’s Kindness Results in Car Theft

A Casper man heard one charge against him from Judge Joshua Eames in Natrona County District Court today, Jan. 27. Joshua Charles Crook pleaded not guilty to the felony charge of theft, punishable by 10 years imprisonment. Crook was arrested in November when police caught him after he escaped during...
CASPER, WY
Laramie County Divorce Filings (1/18/23–1/23/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Dec. 19, 2022, through Jan. 4, 2023. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Investigation of ‘suspicious package’ temporarily closes Cody Avenue

CASPER, Wyo. — Cody Avenue was closed down this afternoon, with several residents being evacuated from their homes, as emergency personnel responded to suspicious packages as part of an inactive Casper Police Department investigation. Casper Fire-EMS firefighters were dispatched to the scene on the 1700 block of Cody Avenue...
CASPER, WY
Some evacuated as HAZMAT specialists assist police in west Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — Hazardous materials specialists with Casper Fire-EMS are assisting the Casper Police Department in an active investigation in a west Casper neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to Casper Fire Department engineer and spokesman Dane Andersen. Some neighborhood residents have been evacuated, Andersen said. The investigation is unfolding Friday...
CASPER, WY
Natrona County health and food inspections (1/23/23–1/29/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Casper’s Yellowstone Garage Bar & Grill to close, liquidate food inventory

CASPER, Wyo. — The Yellowstone Garage Bar & Grill announced on social media on Monday that it will be selling off its food items. Multiple calls and messages to Yellowstone Garage on Monday were not returned. The Facebook post announcing the sale was met with multiple enquiries regarding the status of the restaurant. The posts were not answered as of noon Monday.
CASPER, WY
Casper Fire-EMS Knocks Down House Fire This Morning

A news release from the Casper Fire-EMS said that they were dispatched to the 5000 block of East 17th Street this morning at 8:12 a.m. for a reported structure fire. The release said a home security system company reported it to telecommunications with the Casper Public Safety. When they arrived...
CASPER, WY
Crash slows traffic along I-25 outside Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — A crash along I-25 has slowed all northbound traffic and blocked the right lane between Casper and Midwest near milepost 210. Motorists are advised to expect delays and avoid the area if at all possible as emergency personnel tend to the scene.
CASPER, WY
Hundreds of miles of Wyoming highways closed early Friday ahead of major incoming storm

CASPER, Wyo. — Swaths of interstates and major highways are closed early Friday due to high winds and blowing and drifting snow. According to WYDOT, Interstate 80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs is closed as of 5 a.m. on Friday, and Interstate 25 is mostly closed between Cheyenne and Glendo. No unnecessary travel and black ice warnings are in place between Casper and Midwest.
WYOMING STATE
