News4Jax.com

Former Celebration Church pastor releases report he commissioned to dispute financial misconduct accusations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Behind a Jacksonville megachurch, a tangled web of money and power is now at the center of multiple lawsuits. The church has accused former pastor Stovall Weems of breaching his financial responsibility to the church, enriching himself at the expense of the church, and fraud, with claims that he misused government PPP loan money to invest in a risky digital currency called TurnCoin as well as making a $430,000 profit at the church’s expense by buying a home on Black Hammock Island then selling it to the church months later for a higher price.
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville sheriff calls beating of Tyre Nichols ‘reprehensible, inexcusable’ after video footage is released

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters issued a statement Saturday following the release of video footage showing multiple officers beating Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop in early January. The video, released Friday, has since sparked various protests across the county in response to the 29-year-old being brutally...
News4Jax.com

2 hurt in East Arlington house fire, 2 more escape

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two people were taken to a local hospital after a house fire Sunday morning in East Arlington. Crews responded to the house on Otterwood Court around 5 a.m. Additional crews were called to battle the flames. Four people were inside at the time of the fire....
News4Jax.com

Vote 2023: News4JAX hosts mayoral debate at Jacksonville University

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In a matter of weeks, you will have a chance to hear from the candidates for mayor as they take the stage for our News4JAX mayoral debate. All seven candidates for Jacksonville mayor will join Kent Justice for one hour to answer questions that are important to local voters.
