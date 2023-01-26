JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Behind a Jacksonville megachurch, a tangled web of money and power is now at the center of multiple lawsuits. The church has accused former pastor Stovall Weems of breaching his financial responsibility to the church, enriching himself at the expense of the church, and fraud, with claims that he misused government PPP loan money to invest in a risky digital currency called TurnCoin as well as making a $430,000 profit at the church’s expense by buying a home on Black Hammock Island then selling it to the church months later for a higher price.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO