Former Celebration Church pastor releases report he commissioned to dispute financial misconduct accusations
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Behind a Jacksonville megachurch, a tangled web of money and power is now at the center of multiple lawsuits. The church has accused former pastor Stovall Weems of breaching his financial responsibility to the church, enriching himself at the expense of the church, and fraud, with claims that he misused government PPP loan money to invest in a risky digital currency called TurnCoin as well as making a $430,000 profit at the church’s expense by buying a home on Black Hammock Island then selling it to the church months later for a higher price.
Dave & Buster’s employee arrested after co-worker dies following fight
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Dave & Buster’s employee is in jail after he was arrested and accused of aggravated battery on a co-worker following a fight earlier this month that resulted in the co-worker’s death. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Cordell Russell, 34, and co-worker Thony...
Man accused of killing 23-year-old in 2022 fiery Clay County crash dies before trial
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX has learned that a man accused of causing a fiery four-car wreck in Clay County that proved deadly has died. According to a Clay County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Clifford Ringer, 41, who was charged in a crash last year that killed a 23-year-old man who was severely burned, has died.
Jacksonville sheriff calls beating of Tyre Nichols ‘reprehensible, inexcusable’ after video footage is released
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters issued a statement Saturday following the release of video footage showing multiple officers beating Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop in early January. The video, released Friday, has since sparked various protests across the county in response to the 29-year-old being brutally...
Undersheriff set to retire in March, setting off series of new JSO staff appointments
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Undersheriff Nick Burgos is set to retire in March after 26 years of service with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, and Sheriff T.K. Waters has announced his replacement and a series of other appointments resulting from the change. Burgos began his career as a patrolman, and...
Controversy surrounds Bishop John J Snyder High School baseball team after alleged racist comments surface
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Bishop John J. Synder High School baseball team was the 2022 3A District 2 champions. But now, the team is getting attention for a different reason after alleged racist comments have surfaced along with threats on social media against its only African American player. In...
TELL US: What role does the attempted sale of JEA have on the mayor’s race?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The race for Jacksonville mayor is heating up and attack ads are mentioning the attempted sale of JEA. In the summer of 2019, the JEA board approved exploring privatization. They opened bids later that year, and it included an executive bonus plan that could have paid millions to top executives.
‘Perseverance, grit’: 1st woman to compete on ‘Last Blade Standing’ ready to strike
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The art, attention to detail, everything about blade smithing pulled Nikita Blumenshine to the craft within the last year. And now she’s set to become the first woman to compete in “Last Blade Standing.”. “I’m excited to represent women and show the world what...
2 hurt in East Arlington house fire, 2 more escape
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two people were taken to a local hospital after a house fire Sunday morning in East Arlington. Crews responded to the house on Otterwood Court around 5 a.m. Additional crews were called to battle the flames. Four people were inside at the time of the fire....
Vote 2023: News4JAX hosts mayoral debate at Jacksonville University
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In a matter of weeks, you will have a chance to hear from the candidates for mayor as they take the stage for our News4JAX mayoral debate. All seven candidates for Jacksonville mayor will join Kent Justice for one hour to answer questions that are important to local voters.
Your Voice Matters: A look at the attempted JEA sale and the race for Jacksonville Mayor
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – What role is JEA playing in the upcoming mayoral election? The attempted sale of the Jacksonville government owned utility has made headlines over the past five years, and now it’s coming up again in political attack ads. The two candidates who are pointing fingers at...
Hundreds up to ‘Challenge’ to support Wolfson Children’s Hospital
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hundreds showed up Saturday to 121 Financial Ballpark to run in this year’s Wolfson Children’s Challenge in support of the local hospital and its work to save and improve the lives of children. Parents whose children have ended up needing care at Wolfson for...
Downtown church serves nearly 300 people in need at ‘Body and Soul’ giveaway
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Bethel Baptist Church hosted the first “Body and Soul” event of the year Sunday afternoon. The event that served nearly 300 people in need in Jacksonville is an initiative to help ensure that people have access to what they need. Members of the...
Annual ‘Homeless Veterans Stand Down’ puts focus on helping unhoused heroes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Army veteran Alfred Miller was all smiles Saturday as he was pampered with a haircut during the city’s annual “Homeless Veterans Stand Down” event. “It feels great! I cut it with some scissors a couple weeks ago, so this is special,” Miller said....
