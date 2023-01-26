ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Boy, 15, charged in armed carjacking on South Side

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was charged in connection with an armed carjacking earlier this month in Chicago's Ford City neighborhood. The 15-year-old is accused of taking a vehicle from a 35-year-old woman at gunpoint on Jan. 14 in the 7600 block of South Cicero Avenue, according to police. He...
CHICAGO, IL
16-year-old charged in shooting, robbery of man in South Shore

CHICAGO - A teen is facing charges in connection with the shooting and robbery of a man Wednesday in the South Shore neighborhood. The 16-year-old is accused of being one of the suspects who robbed a 28-year-old around 1:45 a.m. in the 6700 block of South Chappel Avenue and then shot him in the hand, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
80-year-old Chicago man hospitalized after critically wounding home intruder

CHICAGO - An 80-year-old Chicago man was hospitalized Monday morning after a home invasion on the Northwest Side where he shot and critically wounded one of the suspects. About 10:30 a.m., the elderly man responded to a knock on the door at his residence in the 8500 block of West Catherine Avenue in the O'Hare neighborhood, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
3 charged in armed carjacking in Ashburn

CHICAGO - Three men were charged in connection with an armed carjacking Friday in the Ashburn neighborhood. Occia Johnson, 21, Emanuel Cash, 21, and Marvin Barber, 20, are accused of taking a vehicle from a 53-year-old woman at gunpoint around 7 p.m. in the 3300 block of West 83rd Street, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago police warn residents about 13 armed robberies in just two hours

CHICAGO - Chicago police said that robbers with guns robbed 13 people in about 2 hours on Saturday night into early Sunday. The robberies happened in the Kenwood, Oakland, Bridgeport and Bronzeville neighborhoods between about 11 p.m. Saturday and 1 a.m on Sunday. Police said the robbers would pull up...
CHICAGO, IL
Man, 19, shot and critically wounded in West Lawn

CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded Monday night in the West Lawn neighborhood. The 19-year-old was arguing with another male around 10 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Lawndale Avenue when they pulled out a gun and shot him in the chin, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
Person found shot in West Pullman

CHICAGO - A person was shot Monday night in the West Pullman neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The male, whose age was unknown, was found suffering from gunshot wounds to the elbow and chest around 9:22 p.m. in the 900 block of West 118th Street, police said. He was transported...
CHICAGO, IL
Crest Hill woman charged with robbery

CHICAGO - A woman was charged with allegedly robbing a man Sunday morning in the Roscoe Village neighborhood. Kiarra Nicole Tyler, 24, is accused of stealing the belongings of a 25-year-old man around midnight in the 2300 block of West Belmont Avenue, police said. She was arrested moments later in...
CREST HILL, IL
Elk Grove Village woman charged with making false police report

COOK COUNTY - An Elk Grove Village woman was arrested and charged after allegedly making a false report to police. Early Sunday morning around 4:14 a.m., Elk Grove Village police officers responded to the 900 block of Lincoln Square after a 911 caller reported there was a threat involving a gun to her and her child.
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL
Woman, 96, found dead at Northwest Side Chicago home: police

CHICAGO - An elderly woman was found dead at a home in Chicago's Portage Park neighborhood on Monday. The 96-year-old woman was found unresponsive around 4:33 p.m. at a residence in the 5500 block of West Melrose Street, police said. She was pronounced dead. According to reports, the woman's body...
CHICAGO, IL

