FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
cwbchicago.com
Chicago woman randomly stabbed 4 people while on bail for randomly stabbing a woman in Bucktown, prosecutors say
Chicago — A woman on bail for allegedly stabbing a stranger at random in Bucktown last year is now accused of stabbing four more people at random this month on the Northwest Side. Prosecutors said two of the alleged victims were eating at McDonald’s with their grandchildren when they were attacked.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 15, charged in armed carjacking on South Side
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was charged in connection with an armed carjacking earlier this month in Chicago's Ford City neighborhood. The 15-year-old is accused of taking a vehicle from a 35-year-old woman at gunpoint on Jan. 14 in the 7600 block of South Cicero Avenue, according to police. He...
Home Invasion Suspect Critically Shot By 80-Year Old Homeowner In Chicago
A home invasion suspect is in critical condition after being shot by a 80-year old homeowner in Chicago Monday morning. Chicago PD responded to reports of a man and woman who invaded a home on the 8500 blk of West Catherine Ave and stole items.
cwbchicago.com
Busted by Facebook group, Chicago man gets 10 years for carjacking victim during a test drive
Chicago — A 22-year-old Chicago man has pleaded guilty to carjacking a victim while test-driving their vehicle in Uptown two years ago. Judge Charles Burns sentenced Dumareah Tayler to ten years during a court hearing last Tuesday. Prosecutors said Chicago police arrested Taylor after receiving a tip from an...
fox32chicago.com
16-year-old charged in shooting, robbery of man in South Shore
CHICAGO - A teen is facing charges in connection with the shooting and robbery of a man Wednesday in the South Shore neighborhood. The 16-year-old is accused of being one of the suspects who robbed a 28-year-old around 1:45 a.m. in the 6700 block of South Chappel Avenue and then shot him in the hand, according to police.
fox32chicago.com
80-year-old Chicago man hospitalized after critically wounding home intruder
CHICAGO - An 80-year-old Chicago man was hospitalized Monday morning after a home invasion on the Northwest Side where he shot and critically wounded one of the suspects. About 10:30 a.m., the elderly man responded to a knock on the door at his residence in the 8500 block of West Catherine Avenue in the O'Hare neighborhood, Chicago police said.
80-year-old critical after shooting suspect during Northwest Side home invasion
CHICAGO — An elderly man is in critical condition following a Northwest Side home invasion Monday morning where he shot one of the suspects, police said. At around 10:30 a.m., police responded to a residence in the 8500 block of West Catherine on the report of a home invasion and shooting. Police believe an 80-year-old […]
fox32chicago.com
3 charged in armed carjacking in Ashburn
CHICAGO - Three men were charged in connection with an armed carjacking Friday in the Ashburn neighborhood. Occia Johnson, 21, Emanuel Cash, 21, and Marvin Barber, 20, are accused of taking a vehicle from a 53-year-old woman at gunpoint around 7 p.m. in the 3300 block of West 83rd Street, police said.
Chicago shooting: 15-year-old boy shot during argument in Auburn Gresham, police say
A teen boy was injured in a shooting on Chicago's South Side, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Teen shot after 'verbal altercation' in Auburn Gresham
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot Monday afternoon on Chicago's South Side. Around 1:13 p.m., police say the teenage victim was in the 7900 block of S. Ashland Avenue when he and an unknown offender got into a verbal altercation. The offender then shot the teen in the left...
fox32chicago.com
Bond set for Cook County man who allegedly robbed victim of cell phone with a BB gun
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. - Bond was set at $200,000 Monday for a Cook County man charged with robbing a person with a BB gun last weekend. Cody Johnson, 21, was charged with one count of armed robbery, according to a statement from the DuPage County State's Attorney's office. Clarendon Hills...
Man pointed gun at CTA bus driver after traffic accident: CPD
Chicago police allege a driver who hit a CTA bus on the South Side pointed a gun at the driver after the fender bender. Police said a man was driving a gray Chevy Silverado at 51st and Ashland, at around 11:30 a.m., when he struck a CTA bus.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police warn residents about 13 armed robberies in just two hours
CHICAGO - Chicago police said that robbers with guns robbed 13 people in about 2 hours on Saturday night into early Sunday. The robberies happened in the Kenwood, Oakland, Bridgeport and Bronzeville neighborhoods between about 11 p.m. Saturday and 1 a.m on Sunday. Police said the robbers would pull up...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 19, shot and critically wounded in West Lawn
CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded Monday night in the West Lawn neighborhood. The 19-year-old was arguing with another male around 10 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Lawndale Avenue when they pulled out a gun and shot him in the chin, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
2 men found fatally shot minutes apart in separate attacks on Chicago's West, South sides
CHICAGO - Two men were found fatally shot minutes apart early Monday in North Lawndale and New City on the West and South Sides. About 6:05 a.m., a man was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen in an alley in the 1600 block of South Homan Avenue, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Caught on camera: Thieves crash U-Haul into Chicago clothing store but leave empty-handed
CHICAGO - Thieves were in for a rude awakening when they tried to burglarize a South Side clothing store over the weekend, and their attempt to break in was all caught on camera. Early Saturday morning, the thieves drove two U-Hauls to ABC 95th — a clothing, accessories, and cell...
fox32chicago.com
Person found shot in West Pullman
CHICAGO - A person was shot Monday night in the West Pullman neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The male, whose age was unknown, was found suffering from gunshot wounds to the elbow and chest around 9:22 p.m. in the 900 block of West 118th Street, police said. He was transported...
fox32chicago.com
Crest Hill woman charged with robbery
CHICAGO - A woman was charged with allegedly robbing a man Sunday morning in the Roscoe Village neighborhood. Kiarra Nicole Tyler, 24, is accused of stealing the belongings of a 25-year-old man around midnight in the 2300 block of West Belmont Avenue, police said. She was arrested moments later in...
fox32chicago.com
Elk Grove Village woman charged with making false police report
COOK COUNTY - An Elk Grove Village woman was arrested and charged after allegedly making a false report to police. Early Sunday morning around 4:14 a.m., Elk Grove Village police officers responded to the 900 block of Lincoln Square after a 911 caller reported there was a threat involving a gun to her and her child.
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 96, found dead at Northwest Side Chicago home: police
CHICAGO - An elderly woman was found dead at a home in Chicago's Portage Park neighborhood on Monday. The 96-year-old woman was found unresponsive around 4:33 p.m. at a residence in the 5500 block of West Melrose Street, police said. She was pronounced dead. According to reports, the woman's body...
