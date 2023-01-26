ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Domingo Alves
4d ago

this the 7th person to get 30yrs! dont care about the person gone!! it about aconviction& money! need life u take one u get yours taken!!

NBC Connecticut

Man Shot During Dispute at House in New Haven

New Haven Police are investigating a daytime shooting that left a man injured in New Haven. Authorities said the shooting happened on Bassett Street near Sherman Avenue at about 4 p.m. Investigators said a dispute happened inside a home in the area. Responding officers found a 34-year-old man who was...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Multiple Drug ODs In Milford Arrested: Police

Police arrested a 44-year-old man accused of selling drugs and contributing to the overdoses of multiple people in and around Milford, authorities said. Joel Santiago-Galve, aka Primo, of Marlborough, was captured on Friday, Jan. 27, and charged with multiple drug offenses. Investigators allege he is responsible for multiple drug overdoses.
MILFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Arrested Officer Fired For Harassment

City police commissioners voted unanimously to fire Monique Moore from her job as a New Haven patrol officer — more than a year after the now-ex-cop was arrested on charges related to domestic violence and computer crimes. Commissioners took that vote on Thursday during a special meeting of the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

34-year-old man shot during fight in New Haven kitchen

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 34-year-old was shot in the upper back on Monday, according to New Haven police. Authorities said the shooting happened at about 4 p.m., during a fight inside a kitchen in the 300 block of Bassett Street. The man was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Police […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Custodian at Wintergreen Elementary in Hamden Injured Confronting Intruder: Official

A custodian at Wintergreen Elementary in Hamden was injured while confronting an intruder at the school early Tuesday morning, according to school officials. The custodian went to the school after an alarm went off around 5 a.m. and was confronted by a person “who illegally entered the building,” according to a message Gary Highsmith, the superintendent of schools in Hamden, sent to parents.
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

6 students arrested for Waterbury high school fight

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Six high school students were arrested Monday in connection to a fight at Crosby High School, according to police. The teenagers have all been charged with second-degree breach of peace. Officers responded to the school at 12:15 p.m. Monday after hearing about the fight, according to police. No one was injured, […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Victim rushed to emergency surgery after Hartford shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A victim was rushed into emergency surgery following a shooting early Sunday morning, according to Hartford police. Officers responded at about 12:45 a.m. to St. Francis Hospital after hearing that a gunshot victim had arrived, according to authorities. The victim was in critical condition, as of late Sunday morning. Police do […]
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Waterford Woman Killed in New London Crash

A woman from Waterford has died after a crash in New London on Sunday. Dispatchers received a report of a crash near Colman Street and Vauxhall Street shortly before 3 p.m. When police and firefighters responded to the scene, they said it was reported that the female driver was unresponsive.
NEW LONDON, CT
WTNH

Two men wounded in Danbury double-stabbing

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men were wounded during a double stabbing in Danbury late Friday night, according to police. Officers responded to the area of 11 Railroad Pl. just before 12 a.m. for a stabbing complaint and found two men suffering from non-life threatening slash wounds, police said. Both men were conscious and gave […]
DANBURY, CT
New York Post

Death of Bronx teen during argument with stepdad ruled a homicide

A 15-year-old boy’s death inside a Bronx apartment following an argument with his stepdad has been ruled a homicide, officials said. The city’s Medical Examiner’s Office has determined that Corde Scott died of “homicidal asphyxia including compression of neck,” a spokesperson for the office said Friday. Scott died Monday morning at Jacobi Medical Center after a fight with his stepfather inside their apartment on Doris Street near Lyon Avenue in Westchester Square, cops said. Cops initially questioned the 28-year-old stepdad, but according to police sources, detectives initially believed the stepfather was acting in self-defense. No charges have been filed against the stepfather. The stepdad was on parole for an assault that landed him in prison for three years, state Department of Corrections records show. He was released this past December. It was unclear what the two were arguing over. Additional reporting by Joe Marino and Larry Celona
BRONX, NY

