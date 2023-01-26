Read full article on original website
Domingo Alves
4d ago
this the 7th person to get 30yrs! dont care about the person gone!! it about aconviction& money! need life u take one u get yours taken!!
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Food And Wine Magazine Names It's 2023 Connecticut Diner Of The YearFlorence CarmelaSouthbury, CT
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerFairfield, CT
This is the Best Buffet in Connecticut According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenSouthington, CT
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in ConnecticutTravel MavenMiddlefield, CT
Lions and Tigers and Bears, Oh My! Branford Land Trust Winter Animal Tracking ClassesJen PayneBranford, CT
Related
NBC Connecticut
Man Shot During Dispute at House in New Haven
New Haven Police are investigating a daytime shooting that left a man injured in New Haven. Authorities said the shooting happened on Bassett Street near Sherman Avenue at about 4 p.m. Investigators said a dispute happened inside a home in the area. Responding officers found a 34-year-old man who was...
Man Accused Of Multiple Drug ODs In Milford Arrested: Police
Police arrested a 44-year-old man accused of selling drugs and contributing to the overdoses of multiple people in and around Milford, authorities said. Joel Santiago-Galve, aka Primo, of Marlborough, was captured on Friday, Jan. 27, and charged with multiple drug offenses. Investigators allege he is responsible for multiple drug overdoses.
Arrested Officer Fired For Harassment
City police commissioners voted unanimously to fire Monique Moore from her job as a New Haven patrol officer — more than a year after the now-ex-cop was arrested on charges related to domestic violence and computer crimes. Commissioners took that vote on Thursday during a special meeting of the...
34-year-old man shot during fight in New Haven kitchen
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 34-year-old was shot in the upper back on Monday, according to New Haven police. Authorities said the shooting happened at about 4 p.m., during a fight inside a kitchen in the 300 block of Bassett Street. The man was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Police […]
Police: Teen found with gun at Manchester High
Manchester police say they’ve arrested a 16-year-old boy after he was found in the Manchester High School parking lot carrying a loaded handgun. Officers say the arrest stems from an investigation into an incident Friday night of a serious assault.
Eyewitness News
New Haven police: Man set fire in basement of home, then damaged police cruiser following his arrest
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man faces charges for intentionally setting a fire in a home in New Haven then causing $1,500 worth of damage to a police cruiser. Ryan Bowser, 22, was charged with first-degree arson, first-degree reckless endangerment, and first-degree criminal mischief. The arson case happened on...
NBC Connecticut
Custodian at Wintergreen Elementary in Hamden Injured Confronting Intruder: Official
A custodian at Wintergreen Elementary in Hamden was injured while confronting an intruder at the school early Tuesday morning, according to school officials. The custodian went to the school after an alarm went off around 5 a.m. and was confronted by a person “who illegally entered the building,” according to a message Gary Highsmith, the superintendent of schools in Hamden, sent to parents.
NBC Connecticut
Man Charged With Arson in Connection to New Haven House Fire That Displaced 20
Police have charged a man with arson in connection to a residential fire in New Haven that displaced over a dozen people last week. Firefighters were called to a fire on Bishop Street on Friday. When crews arrived, they said they saw heavy smoke coming from the second floor of...
NBC Connecticut
Man and Woman Arrested in Connection to Shooting at West Haven Burger King
A man and a woman have been arrested in connection to a shooting at a Burger King in West Haven on Saturday that left one person in critical condition. Emergency crews were called to Burger King on Campbell Avenue around 3:50 p.m. after getting a report of a person shot in the parking lot.
6 students arrested for Waterbury high school fight
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Six high school students were arrested Monday in connection to a fight at Crosby High School, according to police. The teenagers have all been charged with second-degree breach of peace. Officers responded to the school at 12:15 p.m. Monday after hearing about the fight, according to police. No one was injured, […]
Police Release Footage Of Bloomfield's Temple Ner Tamid Firebomber
Police have released surveillance footage of the man who threw a Molotov cocktail through the window of a North Jersey synagogue Sunday, Jan. 29.Footage from Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield shows a white male lighting the cocktail and throwing it at the front door around 3:20 a.m., local police…
Victim rushed to emergency surgery after Hartford shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A victim was rushed into emergency surgery following a shooting early Sunday morning, according to Hartford police. Officers responded at about 12:45 a.m. to St. Francis Hospital after hearing that a gunshot victim had arrived, according to authorities. The victim was in critical condition, as of late Sunday morning. Police do […]
Man stabbed, woman shot in Stamford street fight that included 40 people
STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 28-year-old man was stabbed multiple times and a 31-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen during a street brawl that involved 30 to 40 people, according to Stamford police. The fight happened at about 2:10 a.m. Sunday in the area of lower Summer Street, according to police. Shots were fired […]
Woman charged after dragging Plainfield officer, being in possession of nearly 200 bags of drugs
PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman is under arrest for dragging an officer and being in possession of 166 bags of various drugs. Police said on January 26, officers observed the suspect, identified as Lynn Navan, speed in the area of Norwich Road and a motor vehicle stop was conducted. The officer recognized the car […]
NBC Connecticut
Waterford Woman Killed in New London Crash
A woman from Waterford has died after a crash in New London on Sunday. Dispatchers received a report of a crash near Colman Street and Vauxhall Street shortly before 3 p.m. When police and firefighters responded to the scene, they said it was reported that the female driver was unresponsive.
Man Charged With Fatally Shooting 'Innocent Bystander' At Holyoke Mall: DA
A 23-year-old man from Springfield has been charged with shooting a 33-year-old man, also from Springfield, to death at a Western Massachusetts mall from over the weekend, officials said. Kenneth Santana-Rodriguez was charged for fatally shooting Trung Tran at the Holyoke Mall in Holyoke on Saturday, Jan. 28, Hampden County...
Hamden woman sentenced for vehicular death of a woman while under-the-influence
MILFORD, Conn. — A Hamden woman was sentenced to 66 months imprisonment for the vehicular death of Elizabeth DiMaggio. Nicole Labonte, 37, was sentenced in Milford on Wednesday. Labonte was arrested in March 2019 following an investigation by West Haven police. Members of the West Haven Police Major Accident...
Two men wounded in Danbury double-stabbing
DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men were wounded during a double stabbing in Danbury late Friday night, according to police. Officers responded to the area of 11 Railroad Pl. just before 12 a.m. for a stabbing complaint and found two men suffering from non-life threatening slash wounds, police said. Both men were conscious and gave […]
Death of Bronx teen during argument with stepdad ruled a homicide
A 15-year-old boy’s death inside a Bronx apartment following an argument with his stepdad has been ruled a homicide, officials said. The city’s Medical Examiner’s Office has determined that Corde Scott died of “homicidal asphyxia including compression of neck,” a spokesperson for the office said Friday. Scott died Monday morning at Jacobi Medical Center after a fight with his stepfather inside their apartment on Doris Street near Lyon Avenue in Westchester Square, cops said. Cops initially questioned the 28-year-old stepdad, but according to police sources, detectives initially believed the stepfather was acting in self-defense. No charges have been filed against the stepfather. The stepdad was on parole for an assault that landed him in prison for three years, state Department of Corrections records show. He was released this past December. It was unclear what the two were arguing over. Additional reporting by Joe Marino and Larry Celona
Holyoke Mall shooting suspect charged with murder in shooting of bystander
The suspect in a deadly shooting at the Holyoke Mall Saturday night has been identified as a 23-year-old Springfield resident.
Comments / 5