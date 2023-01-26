ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair County, AL

Bill for snuffing out Alabama landfill fire already at $2.8 million, EPA says; it’s been burning underground since November

By associatedpress
Alabama Now
Alabama Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fXMDh_0kSagQ3j00

The cost of extinguishing a landfill fire that’s been burning since late November in Alabama’s St. Clair County is now at an estimated $2.8 million, federal environmental regulators said.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency approved a budget increase for the project this week that would raise how much the agency can pay a contractor to put out the fire by about $900,000, al.com reported. The new estimated external costs are now approved up to $1,529,316, with the total costs for the project to EPA now estimated at $2,806,345.

The money will come from EPA’s regional funds for emergency response. The agency can later attempt to recover those costs from the responsible parties through enforcement actions.

The underground fire was first reported Nov. 25 at the landfill, which takes in tree limbs and other vegetative waste. It has been burning since late November, sending smoke over some neighborhoods in the state’s largest metro area and leaving residents frustrated by the lack of action. The EPA took over the response to the fire, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) northeast of Birmingham, on Jan. 19 after air samples showed elevated levels of potentially dangerous chemicals in the area.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency the day before.

Some residents near the site, estimated at a little over 20 acres, have fled their homes and others have reported symptoms, including headaches, coughing, red eyes and breathing problems.

The fire is located at the Environmental Landfill, Inc., which was largely unregulated by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management because it was only supposed to accept green waste, such as fallen trees or other vegetation. However, ADEM inspectors and neighbors have reported finding materials such as tires, roof shingles, construction waste, electronics and other unauthorized materials at the site.

The site’s waste pile is 100 feet (30 meters) deep in some places.

The EPA’s current strategy is to cover the fire with a layer of dirt to extinguish the flames.

“Generally in a landfill situation, you try and snuff it out,” EPA On-Scene Coordinator Terry Stilman told AL.com last week.

The agency is currently using heavy equipment to grade the site and bring in cover dirt from outside sources.

The EPA has set up air monitoring stations that check constantly for the concentrations of particulate matter showing how thick the smoke is. In addition, the EPA says air samples are collected daily and sent to a laboratory for analysis of potentially harmful chemicals that might be in the smoke.

Comments / 1

Related
alreporter.com

Opinion | Alabama’s medical cannabis industry grows to meet demand

The demand for legal medical cannabis in our state is only growing. According to a recent poll conducted by the Alabama Medical Cannabis Association (AMCA) and the Mowry Consulting Group in October 2022, 79 percent of respondents favored medicinal marijuana while 9 percent were against it. This overwhelming support across party lines not only proves consumer need for this product but also the state’s need for a safely regulated business environment. It’s a novel venture for Alabama, and in order to succeed, this emerging industry must have a diligent advocate.
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Ivey issues new rules for state’s open record request process

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The public record request process in Alabama is one of the most difficult in the country, according to a 2019 University of Arizona journalism study. Only 10% of the Alabama records requests were completed. “We don’t have a good track record as a state in making...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Price increases: egg prices impact north Alabama diners

Emergency personnel is searching the Tennessee River for a 63-year-old boater who was lost in a Saturday morning boat crash. Emergency personnel searching for missing boater on Tennessee River. Updated: 59 minutes ago. Emergency personnel is searching the Tennessee River for a 63-year-old boater who was lost in a Saturday...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Firearm permits still needed in some situations in Alabama, even with new permitless carry law

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC is trying to clear up some confusion some of you have about Alabama’s new permitless carry law that’s now in effect. As of Jan. 1, Alabama gun owners no longer have to purchase a permit to carry a firearm in the state. But, there’s still restrictions on where you can carry without a permit and not knowing those could get you in trouble.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama Skies: Ice threatening our border while rain, fog on tap

If you’re planning to travel outside Alabama today, be sure to check road conditions and airline status updates anywhere north or west. It looks like we’re going to avoid the problems seen in Tennessee and Mississippi with ice accumulations, but the threat is close enough to keep an eye out just in case temperatures cool with moisture still a threat.
ALABAMA STATE
apr.org

Alabama’s new death row execution policy under scrutiny

Alabama’s decision to change how it carries out executions is still drawing criticism. The state’s Supreme Court abolished the one-day time frame for executions allowing the governor to extend the amount of time needed to execute someone. The new policy followed several cancelled executions. Jenny Carroll teaches at the University of Alabama School of Law. She says that the issue of the death penalty requires more than a simple change in the amount of time for an execution…
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Alabama 3rd most expensive state for electricity in 2022: Report

ALABAMA (WKRG) — The state of Alabama was the third most expensive state for electric bills in 2022, according to a report from Ownerly. Ownerly “examines which states saw the largest increase in electric bills the past year, as energy inflation hit a 40-year high,” according to the website. Alabama electrical bills averaged $164.62 a […]
ALABAMA STATE
iheart.com

Alabama Braces for Mass Inmate Release

Public safety concerns were running high across Alabama, following word of an imminent mass release of inmates. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall's office said the Department of Corrections was planning to free more than 400 convicts Tuesday, including at least 50 inmates convicted of murder and manslaughter. Marshall's office sued to block the release, claiming corrections officials failed to notify victims, as required by law. But a judge late Monday denied the request for a temporary restraining order. Jefferson County Republican Party Chairman Paul DeMarco, a former chairman of the Alabama House Judiciary Committee, blasted the planned mass release. "This is unfair to victims, and law-abiding citizens, to give an early release of violent felons on our streets," DeMarco said. "This mass release of 2 percent of the Department of Corrections population under the supervision responsibility of our already overstretched probation and parole officers does not put public safety first," DeMarco said. The release was the result of a 2021 sentencing reform law passed by the Legislature. The sponsor was state Rep. Jim Hill (R-Moody).
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

BamaCarry clarifies permitless carry on school property

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Gun owners in Alabama are still required to have a permit to have their weapon on school property or within 1,000 feet of campus. "The law has not changed," BamaCarry president Eddie Fulmer says. "Nothing has changed. The new law changed nothing about who can carry on school property."
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama cities get more federal dollars to help people pay rent

Several Alabama cities and counties are getting extra federal dollars to help people struggling with rent and utility payments. Jefferson County, home to Birmingham, will receive $25 million from the funds originally given to the Alabama Department of Housing and Finance Authority to dole out to residents of the state. The City of Huntsville has received $4.58 million, also reallocated from the state, for Huntsville Housing Helps, a program administered by the Catholic Center of Concern.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Treasury Department approves Alabama plan to spend nearly $192 million on broadband expansion

Alabama has gotten the OK from the U.S. Treasury Department to spend $191.8 million on expanding broadband service to previously unserved areas of the state. Gov. Kay Ivey announced the approval Thursday, saying the funds are from the Capital Projects Fund and part of the American Rescue Plan Act. The state Legislature approved using the funds for broadband expansion last year, with a plan submitted to the Treasury Department in September.
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Funding will provide broadband internet to 55,000 Alabama homes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Department of the Treasury has approved Alabama’s plan to invest $191.9 million of Capital Projects Fund funding in broadband infrastructure. The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced the approval of broadband projects in four states, including Alabama, under the CPF in President Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act.
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Alabama’s laws affecting LGBTQ+ people reviewed in annual index

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation, the educational arm of the nation’s largest LGBTQ+ civil rights organization, and the Equality Federation Institute released their 9th annual State Equality Index (SEI) Thursday. The SEI is a comprehensive state-by-state report that provides a review of statewide laws and policies that affect LGBTQ+ people and their families.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama Now

Birmingham, AL
36K+
Followers
2K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Alabama Now is a statewide digital news source providing Alabamians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Alabama residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Alabama community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Alabama is our newsroom.

 https://alabamanow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy