Johnston County, NC

FOX8 News

North Carolina hog farm spills nearly 30,000 gallons of waste from lagoon; state officials investigating

CLARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina officials say they are investigating after tens of thousands of gallons of hog lagoon waste spilled because of a pipe failure. The incident was reported Friday evening at the Murphy-Brown Farm 7692 in Bladen County, according to a Saturday evening news release from the North Carolina Department of Environmental […]
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
publicradioeast.org

Pittsboro sues over PFAS in Haw River

After months of discussion, the town of Pittsboro has sued over chemical contamination in the Haw River. The town council approved contracts with law firms in June. The suit was filed in Chatham County Superior Court this week. It names more than a dozen companies, including 3-M and Chemours, for releasing chemicals known as P-FAS into the Haw River, which is Pittsboro's water supply.
PITTSBORO, NC
cbs17

Crash closed part of Creedmoor Rd in Raleigh

RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) — A crash closed part of Creedmoor Road in Raleigh Tuesday morning. Officials reported the crash just after 7:30 a.m. The crash closed part of Creedmoor Road between Shooting Club Road and Barony Lake Drive, according to officials. Officials asked drivers to use an alternate route...
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Hwy. 11 back open after accident involving ‘heavy truck’

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — All lanes of N.C. Hwy. 11 North are back open after an accident Monday morning temporarily closed all southbound lanes from Ferrel Road to Wallace Family Road. The accident involved a “heavy truck,” according to a Lenoir County Emergency Services Facebook post.
KINSTON, NC
cbs17

Rebuilding Together repairs, rebuilds homes and lives in the Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Owning a home is one of the classic American dreams, but maintaining that house can be a totally different story when you are struggling financially. Since 1996, Rebuilding Together of the Triangle has been repairing homes, lifting up neighborhoods and strengthening families one house at a time. They do this by repairing or renovating homes for eligible homeowners for free.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Raleigh planning for new bridge over I-440 in North Hills

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – If you’re trying to get from one side of I-440 in North Hills to the other, the process can be cumbersome. Drivers have to navigate residential streets and largely filter out onto either Six Forks Road or St. Albans Drive. With more development in the area, city planners are working on designs for a new bridge in Midtown.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

ALE joint operation leads to 31 arrests in Johnston County

On Jan. 20, the NC Alcoholic Law Enforcement (ALE) coordinated a joint operation to address criminal activity in and around ABC-permitted establishments in Johnston County, resulting in 31 arrests. The collaborative operation resulted in the seizure of two firearms, alcoholic beverages, methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, marijuana and an illegal drug called...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
CBS 17

Multiple NC stores fined for overcharging, NC Department of Ag. says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Several stores across the Piedmont Triad have received fines for price scanning errors, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division. In a release shared Monday, the department detailed 52 stores in 33 counties that had “excessive” price-scanner errors, which means that the stores charged more than […]
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

$1 lottery ticket funds retirement for Fayetteville couple

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — What started as a $1 lottery ticket will now help to fund a Fayetteville couple’s retirement fund. The NC Education Lottery says Teresa Logan, 60, bought her lucky Quick Pick ticket using Online Play. “Me and my husband like to play Cash 5 on...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Fort Bragg officials seek man after rape in gym parking lot

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — Fort Bragg officials said Monday they are looking for a man who was involved in a rape on the post more than three months ago. The incident was reported on the morning of Oct. 11 in the parking lot of a gym along Armistead Street, according to a news release from the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division at Fort Bragg.
FORT BRAGG, NC

