North Carolina hog farm spills nearly 30,000 gallons of waste from lagoon; state officials investigating
CLARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina officials say they are investigating after tens of thousands of gallons of hog lagoon waste spilled because of a pipe failure. The incident was reported Friday evening at the Murphy-Brown Farm 7692 in Bladen County, according to a Saturday evening news release from the North Carolina Department of Environmental […]
publicradioeast.org
Pittsboro sues over PFAS in Haw River
After months of discussion, the town of Pittsboro has sued over chemical contamination in the Haw River. The town council approved contracts with law firms in June. The suit was filed in Chatham County Superior Court this week. It names more than a dozen companies, including 3-M and Chemours, for releasing chemicals known as P-FAS into the Haw River, which is Pittsboro's water supply.
WECT
Nearly 30,000 gallons of animal waste from farm released into creek in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Nearly 30,000 gallons of hog waste was released from a lagoon in Bladen County. “The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Division of Water Resources (DWR) is investigating the release of animal waste from Murphy-Brown Farm 7692 (AWS090129) in Bladen County,” a release from DEQ stated. “Clean-up efforts are underway.”
cbs17
Crash closed part of Creedmoor Rd in Raleigh
RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) — A crash closed part of Creedmoor Road in Raleigh Tuesday morning. Officials reported the crash just after 7:30 a.m. The crash closed part of Creedmoor Road between Shooting Club Road and Barony Lake Drive, according to officials. Officials asked drivers to use an alternate route...
Hwy. 11 back open after accident involving ‘heavy truck’
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — All lanes of N.C. Hwy. 11 North are back open after an accident Monday morning temporarily closed all southbound lanes from Ferrel Road to Wallace Family Road. The accident involved a “heavy truck,” according to a Lenoir County Emergency Services Facebook post.
cbs17
Rebuilding Together repairs, rebuilds homes and lives in the Triangle
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Owning a home is one of the classic American dreams, but maintaining that house can be a totally different story when you are struggling financially. Since 1996, Rebuilding Together of the Triangle has been repairing homes, lifting up neighborhoods and strengthening families one house at a time. They do this by repairing or renovating homes for eligible homeowners for free.
cbs17
Raleigh planning for new bridge over I-440 in North Hills
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – If you’re trying to get from one side of I-440 in North Hills to the other, the process can be cumbersome. Drivers have to navigate residential streets and largely filter out onto either Six Forks Road or St. Albans Drive. With more development in the area, city planners are working on designs for a new bridge in Midtown.
cbs17
Back The Blue NC becomes latest agency to donate to K-9 unit of Wake County Sheriff’s Office
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Back The Blue NC, a non-profit organization uniting the North Carolina community of law enforcement and their family, friends, and supporters, announced a donation to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office for use by the K-9 Unit in the name of late deputy Ned Byrd.
ALE joint operation leads to 31 arrests in Johnston County
On Jan. 20, the NC Alcoholic Law Enforcement (ALE) coordinated a joint operation to address criminal activity in and around ABC-permitted establishments in Johnston County, resulting in 31 arrests. The collaborative operation resulted in the seizure of two firearms, alcoholic beverages, methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, marijuana and an illegal drug called...
Multiple NC stores fined for overcharging, NC Department of Ag. says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Several stores across the Piedmont Triad have received fines for price scanning errors, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division. In a release shared Monday, the department detailed 52 stores in 33 counties that had “excessive” price-scanner errors, which means that the stores charged more than […]
cbs17
‘Horrific’: Durham County Sheriff reacts to Tyre Nichols death, body cam release
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In a sit-down interview with CBS 17’s Russ Bowen, Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead spoke about the death of Tyre Nichols. The conversation on Monday came days after the release of scene and body camera footage out of Memphis, Tennessee, showing Nichols being beaten by officers before his death.
cbs17
1 dead, 1 injured after ‘rapid gunfire from a high-powered rifle’ targeted at car driving in Tarboro neighborhood
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Tarboro Police Department said one person died and another was injured after there was “rapid gunfire from a high-powered rifle” aimed at a car as it drove through the town Sunday evening. The incident was reported after an off-duty officer heard gunfire...
cbs17
$1 lottery ticket funds retirement for Fayetteville couple
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — What started as a $1 lottery ticket will now help to fund a Fayetteville couple’s retirement fund. The NC Education Lottery says Teresa Logan, 60, bought her lucky Quick Pick ticket using Online Play. “Me and my husband like to play Cash 5 on...
Thousands in taxpayer dollars used to fix state auditor’s Toyota after crash, NC agency says
The North Carolina Department of Administration tells CBS 17 they spent thousands of tax payer dollars to repair a vehicle involved in a collision with state auditor Beth Wood.
cbs17
Fort Bragg officials seek man after rape in gym parking lot
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — Fort Bragg officials said Monday they are looking for a man who was involved in a rape on the post more than three months ago. The incident was reported on the morning of Oct. 11 in the parking lot of a gym along Armistead Street, according to a news release from the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division at Fort Bragg.
2 women, 1 man arrested with 220 pounds of marijuana, untaxed liquor in North Carolina, sheriff says
Two of the three involved in the bust are now also facing child abuse charges, according to the sheriff's office.
cbs17
Durham BBQ restaurant gets a big boost from community after fear of closing amid repairs and inflation
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — When CBS 17 first met Fabianne Simmons two weeks ago she described things at her restaurant as dire. She’s the owner of Backyard BBQ Pit in Durham. Not only did the restaurant need costly repairs, but they were also trying to keep the food affordable amid high inflation.
cbs17
‘Give them their little ticket’: Fayetteville pushing for crackdown on rogue shopping carts harming residents
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The City of Fayetteville wants to crack down on abandoned shopping carts across the city as its leaders said it is becoming an eyesore. More and more people and small businesses are complaining about it. The carts are being stolen from big box retailers and...
cbs17
Nearly 2 weeks after his death in their custody, Raleigh police haven’t filed to release video of Darryl Williams
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh community continues to wait to see the body camera video from the deadly incident involving police and 32-year-old Darryl Williams. Right now, six officers are still on administrative duty. Williams died in police custody nearly two weeks ago after officers fired stun guns...
cbs17
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after 1 shot in Edgecombe County, deputies say
PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies in Edgecombe County are looking for a suspect after a man was shot over the weekend. The shooting was reported Saturday in the 2000 block of Pinetops-Crisp Road, just south of Pinetops, according to a Monday news release from the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.
