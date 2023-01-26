ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County Deputy pleads guilty to sexting 15-year old girl

By NBC2 News
 4 days ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. – A Charlotte County Deputy pleaded guilty in a deal with the state.

Deputy Martin Allen, 42, thought he was sexting a 15-year-old girl, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, but was actually sexting an undercover investigator.

Allegedly, Allen asked for nudes of the young girl and even asked her to move in with him. He also sent messages eluding the two would sleep naked together and give each other massages.

According to the Probable Cause Affidavit, Allen admitted to contacting a female who had a Tinder account through Instagram. Allen believed the girl to be 15, and he continued to pursue her.

Allen admitted to sexting with the teen on the job, and even sent photos of himself in uniform.

The conversations between the two lasted 10 months.

He was later arrested on Valentine’s day in 2021.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Charlotte County deputy confesses to sexting teen due to ‘missing a relationship’

Allen was charged by the state with traveling to meet a minor and computer pornography (solicitation of a child).

The state is seeking a sentence of 21 months in state prison, followed by three years of sex offender probation. As well as have Allen folllow the terms and conditions in sex offender order and to be a registered sex offender.

Allen’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 28th.

