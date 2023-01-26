Read full article on original website
Daily Beast
Britney Spears Defiantly Returns to Instagram With Message to Fans
Britney Spears returned to Instagram on Sunday night after a dramatic week in which she called out some fans who asked police to do a welfare check on her. The pop star appeared to reassure those who were worried about her: “I'm not having a breakdown... I have never felt better.”
JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
Leah Remini Stuns At Marc Anthony’s Wedding After Not Being In Attendance At J.Lo’s
Leah Remini wasn’t at Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding to Ben Affleck last summer, which was shocking since Leah, 52, and J.Lo, 53, have been close friends for a very long time. But a recent wedding that Leah did make it to was J.Lo’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, 54, and Nadia Ferreira‘s lavish nuptials in Miami on January 28. Leah, who has known Marc for a long, long time as well, showed off her glamorous look for the “I Need To Know” hitmaker’s special day on Instagram.
Popculture
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died
That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
Daily Beast
ABC News Bleeding From ‘Self-Inflicted Wound’ After ‘GMA3’ Love Scandal
This reporting is one of several scoops featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here. GMA3 lovebirds T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are now officially gone from ABC, but the fallout...
Daily Beast
Original Wednesday Addams Lisa Loring Taken Off Life Support, Dies at 64
Lisa Loring, the original Wednesday Addams who played the spooky scion in the 1960s sitcom The Addams Family, has died at the age of 64. The news of Lisa Loring’s death was announced by friends on social media, who said she had slipped into a coma and died Jan. 28.
Daily Beast
Tom Verlaine, Founder of Punk Group Television, Dead at 73
Tom Verlaine, the lead singer of rock band Television, whose songwriting and instrumental expertise were a huge influence on the development of rock music, died Saturday at the age of 73. Verlaine died “after a brief illness,” according to Jesse Paris Smith, the daughter of musician Patti Smith, who announced...
Daily Beast
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Can’t Wait to Be ‘Humiliated’ by Jimmy Kimmel
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is anxiously awaiting another opportunity to be humiliated by late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel. On Monday night, ahead of boarding his private plane to head out West from his base in Minnesota, the pillow maven said that—even despite being required to get a COVID test—he looks forward to being placed in a claw machine.
