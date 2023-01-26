ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

News4Jax.com

Afghan soldier seeking US asylum hopes for 'American dream'

HOUSTON – In the months he was held in detention in Texas during his legal fight to remain in the U.S., Afghan soldier Abdul Wasi Safi thought he would eventually be returned to his home country and meet a likely death at the hands of the Taliban because of his work with the U.S. military.
Iran says drone attack targets defense facility in Isfahan

DUBAI – Bomb-carrying drones targeted an Iranian defense factory in the central city of Isfahan overnight, authorities said early Sunday, causing some damage at the plant amid heightened regional and international tensions engulfing the Islamic Republic. The Iranian Defense Ministry offered no information on who it suspected carried out...
US urges donors to give far more as Somalia faces famine

MOGADISHU – The first U.S. Cabinet member to visit Somalia since 2015 urged the world’s distracted donors Sunday to give immediate help to a country facing deadly famine, which she calls “the ultimate failure of the international community.”. The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield,...
Biden, McCarthy to discuss debt limit in talks on Wednesday

WASHINGTON – House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Sunday he is looking forward to discussing with President Joe Biden a “reasonable and responsible way that we can lift the debt ceiling ” when the two meet Wednesday for their first sit-down at the White House since McCarthy was elected to the post.
Russian embassy says North Korea lifted lockdown in capital

SEOUL – Russia’s embassy in North Korea says the country has eased stringent epidemic controls in capital Pyongyang that were placed during the past five days to slow the spread of respiratory illnesses. North Korea has not officially acknowledged a lockdown in Pyongyang or a re-emergence of COVID-19...
Spain's govt under pressure to do more on gender-based crime

MADRID – A spate of gender-based violence, coupled with the early release of several sex offenders, has increased pressure on Spain's left-wing government, which strongly plays up its feminist credentials, to do more to protect women from abuse. Following an urgent meeting Friday, the country's Equality Ministry proposed housing...

