Clarksville, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wkdzradio.com

Firefighters Work To Extinguish Factory Fire

Authorities are working to extinguish a fire at Metalsa on Bill Bryan Boulevard Saturday night. Hopkinsville emergency personnel say a fire was found near the hot wax system leading to firefighters from all four stations being sent to the building to help extinguish the fire. There are no reports of...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: Slick spots reported as wet roads freeze in Montgomery County

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Roads in Montgomery County were clear Tuesday morning, though there could be patches of black ice in some areas. The Montgomery County Highway Department said there is no accumulation on the roads. “However, please use caution while driving because there could be isolated slick...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

ICE CLOSINGS: Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools, APSU closed for weather Tuesday

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Because of predicted severe winter weather, there are several closures in the area. Email closure notices to news@clarksvillenow.com. All Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools and district offices will be closed on Tuesday. “When making a closure call based on forecasts, there is always the possibility the...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Firefighter injured in Metalsa fire, treated and released from JSMC

A Hopkinsville firefighter was injured battling a blaze at Metalsa on Bill Bryan Boulevard Thursday morning. Lt. Payton Rogers says they were called to the facility and found fire in an oil expansion tank. Firefighter Christopher Marlar sustained the first and second-degree burns to his wrists when the chemical in...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
clarksvilletoday.com

Jessica Palm charged with 2 a.m. DUI in Clarksville

30-year-old Jessica Palm was driving her 2015 Nissan Sentra on Hwy 76 just after 2 a.m. Wednesday morning when police say she began to make erratic lane changes and could not stay between the lines of any particular lane as she traveled West. Deputy Acevdeo conducted a traffic stop and observed Palm to be intoxicated and with slow movements when asked to do tasks. She performed poorly on field sobriety tests and provided a blood sample at Tennova Sango before being transported to booking, where she was charged with DUI. Officers noted she has a history of DUI charge(s), but no convictions.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

Oak Grove Man Charged With Trafficking Drugs

An Oak Grove man was charged with trafficking drugs after a traffic stop on Thompsonville Lane in Oak Grove Saturday night. Oak Grove Police say 35-year-old Henry Brown was stopped at the intersection of Kentucky 115 and Thompsonville Lane and during the stop, he gave law enforcement false identifying information.
OAK GROVE, KY

