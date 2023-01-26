Read full article on original website
One dead following submerged vehicle accident in Hendersonville
A tragic accident in Hendersonville over the weekend took a woman's life, but bystanders who saw the rescue efforts are applauding first responders for their brave actions.
wkdzradio.com
Firefighters Work To Extinguish Factory Fire
Authorities are working to extinguish a fire at Metalsa on Bill Bryan Boulevard Saturday night. Hopkinsville emergency personnel say a fire was found near the hot wax system leading to firefighters from all four stations being sent to the building to help extinguish the fire. There are no reports of...
Two people saved after car crashes into pond in Hendersonville
First responders worked to save two people from a car after it crashed into a Hendersonville pond Friday night.
Crews respond to multiple car fires in parking lot on Antioch Pike
Nashville Fire Department was dispatched to multiple car fires in a parking lot near Smile Direct club in the 1500 block of Antioch Pike Sunday.
Missing Spring Hill man dies from suicide
A man who was reported missing in Spring Hill was found dead by apparent suicide, according to police.
Nashville home heavily damaged in fire
A Nashville home was heavily damaged in a fire Saturday evening.
Argument leads to stabbing at Hopkinsville apartment, leaves one injured
A man was flown to a Middle Tennessee hospital after he was reportedly stabbed in a Kentucky apartment Friday morning.
2 arrested for street racing in Nashville
A man from Lebanon and another man from Murfreesboro were arrested for street racing Saturday night in Nashville.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Slick spots reported as wet roads freeze in Montgomery County
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Roads in Montgomery County were clear Tuesday morning, though there could be patches of black ice in some areas. The Montgomery County Highway Department said there is no accumulation on the roads. “However, please use caution while driving because there could be isolated slick...
Brothers holding reception to thank Dickson County first responders who saved their lives after crash
Several months after surviving a horrific truck crash in Dickson County, two brothers finally have the opportunity to thank the first responders who saved them in person.
WSMV
Several face charges as part of Metro Police’s street racing initiative
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two men were charged on Saturday night as part of Metro Police’s street racer enforcement initiative. Metro Police said officers moved in to disperse a few hundred vehicles that had gathered in the rear parking lot of Woodmont Hills Church on Franklin Pike. Hijazi Bourini,...
Power companies warn of outages ahead of icy weather
Power companies bracing for impact, but say it won't be a repeat of the power grid fail in December.
clarksvillenow.com
ICE CLOSINGS: Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools, APSU closed for weather Tuesday
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Because of predicted severe winter weather, there are several closures in the area. Email closure notices to news@clarksvillenow.com. All Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools and district offices will be closed on Tuesday. “When making a closure call based on forecasts, there is always the possibility the...
One dead, two in custody after gas station shooting in Clarksville
A homicide investigation is underway following a Saturday morning shooting at a Clarksville gas station that left one person dead and two others injured.
Man charged after woman found stabbed to death inside closet
A man has been charged with criminal homicide in connection with the stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend.
whopam.com
Firefighter injured in Metalsa fire, treated and released from JSMC
A Hopkinsville firefighter was injured battling a blaze at Metalsa on Bill Bryan Boulevard Thursday morning. Lt. Payton Rogers says they were called to the facility and found fire in an oil expansion tank. Firefighter Christopher Marlar sustained the first and second-degree burns to his wrists when the chemical in...
clarksvilletoday.com
Jessica Palm charged with 2 a.m. DUI in Clarksville
30-year-old Jessica Palm was driving her 2015 Nissan Sentra on Hwy 76 just after 2 a.m. Wednesday morning when police say she began to make erratic lane changes and could not stay between the lines of any particular lane as she traveled West. Deputy Acevdeo conducted a traffic stop and observed Palm to be intoxicated and with slow movements when asked to do tasks. She performed poorly on field sobriety tests and provided a blood sample at Tennova Sango before being transported to booking, where she was charged with DUI. Officers noted she has a history of DUI charge(s), but no convictions.
MNPD ‘Street Racer Initiative’ leads to multiple charges filed, dozens of traffic stops Friday night
An operation by the Metro Nashville Police Department Friday night focused on addressing the ongoing street racing issue in Southeast Nashville and Antioch.
Victim identified after fatal stabbing on Cherokee Avenue
Metro Nashville Police have identified the victim of a deadly stabbing that took place Saturday morning near the 800 block of Cherokee Avenue.
whvoradio.com
Oak Grove Man Charged With Trafficking Drugs
An Oak Grove man was charged with trafficking drugs after a traffic stop on Thompsonville Lane in Oak Grove Saturday night. Oak Grove Police say 35-year-old Henry Brown was stopped at the intersection of Kentucky 115 and Thompsonville Lane and during the stop, he gave law enforcement false identifying information.
