hawaiinewsnow.com
Jim Leahey, the voice of UH sports for six decades, dies at 80
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Jim Leahey, the voice for University of Hawaii sports for over 60 years, has died, his family confirmed. He was 80 years old. “Today we lost the patriarch of our family. A man known by his supreme talents for storytelling, an unrelenting passion for Hawaii and the teams and athletes that represent it, and a lifelong love for the craft of sports broadcasting. Jim Leahey was also a loyal and loving husband, father and grandfather who placed his family and his faith above all. He took tremendous pride in supplying the narration for some of the University of Hawaii’s greatest athletic achievements, and cherished seeing the community come together, united, to root for the home team. We thank everyone for their well wishes and support at this mournful time. As our dad would always say to close his broadcasts, malama pono kekahi i kekahi.”
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Hawaii lost a legend’: Tributes pour in for Jim Leahey, longtime voice of UH sports
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If Hawaii had a sports soundtrack, undoubtedly Jim Leahey’s voice would be the one doing the play-by-play. For decades his calls of sporting events drew listeners and viewers right into the action. He had a special knack for doing it. “The words that you use come...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Inside Nami Kaze, modern Hawaii izakaya up for James Beard culinary award
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Eleven Hawaii chefs and restaurants have been named semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Culinary Awards. HNN visited Nami Kaze, one of the nominees in the Best New Restaurant category and a modern izakaya and sushi bar near Pier 38 in Honolulu, to talk story with chef-owner and Kauai native Jason Peel.
hawaiinewsnow.com
After 47 years, say ‘so long’ to Aloha Stadium with special tours and photo ops
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After 47 years, Aloha Stadium is hosting a final aloha as the state prepares to shutter the facility to make way for a new stadium complex. The stadium will be open to the public as part of a closing ceremony on Feb. 25, from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
LIST: Best croissant shops in Honolulu to check out
Yelp ranks the best spots to grab a croissant within a region and came out with their list of best spots for Honolulu.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Aloha, Jonathan! HNN says goodbye to 'This is Now' creator Jonathan Jared Saupe
Residents call for more action after tour boat gets too close to dolphins at remote Oahu beach. Federal officials are investigating a tour boat that came close to dolphins off West Oahu.
KITV.com
73rd Narcissus Queen Crowned in Honolulu by Mayor Rick Blangiardi
HONOLULU - HI (KITV4) The 73rd Narcissus Queen was officially crowned on Saturday. Lions danced to kick off the coronation ball. KITV4's Rick Quan was the master of ceremonies. Sponsors were brought onstage to thank them for their generous donations.
honolulumagazine.com
New and Coming Eateries on O‘ahu: January 2023, Part 2
The promise of an Italian-Korean fusion restaurant is taking shape in the lobby of downtown’s Executive Centre, where Bishop ‘Onokai is slated for a February grand opening. Featuring dishes by David Jung, former chef of the Ramada Seoul Hotel, the restaurant will serve lunch and dinner in the space formerly occupied by Hukilau Honolulu. Look for Jung’s takes on antipasti, pastas, risotto and steak dishes, along with black bean jajangmyun noodles and their traditional sweet-sour pork accompaniment, tang suyuk. Later this year, the restaurant will start turning out prepared Korean dishes for takeout upstairs when 88 Mart, formerly of Ke‘eaumoku Street, reopens at street level as downtown’s only full-service grocery.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Annalisa Tries: Best dishes at Nami Kaze in Honolulu
hawaiinewsnow.com
Family, friends remember sports broadcasting icon Jim Leahey, who died at 80
Celebrate the Lunar New Year at Kahala Mall
This Saturday Jan. 28, you are invited to celebrate the Lunar New Year at the Kahala Mall.
Hotel Review: Marriott Waikiki Beach Resort & Spa
“Avoid Waikiki” was the advice I’d gotten. But with few other hotel options on Oahu where I could easily, my hand was forced. After perusing a number of options, I booked the Marriott Waikiki Beach Resort & Spa for the majority of a recent trip to Hawaii with my two sons. In this review I tackle how I booked it, my general impressions, and how the various resort amenities, activities, and dining all stack up.
Boulder Comes Flying Through Hawaii Family’s Home, Barely Missing Woman Inside
This is absolutely terrifying. When you’re a homeowner, concerns typically consist around paying the mortgage, or remembering to lock your door every night…. And not worry about a massive BOULDER smashing through your home, and nearly hitting and killing you instantly. This nightmare turned into a terrifying reality for...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Nami Kaze in Honolulu is considered for Best New Restaurant at the James Beard Culinary Awards
LIST: Best schools for athletes in Hawaii
NICHE has released its annual ranking of best schools for athletes in Hawaii.
travelawaits.com
7 Tips For Snorkeling In Oahu’s Beautiful Turtle Canyon
I love sea turtles and I love to snorkel. Yet somehow, these two things have never managed to collide with each other. I’ve been on numerous snorkeling trips, resulting in sea turtle sightings for others in the group. But for me? Nope. So when I saw a brochure for...
LIST: The 10 most booked restaurants on Oahu
Open Table came out with their list of most booked restaurants to check out on Oahu.
hawaiinewsnow.com
After days of rain, Windward Oahu residents hope for drier weather
Honolulu Zoo will name a worm after your ex and feed it to an animal on Valentine’s Day
Valentine's Day is coming up, and you can send an interesting surprise to that special or not to special someone.
bigislandnow.com
East Hawai‘i Master Gardeners Plant Sale blooms again
If you’re looking for a fun-filled day with the prospect of picking up a plant or two for your garden, the East Hawai‘i Master Gardeners have an upcoming event grown just for you. The group’s first in-person Plant Sale since before the COVID-19 pandemic is blooming from 10...
