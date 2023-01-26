ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Jim Leahey, the voice of UH sports for six decades, dies at 80

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Jim Leahey, the voice for University of Hawaii sports for over 60 years, has died, his family confirmed. He was 80 years old. “Today we lost the patriarch of our family. A man known by his supreme talents for storytelling, an unrelenting passion for Hawaii and the teams and athletes that represent it, and a lifelong love for the craft of sports broadcasting. Jim Leahey was also a loyal and loving husband, father and grandfather who placed his family and his faith above all. He took tremendous pride in supplying the narration for some of the University of Hawaii’s greatest athletic achievements, and cherished seeing the community come together, united, to root for the home team. We thank everyone for their well wishes and support at this mournful time. As our dad would always say to close his broadcasts, malama pono kekahi i kekahi.”
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Inside Nami Kaze, modern Hawaii izakaya up for James Beard culinary award

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Eleven Hawaii chefs and restaurants have been named semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Culinary Awards. HNN visited Nami Kaze, one of the nominees in the Best New Restaurant category and a modern izakaya and sushi bar near Pier 38 in Honolulu, to talk story with chef-owner and Kauai native Jason Peel.
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

New and Coming Eateries on O‘ahu: January 2023, Part 2

The promise of an Italian-Korean fusion restaurant is taking shape in the lobby of downtown’s Executive Centre, where Bishop ‘Onokai is slated for a February grand opening. Featuring dishes by David Jung, former chef of the Ramada Seoul Hotel, the restaurant will serve lunch and dinner in the space formerly occupied by Hukilau Honolulu. Look for Jung’s takes on antipasti, pastas, risotto and steak dishes, along with black bean jajangmyun noodles and their traditional sweet-sour pork accompaniment, tang suyuk. Later this year, the restaurant will start turning out prepared Korean dishes for takeout upstairs when 88 Mart, formerly of Ke‘eaumoku Street, reopens at street level as downtown’s only full-service grocery.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Annalisa Tries: Best dishes at Nami Kaze in Honolulu

Nami Kaze in Honolulu is considered for Best New Restaurant at the James Beard Culinary Awards. Eleven Hawaii chefs and restaurants have been named semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Culinary Awards. Updated: moments ago. |. Officials say the cause of death of a whale that appeared on the reef...
HONOLULU, HI
BoardingArea

Hotel Review: Marriott Waikiki Beach Resort & Spa

“Avoid Waikiki” was the advice I’d gotten. But with few other hotel options on Oahu where I could easily, my hand was forced. After perusing a number of options, I booked the Marriott Waikiki Beach Resort & Spa for the majority of a recent trip to Hawaii with my two sons. In this review I tackle how I booked it, my general impressions, and how the various resort amenities, activities, and dining all stack up.
HONOLULU, HI
travelawaits.com

7 Tips For Snorkeling In Oahu’s Beautiful Turtle Canyon

I love sea turtles and I love to snorkel. Yet somehow, these two things have never managed to collide with each other. I’ve been on numerous snorkeling trips, resulting in sea turtle sightings for others in the group. But for me? Nope. So when I saw a brochure for...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

After days of rain, Windward Oahu residents hope for drier weather

Johnalynn Ilae’s body was discovered about noon Saturday in a Waikele apartment building. ‘All I heard was the boom’: Boulder crashes into home, narrowly missing woman. The Fire Department said the boulder is about 5 feet in height and width. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Tre Evans-Dumaran, 24,...
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandnow.com

East Hawai‘i Master Gardeners Plant Sale blooms again

If you’re looking for a fun-filled day with the prospect of picking up a plant or two for your garden, the East Hawai‘i Master Gardeners have an upcoming event grown just for you. The group’s first in-person Plant Sale since before the COVID-19 pandemic is blooming from 10...
HILO, HI

