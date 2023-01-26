Read full article on original website
Remembering Charles Kirtland, pillar of LGBT community in Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A beloved pillar of the Hampton Roads LGBTQ community is being remembered for his kindness, empathy and passion for the people and causes he championed. Charles Kirtland, the owner of Gershwin’s in downtown Norfolk and the chair of the LGBT Life Center‘s board of directors,...
Another superintendent steps down after butting heads with school board
Yet another superintendent has resigned in what has become a rising wave of leaders who have departed over school board conflicts. Park Ridge-Niles School District 64 Superintendent Eric Olson cited “irreconcilable differences” with the board as the main reason for his decision to resign from the Chicago-area system when the school year ends in June.
Chief Drew highlights police presence as students return to Richneck
Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew was at Richneck Elementary on the first day back for students since the Jan. 6 shooting at the school.
Community rallies in Hampton after Tyre Nichols’ death
People peacefully rallied in front of the Hampton City Hall to voice their frustrations following the video of the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols.
Military Minute: Pier Gang Crane Operators
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Pier Gang Crane Operators provide pick-me-ups every day to carriers and subs. Here’s a look at the skill and teamwork needed to do their difficult jobs. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Value City Furniture.
Triple shooting investigation underway in Newport News
Newport News Police are investigating a triple shooting that took place Sunday night on Roanoke Avenue.
Chesapeake triplets enlist in Navy
Chesapeake triplets are following in their parents' footsteps and have enlisted in the Navy.
Community to hold vigil for Codi Bigsby
The wife of a man incarcerated at the St. Brides Correctional Center in Chesapeake has alleged that guards at the facility attacked her husband while he was asleep about two weeks ago.
Virginia art student creates 'very personal' works for Black History Month
The 2nd annual Black History Month Emerging Artist Exhibition is Friday, Feb. 3 only. It is free and open to the public.
Virginia Beach, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Virginia Beach. The Norfolk Academy basketball team will have a game with Frank W. Cox High School on January 30, 2023, 14:30:00. The Nansemond River High School basketball team will have a game with Ocean Lakes High School on January 30, 2023, 14:30:00.
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Walmart, estate of Chesapeake mass shooter
The House of Delegates gave us a rare example of bipartisanship last week. HB 1968, which seeks to memorialize sites named in the “Green Book,” passed with a unanimous 100-00 vote on Jan. 24. WAVY News 10's Sean Davis spoke with the bill's sponsor, Del. Mike Mullin.
Virginia House Committee passes voting bill
Chesapeake triplets are following in their parents' footsteps and have enlisted in the Navy.
Woman says guards at Chesapeake correctional facility attacked husband
A Hanover woman says guards at the St. Brides Correctional Center in Chesapeake attacked her husband, who is incarcerated there.
Rivers Casino Portsmouth changes smoking policy after feedback
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Rivers Casino Portsmouth has officially changed its smoking policy after significant feedback from guests and the community. The new policy makes half of the gaming floor inside the main casino area nonsmoking. Both table games and slot games will be included in both smoking and nonsmoking sections, Rivers said.
Beating of Tyre Nichols could have been prevented, Newport News sheriff says
The video showing five Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols has stirred up a familiar debate around the country surrounding policing.
A family affair: Chesapeake triplets join Navy together
Three Western Branch siblings have enlisted in the Navy, and the best part? They're triplets.
Wife alleges guards at Chesapeake prison attacked sleeping husband
The wife of a man incarcerated at the St. Brides Correctional Center in Chesapeake has alleged that guards at the facility attacked her husband while he was asleep about two weeks ago.
Hampton Police investigate shooting of child on Rip Rap Road
Hampton Police said it is investigating the shooting of a child on Rip Rap Road.
Man taken into custody following Norfolk crash
A 19-year-old was taken into custody after crashing into another vehicle during a police pursuit in Norfolk over the weekend, police said.
Virginia Beach Police arrest 2 people in connection to homicide investigation
Virginia Beach Police have arrested two people, including a juvenile, in connection to a homicide investigation that started as a car crash that took place earlier this month in the Witchduck area.
