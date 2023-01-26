A meeting to discuss the ongoing redevelopment of FDR Park was halted Thursday night after dozens stood out in the street in protest after being denied entry into the meeting. State Rep. Regina Young (D-185) told the more than 100 people admitted into the meeting at the Grand Yesha Ballroom that because the event was held at a “place of worship”, signs were not being allowed in. The Grand Yesha Ballroom Facebook page lists the space as a performance and event venue.

