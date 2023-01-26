Read full article on original website
New Garden Township acquires land for 106-acre public park in Chester County
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. New Garden Township has acquired 106-acres of land, formerly the site of the Loch Nairn Golf Club, for use as a passive-recreation park complete with walking trails.
FDR Park redevelopment discussion halted due to protests
A meeting to discuss the ongoing redevelopment of FDR Park was halted Thursday night after dozens stood out in the street in protest after being denied entry into the meeting. State Rep. Regina Young (D-185) told the more than 100 people admitted into the meeting at the Grand Yesha Ballroom that because the event was held at a “place of worship”, signs were not being allowed in. The Grand Yesha Ballroom Facebook page lists the space as a performance and event venue.
A new phase of the Wayne Junction revitalization plan is underway
Construction is slated to start this week on Arguto Court, an adaptive reuse project in southwest Germantown that will see a historically designated building converted into office space and a cafe. The $3.1 million redevelopment begins the next phase of an ambitious plan to revitalize the blocks around SEPTA’s Wayne...
More Philly renters facing eviction will have access to free legal representation
The city is expanding a program that provides free legal representation to Philadelphia renters with low income who are at risk of losing their home, including those facing an eviction filing. The Right to Counsel initiative launched as a pilot last February in zip codes 19139 and 19121 in West...
‘Now everybody can move forward’: Upper Darby CAO steps down
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Upper Darby Chief Administrative Officer Vincent Rongione is stepping down from his role effective immediately. Mayor Barbarann...
Delaware City Refinery second highest for nitrogen pollution among refiners nationwide
The Delaware City Refinery, owned by PBF Energy, in New Castle County is second on the list for most nitrogen discharges from oil refiners nationwide, according to a new report from the Environmental Integrity Project (EIP). The report, “Oil’s Unchecked Outfalls,” looked at 2021 data from the Environmental Protection Agency...
Philly advocates are urging mayoral candidates to ‘make children a priority’
What questions do you have about the 2023 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know. There’s no shortage of issues for candidates to focus on in Philadelphia’s race for mayor, including the most glaring — gun violence and the city’s opioid epidemic.
Latino groups in Delaware protest pilot program they say would limit their ability to get state contracts
With signs up in the air, Latino groups protested inside and outside Legislative Hall in Dover this week to protest against the Community Workforce Agreement Act. The state Senate this week approved a pilot program that’s designed to improve diversity and inclusion on projects funded by the state. A similar effort last spring failed to get off the ground.
‘This is a brotherhood’: Philadelphians voice support for ‘bike life’ at community forum
While safety and noise concerns from Philadelphia’s motorbike and ATV riders have been addressed over the years, many accept it as part of the city’s culture. Dozens gathered at Wednesday’s forum hosted by WHYY News’ Bridging Blocks and the Free Library of Philadelphia to give their thoughts on Philly’s culture surrounding dirt bikes and ATVs.
Clock Tower Schools will reopen Glen Mills with additional oversight, says DHS
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services has reached a settlement agreement with the Clock Tower Schools, clearing the way for the entity to operate at the site of the former Glen Mills Schools.
Dismissal of lawsuit over Philadelphia’s Columbus Day name change upheld
A federal appeals court has upheld a lower court’s dismissal of a lawsuit alleging that the mayor of Philadelphia discriminated against Italian Americans in renaming the city’s Columbus Day holiday to Indigenous Peoples’ Day. A U.S. District judge ruled a year ago that the plaintiffs, a council...
‘I am prepared to face the consequences’: Mayor of Upper Darby issues statement after traffic stop
This story originally appeared on 6abc. The mayor of Upper Darby, Barbarann Keffer, has issued a statement after she was booked on DUI charges following a Thursday night traffic stop. According to court records, Keffer appeared to be drunk, got in a crash and ultimately refused a blood test. “…...
Tobacco control in the Delaware Valley improves slightly, but funding falls short
Fewer people today smoke traditional tobacco cigarettes compared to a decade or two ago, and that number continues to decline. But smoking tobacco is still the leading cause of preventable deaths in the United States, and electronic cigarettes keep nicotine addictions alive. A new report shows that states are making...
South Philly group discusses renaming ‘stop and frisk,’ adding community-oriented policing
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. In the back room of New Temple Baptist Church in Philadelphia’s Grays Ferry neighborhood Wednesday night, about 20 residents, law enforcement representatives, and nonprofit leaders gathered to discuss how better collaboration could help them curb gun violence.
SEPTA gas plant in Nicetown up for permit renewal
A controversial natural gas power plant in North Philadelphia that powers some of SEPTA’s Regional Rail lines is up for permit renewal. The combined heat and power plant began operation about three years ago despite intense opposition from residents and environmental justice advocates, which led to lengthy permit appeals. Those same groups are now pushing for more frequent monitoring of the facility’s pollution.
Former Philly Mayor John Street endorses Rebecca Rhynhart
This story originally appeared in The Philadelphia Tribune. Former City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart brought out a big gun for her campaign for mayor — former two-term mayor John F. Street. “He is providing expert advice from his experience on a daily basis to my campaign,” Rhynhart said. “Mayor Street...
Delaware County making significant gains in reducing prison population
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Delaware County is gaining significant ground in reducing its prison population as it continues to push forward with criminal justice reform initiatives.
Mercer County repeatedly failed to file payroll taxes on time and lacked a properly credentialed CFO. That cost taxpayers nearly $4.5 million
The tax man came for Mercer County several times between 2018 and 2021. That’s because it didn’t pay taxes on time. During that period, the county paid nearly $4.5 million in fines and penalties for not making timely payroll tax payments to both the IRS and the state Division of Taxation, according to a report from the New Jersey Office of the State Comptroller.
Delaware County confirms tuberculosis case at William Penn School District
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. The Delaware County Health Department is confirming a case of tuberculosis at Penn Wood Middle School in the William Penn School District. The district notified the county Health Department on Sunday.
After rider pushback, SEPTA delays ‘bus revolution’ until 2024
SEPTA will delay the start of its much-hyped revamp of city bus routes amid pushback from riders. Instead of going into effect this fall, the changes won’t be implemented until 2024. Philadelphia City Council held a hearing on the plan Monday with 60 community members weighing in on the...
