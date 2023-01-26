ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Comments / 2

Related
wvpublic.org

Report: Renewables Now Cheaper Than Coal Plants In West Virginia

A new report has identified the cheapest source of electricity in West Virginia, and it isn’t coal. According to Energy Innovation Policy & Technology, every coal plant that’s currently in operation in West Virginia could be replaced with wind and solar at a lower cost. That’s following the...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF

West Virginia state auditor introduces legislation to ban China, Russia, others from participating in tax sales

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia State Auditor JB McCuskey has introduced legislation to protect West Virginians and their property from a growing threat. Nationals from the People’s Republic of China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, North Korea, and others on the State Department’s Countries of Concern list, will be banned from buying natural resources, farmland, and property, under the auditor’s new legislation.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wvpublic.org

Lawmakers Discuss Needs In W.Va.’s Jails

On this episode of The Legislature Today, reporter Chris Schulz talks with Del. David Kelly, R-Tyler, and Sen. Mike Caputo, D-Marion, to get their take on the state’s jail challenges and how the West Virginia Legislature could help. Also, it was a busy day for the West Virginia Senate...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Governor said he’s leaning toward running for Senate, “We could lose our country”

In an exclusive interview with WTRF 7News, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said he is leaning toward running for a Senate seat and that his announcement could come soon. ‘I’ve given it a lot of thought and I’m still very,very,very seriously considering it. In fact, I’m probably leaning that way and you’ll hear an announcement […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Gov. Justice looking “very very seriously” at Senate run

WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice confirmed Friday that he is still considering running for U.S. Senate “very very seriously.” And he is touring the state, advocating for his 50% tax cut plan. In fact, he spent the day in Wheeling Friday to commemorate the completion of the Wheeling I-70 Bridge project […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia’s Governor talks income tax cuts and a bill going through the legislature could impact college campuses: Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories

(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories. As Governor Jim Justice’s proposal to cut personal income tax by 50% makes it way through the West Virginia Legislature, he continued to tour the state for town hall meetings. WV Governor: “People are trying to scare people” with talks of budget cuts to […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

WV House passes four bills

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, in the House of Delegates, four bills were passed. House Bill 2754 permits pharmacy technicians to perform immunizations. House Bill 2757 expands eligibility for the WV Invests Grant Program to not-for-profit private baccalaureate institutions and not-for-profit, hospital-based allied health programs. House Bill 2776 updates...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy