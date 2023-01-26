Read full article on original website
Related
wvpublic.org
Report: Renewables Now Cheaper Than Coal Plants In West Virginia
A new report has identified the cheapest source of electricity in West Virginia, and it isn’t coal. According to Energy Innovation Policy & Technology, every coal plant that’s currently in operation in West Virginia could be replaced with wind and solar at a lower cost. That’s following the...
Metro News
Governor touts Form Energy battery plant’s potential, and delegate asks about its investors
Gov. Jim Justice touted a cutting-edge battery factory coming to West Virginia as a historic opportunity. Meanwhile, a delegate from the region is asking more questions about the role of foreign investors. The company is Form Energy, which develops energy storage systems. The plant proposed for Hancock County is meant...
WTRF
West Virginia state auditor introduces legislation to ban China, Russia, others from participating in tax sales
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia State Auditor JB McCuskey has introduced legislation to protect West Virginians and their property from a growing threat. Nationals from the People’s Republic of China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, North Korea, and others on the State Department’s Countries of Concern list, will be banned from buying natural resources, farmland, and property, under the auditor’s new legislation.
West Virginia bill would give West Virginia politicians a pay raise
A bill in the West Virginia Legislature would raise the pay of certain West Virginia politicians beginning in 2025, and tie their pay to the salary of a member of the United States Congress.
wvpublic.org
Lawmakers Discuss Needs In W.Va.’s Jails
On this episode of The Legislature Today, reporter Chris Schulz talks with Del. David Kelly, R-Tyler, and Sen. Mike Caputo, D-Marion, to get their take on the state’s jail challenges and how the West Virginia Legislature could help. Also, it was a busy day for the West Virginia Senate...
Metro News
Governor’s tax road trip rolls on – and so do Senate questions
Gov. Jim Justice plans to keep on trucking with town hall events to promote an income tax cut proposal. After four events last week, Justice now plans to pitch the proposal at noon Monday in Bridgeport and noon Tuesday in Martinsburg. More stops could be announced as the week goes on.
wvpublic.org
Staffing Jails And Celebrating Farms, Forests On This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, the state’s jail system is stretched to a breaking point. Even with various programs, incentives and pay raises to encourage more West Virginians to serve as correctional officers, there are still severe vacancies. Legislative reporter Chris Schulz sat down with Sen. Mike Caputo, D-Marion,...
West Virginia looks to conduct census of people without homes
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is about to embark on a census to see just how many people are homeless in the Mountain State. This is one of the most visible and talked about problems, especially in the state’s urban areas. Lawmakers are asking the state’s Bureau of Behavioral Health to essentially conduct a […]
West Virginia Governor said he’s leaning toward running for Senate, “We could lose our country”
In an exclusive interview with WTRF 7News, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said he is leaning toward running for a Senate seat and that his announcement could come soon. ‘I’ve given it a lot of thought and I’m still very,very,very seriously considering it. In fact, I’m probably leaning that way and you’ll hear an announcement […]
Where is West Virginia’s economy heading? This and more on Inside West Virginia Politics
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we discuss the Governor’s tax cut proposal, the economy and tourism. In Segment One, Mark Curtis talks to Del. Trenton Barnhart (R-Pleasants) about Gov. Jim Justice’s (R-WV) tax cut proposal. Segments Two and Three are with Prof. John Deskins with the WVU […]
WVDNR survey aims to improve hellbender, mudpuppy populations
The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is asking for your help to improve the populations of West Virginia's biggest (and arguably coolest) salamanders.
Gov. Justice looking “very very seriously” at Senate run
WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice confirmed Friday that he is still considering running for U.S. Senate “very very seriously.” And he is touring the state, advocating for his 50% tax cut plan. In fact, he spent the day in Wheeling Friday to commemorate the completion of the Wheeling I-70 Bridge project […]
West Virginia’s Governor talks income tax cuts and a bill going through the legislature could impact college campuses: Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories
(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories. As Governor Jim Justice’s proposal to cut personal income tax by 50% makes it way through the West Virginia Legislature, he continued to tour the state for town hall meetings. WV Governor: “People are trying to scare people” with talks of budget cuts to […]
wvpublic.org
A Reporter Roundtable And Expanding Health Care For Veterans On This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, we listen back to our Friday reporter roundtable on The Legislature Today. Steven Allen Adams from Ogden Newspapers joined our statehouse reporters Randy Yohe and Chris Schulz in the studio. Also, in this episode, starting at the beginning of the year, the office of Veterans...
WV Governor: “People are trying to scare people” with talks of budget cuts to pass income tax plan
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – “My budget does not decrease. My budget increases.” Governor Jim Justice had some strong words for West Virginians as he continues to push for the legislature to cut the state’s personal income tax. Governor Justice maintains his claim that under his plan no money gets taken from the state budget. He […]
Metro News
$180 million in projects underway or soon to be for I-79 in northcentral West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Recent investments in I-79 from Harrison County to the Pennsylvania state line have totaled more than $180 million. State highway officials say the projects have added lanes to handle increased commerce and traffic and rehabilitated bridges that are more than 50-years-old. The section of interstate in...
West Virginia among the worst in nation for dental care
West Virginia has shown to have some of the worst dental care in the country, according to a recent study.
National Fish and Wildlife Foundation grants to improve ecology across West Virginia
Two grants will be invested in various environmental projects in West Virginia, according to a release from the office of Senator Shelley Moore Capito.
WV House passes four bills
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, in the House of Delegates, four bills were passed. House Bill 2754 permits pharmacy technicians to perform immunizations. House Bill 2757 expands eligibility for the WV Invests Grant Program to not-for-profit private baccalaureate institutions and not-for-profit, hospital-based allied health programs. House Bill 2776 updates...
West Virginia bill would allow you to take trade math class instead of Algebra II
A West Virginia bill introduced by Ohio Valley Delegate Jimmy Willis, R-Brooke, aims to create a vocational math class to better prepare students to launch a career in the trades. Willis is the lead sponsor of the House Bill 3055, his first since taking the oath of office Jan. 11. “I was proud to work […]
Comments / 2