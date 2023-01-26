ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Holly, NJ

Woman, 61, Admits To Decades-Old Sexual Assaults: Prosecutor

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kgNuz_0kSaex4000

A 61-year-old Medford Township woman pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a young boy beginning in the early 1980s, authorities said.

On Friday, Jan. 20 in Mount Holly, Katherine Clements entered the guilty plea to sexual assault, which carries an incarceration period of up to 10 years, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 5.

The investigation began in 2018 after the victim contacted the Medford Township Police Department to report the assaults. The investigation confirmed the victim’s allegation that the assaults occurred over a nine-year period. Additional details are being withheld to protect the identity of the victim.

The lead investigator was Medford Township Detective Patrick Robey.

Clements is being prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Stephen Eife, supervisor of the BCPO Special Victims Unit.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

1 Dead, 2 Injured In Multi-Vehicle Ramapo Crash

One person was killed and two others injured in a three-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley. The crash took place in Rockland County around 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 on Airmont Road and Route 59 in Ramapo. An investigation into the crash found that a 2012 Nissan Rogue, driven...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Trapped Driver Killed In Fatal Fiery Head-On Crash In St. Mary's County, Sheriff Says

Speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors in the head-on St. Mary’s County crash that left one dead and one hospitalized in Park Hall on Friday night. Cesar Leonel Hernandez-Chacon, 46, of Dameron was killed on Friday, Jan. 27 in the 18000 block of Point Lookout Road (Route 5) and Hermanville Road when he was involved in a crash involving Hollywood resident Kristen Stefanic-Peters, 35, according to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

WINNERS: Five NJ Powerball Lottery Players Take Home $50K+

Five New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn on Monday, Jan. 30,. The second-tier prizes were worth $50,000. One of those tickets was purchased with the Power Play option, multiplying the prize to $100,000. Those tickets were sold at the following...
Daily Voice

Vehicle Blaze Leaves Car Seared On Busy Yorktown Road

Firefighters were called to put out a raging vehicle fire on a main road in Northern Westchester. The fire happened on Sunday, Jan. 29 around 1:50 p.m., when firefighters in Yorktown responded to the intersection of Crompond Road (Route 202) and the Taconic State Parkway northbound exit ramp to put out the blaze.
YORKTOWN, NY
Daily Voice

Recall Issued For Popular Soup Due To Undeclared Ingredient That Could Cause Allergic Reaction

A recall has been issued for some jars of a popular soup product because the affected jars may contain an undeclared ingredient that could cause an allergic reaction. Sovos Brands Intermediate, Inc. is voluntarily recalling a limited number of 16-ounce jars of Rao’s Made for Home Slow Simmered Soup, Chicken & Gnocchi, because the affected jars may contain undeclared egg.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
466K+
Followers
65K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy