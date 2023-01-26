Read full article on original website
Yankees strike a deal with former All-Star infielder
We interrupt your NFL conference championship Sunday for a bit of baseball news. The New York Yankees announced that on Saturday, they “settled with INF Gleyber Torres on a one-year contract, thus avoiding arbitration.”. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New Post’s Joel Sherman reports the...
Angels News: Shohei Ohtani 'Far Less Likely' to Remain in Anaheim After Arte Moreno Decision
New York writer Andy Martino says Arte Moreno's decision not to sell the Angels makes it "far less likely" Shohei Ohtani will be back with the team in 2024.
New York Yankees rumors: Trade for starting pitching coming?
With the news that starting pitcher Frankie Montas will miss the first month of the regular season for the New York Yankees, one insider believes the team may still be planning to make a trade to boost its starting pitching depth before Opening Day. New York Yankees rumors: A trade...
3 free agents bats the Chicago Cubs should consider
As the rumors have come in that the Chicago Cubs aren't done adding, we can rule out any major-league signing in terms of offense. The Cubs have just enough money to sign a back end of the bullpen reliever and keep enough under the first tier of the luxury tax to add at the trade deadline. That doesn't mean, however, that the Cubs can't add bats on minor-league deals and hopefully find some cost-effective production.
Cubs' World Series champ Dexter Fowler retires
Dexter Fowler is calling it a career. In a social media post, the former Chicago Cubs outfielder and 2016 World Series champion, announced he was retiring. "It's here. I'm hanging up my cleats," Fowler wrote. "From an 18-year-old draft pick in Colorado to a "vet" in Anaheim -- there are a few things I will never forget ... Getting THAT call to the big leagues in September 2008. Wow. My world was spinning. My first 'you've been traded to Houston' heart pounding call.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Chris Berman Announcement
The Swami is back. Sunday night, longtime ESPN host Chris Berman will be back with a special edition of NFL Primetime. It should be a fun one. "After Sunday’s two NFL Championship Games and Super Bowl LVII, ESPN will put the classic “NFL Primetime” back on its flagship TV network. Chris Berman and ...
Marlins' Jazz Chisholm named MLB The Show 23 cover athlete
Miami Marlins young star Jazz Chisholm has been named the cover athlete for MLB The Show 23, the game revealed on Monday. Chisholm, who turns 25 years old on Feb. 1, has established himself as one of the league's rising figures with a unique personality, and he'll become the first Marlins player to appear on the cover.
Chicago Bears may be facing doomsday scenario in their 2023 rebuild
Mel Kiper Jr, and former Chicago Bears scout Greg Gabriel are on record that the top QBs this class aren’t as good as Justin Fields. The Chicago Bears are supposed to be able to take a big step forward toward building their team around Justin Fields this off-season. With over $121-million in cap room and the number one overall pick and Justin Fields locked in as their starting QB the Bears don’t need to draft a QB. They can trade down, collect draft picks, and begin forming a young core of players around Justin Fields.
Sapp's Fields trade rumor start of Bears' offseason circus
From the second Davis Mills connected with Jordan Akins on a 28-yard touchdown pass to lift the Houston Texans over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18, it was clear the NFL offseason would run through Chicago. The Bears enter the offseason armed with the No. 1 overall pick and around...
49ers tie season quarterback mark with Bears
The San Francisco 49ers rode into the NFC Championship game on the back of the hot hand at quarterback, Brock Purdy. Purdy was the 49ers' third quarterback to start a game this season and was on an unbelievable run. But he was injured early in the NFC Championship game, and...
Chip Caray follows grandpa's footsteps as voice of Cardinals
Longtime broadcaster Chip Caray is taking over as the television play-by-play voice of the St. Louis Cardinals, more than five decades after his grandfather and Hall of Fame broadcaster Harry Caray became a baseball staple with the same club. Bally Sports Midwest announced Caray's hiring in a statement Monday. The...
3 Cubs make new Top 100 prospects list
The Cubs farm system is getting some love before Spring Training kicks off next month. Keith Law released his annual list of the top prospects in baseball on Monday, and three players in the Cubs organization made the cut. First was Pete Crow-Armstrong at No. 26. Crow-Armstrong came to Chicago...
Patrick Mahomes thought the Bears were going to draft him
The success of Patrick Mahomes continues to torment Chicago Bears fans. After clinching his third trip to the Super Bowl in his fifth season as a starter, the Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback's father said he “wholeheartedly thought” he was going to be Chicago. And he added that...
How Bears projected cap space went from $118M to $93M
The NFL informed teams that the 2023 salary cap figure will be a record $224.8 million per team. That's over $16 million higher than in 2022 and up $42.3 from 2021. But some how the Chicago Bears' estimated cap figure seemed to drop from well over $100 million earlier this month, to under $100 million now.
Former Chicago Bears WR from 2022 season elevated for AFC Championship Game
A former Chicago Bears WR will be in the AFC Championship Game. The Chicago Bears aren’t anywhere close to being a playoff team, much less a Super Bowl contender. But one player who was on the Bears this season has the opportunity to play in the Super Bowl after being cut by Chicago midseason.
Eddie Jackson 'can't wait to experience' Super Bowl
The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs have punched their tickets to Super Bowl LVII. And like many football fans, players across the league were tuned into the conference championship games, including the Chicago Bears' own Eddie Jackson. Watching the Eagles raise the George S. Halas trophy after winning...
