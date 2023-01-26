Read full article on original website
Christine Josephine Miller
Christine Josephine Miller, age 95 of Karnes City, Texas passed away suddenly on Thursday, January 26, 2023 in her home. She was born on January 9, 1928 in Floresville, Texas to Erwin and Annie (Schmidt) Bednarz. She spent her early years growing up in Orange Grove and Alice, Texas, graduating from William Adams High School in Alice.
