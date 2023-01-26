The City of Beeville has a new newspaperman in town. He is an observer, a writer and the Beeville Bee-Picayune’s new editor: Iain Woessner. Woessner is a military brat. Born in Germany, the new-Texan has spent his whole life traveling and settling in places as far away as Puerto Rico, Washington State and most recently, North Dakota, where he served as editor of a daily newspaper, the Valley City Times-Record.

BEEVILLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO