ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Aneka Duncan

Payments Of $914 Going Out To Americans

Social Security Supplemental Income (SSI) recipients will be getting payments of $914 in two days. The monthly amount for this year has increased to $914 from last year's $814. This increase is due to the cost-of-living-adjustment (COLA) of 8.7 percent. Payments will be going out on February 1, 2023. (source)

Comments / 0

Community Policy