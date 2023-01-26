Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Whirlpool, NXP Semiconductors, UnitedHealth and More
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. NXP Semiconductors — Shares of NXP Semiconductors dropped 3% in extended trading after its revenue outlook for the first quarter fell short of analysts' expectations, according to FactSet. The company upped its dividend and posted a slight fourth-quarter revenue beat.
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Carvana, Colgate-Palmolive, Tesla and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Monday. Colgate-Palmolive — Shares gained 2.8% after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to overweight from equal weight and named it the top pick in the household and personal care industry. The firm said the stock was at a good price point after a recent selloff.
NBC San Diego
Top Wall Street Analysts Like These Stocks for Maximum Returns
As the earnings season rolls on, many companies are hinting at a challenging year ahead. Meanwhile, it can be intimidating to invest in such a stressful environment. To ease the process, here are five stocks chosen by Wall Street's top analysts, according to TipRanks, a platform that ranks analysts based on their past performances.
NBC San Diego
S&P 500 Gains on Tuesday as It Heads for Best January Since 2019
The S&P 500 rose Tuesday as the broader market index heads for its best January since 2019. The broader market index gained 0.6%, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.98%. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 74 points, or 0.22%. Some large companies reported earnings. General Motors shares jumped more...
NBC San Diego
S&P 500 Slides as Traders Brace for a Busy Week of Earnings, Fed Rate Decision
The S&P 500 traded lower Monday, pausing a January rally as investors braced for the busiest week of earnings season and a possible interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve. The broader market index fell about 0.9%, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped by roughly 1.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average...
NBC San Diego
Charts Suggest the S&P 500 Is Nearing a ‘Decisive' Moment, Jim Cramer Says
CNBC’s Jim Cramer said the benchmark S&P 500 could be at a pivotal moment this week. The S&P fell on Monday ahead of a packed week of earnings and a potential interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said the benchmark S&P 500 could...
NBC San Diego
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday, Jan. 30
January's stock rally faces big tests this week. Apple, Amazon and McDonald's will report earnings in the next few days. Renault and Nissan restructure their long-held partnership. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Rally faces tests this week. The January...
NBC San Diego
Jim Cramer Says His Group of FANG Tech Companies Have Lost Their Magic
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Monday said that it’s time to acknowledge that his group of Big Tech FANG companies are no longer market leaders. The acronym, which was first coined by Cramer, stands for Facebook parent Meta Platforms, Amazon, Netflix and Google parent Alphabet. CNBC's Jim Cramer on...
NBC San Diego
European Markets Close Lower as Investors Focus on Fed Meeting This Week
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets closed lower Monday as investors focused on the next U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that begins Tuesday. The two-day meeting will conclude with the central bank's Federal Open Market Committee announcing its latest interest rate decision. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index...
NBC San Diego
Jim Chanos: Bear Market Is Doing Something Unheard of in My Career
Famed short seller Jim Chanos sees an alarming trend in the market. "I've been on the Street [since] 1980 [and] not one bear market has ever traded above nine times to 14 times the previous peak earnings," the Chanos & Co. founder told CNBC's "Fast Money" on Monday. His latest...
NBC San Diego
Asia-Pacific Shares Trade Mixed; China Manufacturing Activity Shows Growth
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific shares traded mixed on Tuesday as investors digested a range of economic data and a potential interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.93%. Mainland China's Shanghai Composite dipped 0.39% and the Shenzhen Component was...
NBC San Diego
UBS Gets a Boost From Higher Interest Rates, But Warns of ‘Uncertain' Year Ahead
UBS reported $1.7 billion of net income for the fourth quarter of last year, bringing its full-year profit to $7.6 billion in 2022. "The rate environment is helping the business on one side, and that offsets some of the lower activity that we see on the investment side," CEO Ralph Hamers told CNBC's Geoff Cutmore Tuesday.
NBC San Diego
GM Smashes Expectations and Guides Toward a Strong 2023, Despite Margin Squeeze
DETROIT — General Motors handily beat Wall Street's top- and bottom-line expectations for the fourth quarter, while forecasting another solid year of results in 2023. The strong report suggests GM is hanging onto record, or near-record, results even as the U.S. automotive industry begins to normalize after several years of record-low inventories and resilient consumer demand.
NBC San Diego
Folding IPad Will Launch in 2024, Top Apple Analyst Kuo Says
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said he thinks the company will launch a foldable iPad with a carbon fiber kickstand in 2024. Kuo's prediction matches an October report from CCS Insight, which said it expects Apple to launch a foldable iPad instead of a foldable iPhone. Apple will slow the pace...
NBC San Diego
Cramer's Lightning Round: I Think Regions Financial Is a Terrific Buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Regions Financial Corp: "It's an excellent stock. ... I think it's a terrific buy, even at these levels." Vale SA: "I am going...
NBC San Diego
European Markets 0.5% Lower; Euro Zone GDP Beats Estimates
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets slid further Tuesday despite euro zone growth figures coming in ahead of estimates. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.5% in afternoon trade, with most sectors and all major indices trading in the red. Basic resources were the worst...
NBC San Diego
Treasury Yields Decline as Fed Meeting Kicks Off
U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as Federal Reserve's latest meeting kicked off and investors fretted over its policy outcome. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was down by more than four basis points to 3.507%. Meanwhile, the policy sensitive 2-year Treasury yield fell by more than five basis points and was last trading at 4.209%.
NBC San Diego
China's January Factory Activity Returns to Growth as Economists Cheer Its Reopening
China's official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 50.1 in January, above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction. "This set of PMI data confirmed that earlier reopening and peak infections have set the stage for a broad-based economic recovery," Citi economists wrote in a note. China's factory...
NBC San Diego
Boeing Plans to Add a New 737 Max Production Line to Meet Strong Demand
Boeing plans to add the new 737 Max production line in the second half of 2024. Boeing's Everett, Washington, factory also houses reworking facilities for the 787 Dreamliner. Boeing and rival Airbus have struggled to ramp up output to meet airline demand. Boeing said it plans to add a fourth...
NBC San Diego
Important Wage Inflation Measure for the Fed Rose Less Than Expected in Q4
The employment cost index increased 1% in the fourth quarter, less than the 1.1% expectation and slower than the third quarter, the Labor Department reported Tuesday. Fed officials consider the ECI an important inflation gauge as it adjusts for various labor market conditions. Employment costs increased at a slower than...
Comments / 0