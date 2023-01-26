Hidalgo County building trash collection site to help Precinct 4 residents

EDINBURG, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Precinct 4 broke ground on the Davis Collection Site, a new recovery trash disposal center for county residents.

The site is built on 2.75 acres and will be equipped with 15 trash containers accepting both trash and brush. The new site is scheduled to open this summer, according to a release from the precinct.

The estimated cost for this project is $719,000.

The construction of a new site comes after the Precinct 4 Sanitation Department dove into the data and discovered permit holders were traveling long distances to dispose of their trash, officials said. About 175,354 people visited the sites in 2022.

“I looked into cost-effective strategies to help provide convenience for rural county residents,” Commissioner Ellie Torres said. “Soon after, the idea of a new recovery center on already owned county properties was born.”

There are currently two recovery centers in Precinct 4: the M Road Recovery Center and the Linn-San Manuel Recovery Center. These locations operate from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.

The Davis Collection Site will be located on the corner of Terry Road and Davis Road, where the Precinct 4 Brush Site is currently located.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.