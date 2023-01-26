Read full article on original website
Mary Josephine Carle
Mary Josephine Carle, 66, of London Mills, Illinois, died Friday, January 27, 2023 at 9:21 a.m. in the emergency room at OSF St. Mary Medical Center, Galesburg. Mary was born July 21, 1956 in Monmouth, Illinois the daughter of Samuel Floyd and June Eloise (Rickels) Larkins. Mary is survived by her husband, William Carle; two sons, Billy (Jennifer) Carle of New Boston, Illinois and Joseph (Nicole) Carle of London Mills; two daughters, Candy (Harold) Wheatley of London Mills and Barbara Wheatley of Havana, Illinois; eleven grandchildren; and five great grandchildren with another on the way. Mary is also survived by two sisters, Lillian (Garvin) Main of Knoxville, Illinois and Frances Allen of Galesburg. Along with her parents, Mary was preceded in death by two sisters, Sandy White and Ida Cauthon.
Music Trivia Benefitting WIAR This Saturday Night
On Saturday, February 4th, Western Illinois Animal Rescue will host a Music Trivia Night at the Monmouth American Legion with registration beginning at 6 pm shares Treasurer Jan Helms:. “There will be food available through the Legion, they always cook. We will also have a goodie table with snacks, cookies,...
Gary G. Bayles
Gary G. Bayles, 81, of Monmouth, IL, passed away at 2:25 p.m., Thursday, January 26, 2023 at his home. He was born on November 15, 1941 in Rushville, IL, the son of Jerry and Ruth (Olander) Bayles. Gary was raised in Rushville and moved to Monmouth when he was in high school. He graduated from Monmouth High School in 1959.
Donna May Hamann
Donna May Hamann, 88, of Galesburg, died peacefully with family at 12:55 p.m. Friday January 27, 2023, at Village Green Assisted Living, Fayetteville, NC. She was born May 4, 1934, in Fremont, Wisconsin, the daughter of Donald and Mayme (Diely) Walrath. She married, her loving husband, Henry (Hank) A. Hamann on May 28, 1955, in Laona, Wisconsin.
WIU Student Takes on an Adventure She Never Dreamt
When Western Illinois University student Deanna Palm needed to find the right place to student teach, and while most of her classmates stayed local, Palm’s mind went to Spain. “I just asked my professors if this was a possibility for me to travel out of the country to teach,...
Flynn Scores 25, Metcalf Posts Double Double in Monmouth College Win at Knox
MONMOUTH, ILL. (01/28/2023) The Monmouth College men’s basketball team overcame an early deficit and controlled the entire second half in an 85-78 win over Knox College. The Fighting Scots (12-8, 8-3) got another new career high from Delcan Flynn (Monmouth, Illinois) while Jordan Metcalf (Aledo, Illinois) recorded another double double.
Harlan Nets 24 But Monmouth College Falls at Knox in Women’s Basketball
MONMOUTH, ILL. (01/28/2023) The Monmouth College women’s basketball team dropped a close contest against Knox College on Saturday with a 57-53 setback. The Fighting Scots (9-11, 5-6) tied the game four times but never led in the first of two meetings between the rivals in a two-week span. Knox...
Academic ‘Touches’ Make Fighting Scot Teams Big Winners in the Classroom
Ask members of the Monmouth College men’s basketball team where they stand in the Midwest Conference race, and they will tell you that they are fighting for a regular-season title. Equally impressive, they can also tell you their team’s cumulative grade point average – which stands at 3.2 on...
Monmouth College’s Declan Flynn Named Men’s Basketball MWC Performer of the Week
MONMOUTH, ILL. (01/30/2023) Monmouth College men’s basketball sophomore Declan Flynn (Monmouth, Illinois) was named Midwest Conference Performer of the Week on Monday after strong performances against Lake Forest and Knox last week. This is the second time in the last three weeks the Scots have picked up the award as Jordan Metcalf (Aledo, Illinois) won for the second time this season on Jan. 17.
Monmouth College Fighting Scots @ Knox College Prairie Fire Women’s Basketball on 1-28-23
The Monmouth College women’s basketball team travels to Knox College for a Midwest Conference match up against the Prairie Fire. For the replay of the WRAM radio broadcast of the game, click HERE.
