Mary Josephine Carle, 66, of London Mills, Illinois, died Friday, January 27, 2023 at 9:21 a.m. in the emergency room at OSF St. Mary Medical Center, Galesburg. Mary was born July 21, 1956 in Monmouth, Illinois the daughter of Samuel Floyd and June Eloise (Rickels) Larkins. Mary is survived by her husband, William Carle; two sons, Billy (Jennifer) Carle of New Boston, Illinois and Joseph (Nicole) Carle of London Mills; two daughters, Candy (Harold) Wheatley of London Mills and Barbara Wheatley of Havana, Illinois; eleven grandchildren; and five great grandchildren with another on the way. Mary is also survived by two sisters, Lillian (Garvin) Main of Knoxville, Illinois and Frances Allen of Galesburg. Along with her parents, Mary was preceded in death by two sisters, Sandy White and Ida Cauthon.

LONDON MILLS, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO