Kansas City, MO

Kansas City police called to Plaza Academy prior to shooting

By Heidi Schmidt
 4 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police responded to a private high school about an hour before someone shot and injured an employee outside of the building, according to police.

Kansas City police responded to Plaza Academy at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday because of some type of disturbance. The department said it will not release additional information about the call.

Officers returned to the school near West 39th Terrace and Broadway Boulevard around 12:30 p.m. to find a paraprofessional with a gunshot injury.

According to a police report, the victim told officers he was outside the back of the school making sure students returning to the building arrived safely. He said a vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired multiple gunshots at him.

Police are investigating the shooting, but say there is no indication that any students inside the school were in danger. Officers also said the gunman never tried to enter the school.

The injured staff member is expected to recover from his injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

