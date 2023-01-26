Read full article on original website
kchanews.com
Iowa DNR Fishing Report Week of January 26
Ice thickness is around 8 inches at the boat ramp. Black Crappie – Fair. Bluegill – Fair. Rainbow trout were recently stocked. Use a small hook with a minnow or a small piece of crawler or powerbait fished under a bobber. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.
kilj.com
Frances Warth
Frances Warth, 75, of Mt. Pleasant, died Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the Great River Medical Center Hospice House, West Burlington, IA. A memorial service for Frances will be held at 1:30 PM on Friday, February 3, at the First United Methodist Church, 309 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. The Reverend David H. Bracht-Wagner, Senior Pastor, will officiate. Friends may call from 12 -8 PM on Thursday at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 North Main Street, Mount Pleasant. The family will be present to receive friends from 5-7 PM Thursday evening.
kilj.com
Winfield Will Receive State Waste Water Treatment Grant
DES MOINES – Governor Reynolds today announced that 23 communities have been awarded a total of $9 million in grants to advance water quality projects. The funding is made available through the Wastewater and Drinking Water Treatment Financial Assistance Program, which was created as a part of Senate File 512, the first legislation signed into law by Governor Reynolds in January 2018. Winfield is receiving a $500,000 grant for the City’s Waste Water Treatment Project. The total estimated cost of the project is $5,389,939.
kilj.com
Phyllis Iva Lane Klopfenstein
Phyllis Iva Lane Klopfenstein was born September 25, 1925 in rural Henry County, Iowa, the daughter of John and Iva Bates Lane. She graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in 1943. Phyllis was united in marriage to Wayne Lewis Klopfenstein on April 25, 1945 in Anniston, Alabama, where Wayne was stationed during World War II. During that time, she did clerical work at the Anniston Ordinance Depot. She also worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Frank V. Coles in Mt. Pleasant. Phyllis was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Mt. Pleasant and participated in many clubs. Phyllis passed away January 25, 2023.
kilj.com
MP Show Choir Competition Results
Mount Pleasant High School’s show choir InMotion finished as 4th Runner-Up in the finals of a competition hosted by Davenport North High School on Saturday. Southeast Polk was Grand Champion, followed by Davenport Central, El Paso-Gridley, Iowa City Liberty, Mount Pleasant and Davenport Central Prep. InMotion placed 5th in the daytime round out of 11 groups in their division.
kilj.com
Phyllis Ann Graber
Phyllis Ann Graber, 92, of Wayland, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at the Parkview Home in Wayland. Funeral services have been set for 10:00 AM, Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Fern Cliff Evangelical Free Church with Pastor David Shreeves and Pastor Joshua Graber officiating. Burial will follow at the Fern Cliff Cemetery. Visitation will begin at noon Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at the Church with family receiving friends from 5-7 PM. Memorials have been designated to Fern Cliff Evangelical Free Church Missions. The Service will be livestreamed on the Beatty-Peterseim Facebook Page and YouTube Channel.
KCJJ
Washington County man arrested after police chase in southwest Johnson County
A Washington County man has been arrested after a police chase through southwest Johnson County. The pursuit actually began just after midnight Friday in Washington County. Johnson County deputies joined the chase, which ended near 560th Street and Kansas Avenue between Hills and Kalona, just after 12:15 Friday morning. 36-year-old...
kilj.com
Randyl Jay Pickle
Randyl Jay Pickle, 68, of Mt. Union, died Friday, January 27, 2023 at his home in Mt. Union. Randy was born July 7, 1954 in Burlington, the son of Richard Jack and Bertha Ann Yaley Pickle. He was a 1972 graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School and a veteran of the United States Marine Corp. On November 26, 1983 he married Mary Elizabeth Hastings. She preceded him in death on July 15, 2020.
KBUR
Des Moines County Sheriff: 3 arrested for copper wire theft
Burlington, IA- The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrests of three individuals for theft of copper wire. According to a news release, in December 2022, the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office began to take reports of vandalism and theft of copper wire from Century Link.
KCRG.com
Murray, Ulis propel Iowa to 93-82 victory over Rutgers
North Liberty held its annual Fire & Ice fest on Sunday night at Penn Medows Park. Issues discussed at town hall after Devonna Walker death. Community members and racial equity advocacy groups in Cedar Rapids held a town hall, asking for more information on the death of 29-year-old Devonna Walker.
KIMT
Latest update on the snow moving through the area today.
He snow is falling across Iowa this morning, and will continue through the day. The heaviest of the snow is aiming for our North Iowa counties, where Cerro Gordo, Hancock, and Kossuth fall under a Winter Storm Warning. 3-6" of snow is expected along and south of I-90, with pockets of higher totals possible where the Winter Storm Warning is present. North of I-90, anywhere between a trace and 3" of snow is expected. Expect road conditions to deteriorate through the day as roads become completely snow covered. The snow will gradually taper off overnight tonight and the colder air will settle in. Highs will be in the single digits by Sunday and overnight temperatures will be dipping below zero. Expect wind chill factors into the -20s and -30s by Sunday and Monday, with cold temperatures holding through next week.
Iowa City Restaurant Expanding To Closed Pita Pit in Coralville
A restaurant located on the Coralville strip would seem like a home run. But restaurants are facing all kinds of challenges from inflation pricing to an ongoing worker shortage. The Pita Pit shut down its only Corridor location in August of last year. But the building will no longer sit vacant as a popular Iowa City food truck and restaurant will soon take its place.
Iowa care facility now the subject of a criminal investigation
State officials say they are conducting a criminal investigation into the treatment of residents at a southern Iowa nursing home. State inspectors say a female resident of Sigourney’s Windsor Place Senior Living Campus was left in a vegetative state in November after the facility’s administrator ignored the staff’s concerns about the woman’s worsening condition and […] The post Iowa care facility now the subject of a criminal investigation appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCRG.com
McCaffreys visit with patients at Hope Lodge in Iowa City
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Margaret, Connor and Fran McCaffery made a visit to Hope Lodge in Iowa City Friday afternoon to meet two patients staying at the facility. It’s a cause close to the family, following their son Patrick’s battle with thyroid cancer. “It’s never a journey...
Pen City Current
The big marble sure can slam us around
Sometimes life brings you gifts - a dream, a spouse, a friend...and sometimes it just punches you in the face. People in Fort Madison see me routinely with a backpack and a camera standing on the sidelines of a football game or wrestling match or baseball, softball or basketball game.
KWQC
Three Burlington men arrested in connection to Century Link wire theft
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Three men have been arrested in connection to reports that began in December of vandalism and copper wire theft from Century Link. Andrew Joseph Stout, 36 of West Burlington, Iowa, Christopher Bernard Oberlander, 33 of Burlington, Iowa, and Troy William Phillips, 53 of South Burlington were arrested Friday on charges of criminal mischief and second-degree theft in connection to Century Link’s reports of vandalism and copper wire theft that began in Dec. 2022 and continued into January, according to a media release from Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office.
kilj.com
Tony Von Broeker
Tony Von Broeker, 74, of New London, formerly of Mt. Union, died Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Southeast Iowa Regional Hospital, West Burlington. According to his wishes his body has been cremated. A visitation will be held from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm, Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Elliott Chapel, New London. Inurnment will immediately follow at Trinity Cemetery, rural Mt. Union with military rites by the Henry County Honor Guard. A memorial has been established to help with funeral expenses. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.
Pen City Current
Kemper makes statement at regionals
CEDAR RAPIDS – Hailey Kemper has learned a valuable lesson in reckoning. The Lady Hound sophomore beat two wrestlers who had beaten her multiple times earlier this year as she worked her way through the 100 lb .bracket at the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s Region 5 state qualifier in Cedar Rapids.
KBUR
BPD: three businesses cited for selling tobacco to underage customers
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department has cited three businesses for selling tobacco to underage customers. On Monday, January 23rd, the Burlington Police Department conducted compliance checks on businesses licensed to sell tobacco in Burlington. Of all the businesses where compliance checks were performed, three were cited for selling tobacco...
