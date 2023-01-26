Read full article on original website
The Philippines SEC seeks to bring cryptocurrencies under its scope
In a new set of proposed regulations, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of the Philippines wants to expand its jurisdiction over the local cryptocurrency business so that it may regulate cryptocurrencies and put them under its purview. A report that was published on a local news site on January...
The launch of a nonfungible token protocol on the Bitcoin mainnet
The cryptocurrency community is currently split on the question of whether the recent implementation of a nonfungible token (NFT) protocol on the Bitcoin mainnet would be beneficial to the Bitcoin ecosystem. The software programmer Casey Rodarmor is responsible for the creation of the protocol, which is known as "Ordinals." He...
USDC issuer Circle releases accountant-verified report
Circle, the company that is responsible for issuing USD Coin (USDC), has made public a report that has been validated by an accountant on the treasury reserve assets that support the more than $44.5 billion worth of tokens that are now in circulation. The present composition of the stablecoin issuer's...
Charity Commission investigating Effective Ventures Foundation over ties to FTX
Effective Ventures Foundation is an organisation with connections to the defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX, according to a recent announcement made by the commission in England and Wales that is responsible for the regulation of registered charities. The investigation was initiated owing to the fact that FTX is a "major sponsor"...
Core Scientific seeks to sell $6.6 million in Bitmain coupons
According to the records submitted with the court, on January 25 the defunct Bitcoin (BTC) mining business Core Scientific filed an emergency application in which they asked authorization to sell Bitmain vouchers with a value of $6.6 million. The vouchers were purchased from Core Scientific. According to the petition, the...
