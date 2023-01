ROCKFORD — Rock House Kids has received a $250,000 state grant that will allow the nonprofit safe haven for children to go forward with its expansion on Seventh Street. The facility at 1325 Seventh St. is due to get a renovated multipurpose room and four more classrooms for the first through 12th graders it cares for after school. The multipurpose room will have equipment for movie nights, as well as basketball and volleyball.

