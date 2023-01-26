IHSAA Investigating Fairfield’s Monday Night Boys’ Basketball Game Against Iowa City High for Alleged Official Misconduct

Read full article on original website
MP Show Choir Competition Results
Mount Pleasant High School’s show choir InMotion finished as 4th Runner-Up in the finals of a competition hosted by Davenport North High School on Saturday. Southeast Polk was Grand Champion, followed by Davenport Central, El Paso-Gridley, Iowa City Liberty, Mount Pleasant and Davenport Central Prep. InMotion placed 5th in the daytime round out of 11 groups in their division.
Phyllis Ann Graber
Phyllis Ann Graber, 92, of Wayland, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at the Parkview Home in Wayland. Funeral services have been set for 10:00 AM, Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Fern Cliff Evangelical Free Church with Pastor David Shreeves and Pastor Joshua Graber officiating. Burial will follow at the Fern Cliff Cemetery. Visitation will begin at noon Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at the Church with family receiving friends from 5-7 PM. Memorials have been designated to Fern Cliff Evangelical Free Church Missions. The Service will be livestreamed on the Beatty-Peterseim Facebook Page and YouTube Channel.
Rinner receives Southeast Iowa County Services Extension Award
Washington County Extension and Outreach educator Diane Rinner was recognized at the 2022 Southeast Iowa County Services Extension Award Ceremony held in Sigourney on January 26. Rinner earned the Program Area Recognition Award in the 4-H & Youth category. She was presented this award by Extension Regional director Katharinna Bain.
Randyl Jay Pickle
Randyl Jay Pickle, 68, of Mt. Union, died Friday, January 27, 2023 at his home in Mt. Union. Randy was born July 7, 1954 in Burlington, the son of Richard Jack and Bertha Ann Yaley Pickle. He was a 1972 graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School and a veteran of the United States Marine Corp. On November 26, 1983 he married Mary Elizabeth Hastings. She preceded him in death on July 15, 2020.
Frances Warth
Frances Warth, 75, of Mt. Pleasant, died Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the Great River Medical Center Hospice House, West Burlington, IA. A memorial service for Frances will be held at 1:30 PM on Friday, February 3, at the First United Methodist Church, 309 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. The Reverend David H. Bracht-Wagner, Senior Pastor, will officiate. Friends may call from 12 -8 PM on Thursday at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 North Main Street, Mount Pleasant. The family will be present to receive friends from 5-7 PM Thursday evening.
Phyllis Iva Lane Klopfenstein
Phyllis Iva Lane Klopfenstein was born September 25, 1925 in rural Henry County, Iowa, the daughter of John and Iva Bates Lane. She graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in 1943. Phyllis was united in marriage to Wayne Lewis Klopfenstein on April 25, 1945 in Anniston, Alabama, where Wayne was stationed during World War II. During that time, she did clerical work at the Anniston Ordinance Depot. She also worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Frank V. Coles in Mt. Pleasant. Phyllis was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Mt. Pleasant and participated in many clubs. Phyllis passed away January 25, 2023.
Arrests Made In Copper Theft Case
In December of 2022, the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office began to take reports of vandalism and theft of copper wire from Century Link. Century Link reported their poles being cut down and wires hanging from at the intersection of 80th Ave and DMC Hwy 99. It was determined the wire was being cut and stolen from the poles for the purpose of stripping the copper wire.
Tony Von Broeker
Tony Von Broeker, 74, of New London, formerly of Mt. Union, died Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Southeast Iowa Regional Hospital, West Burlington. According to his wishes his body has been cremated. A visitation will be held from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm, Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Elliott Chapel, New London. Inurnment will immediately follow at Trinity Cemetery, rural Mt. Union with military rites by the Henry County Honor Guard. A memorial has been established to help with funeral expenses. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.
