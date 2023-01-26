State officials say legal work for poor clients will continue after resignation of top public defender

Read full article on original website
newscentermaine.com
Maine Ethics Commission to discuss whether two politicians broke election laws
Clinton Collamore and Matthew Toth received money from the Maine Clean Election Act. Now the commission will weigh whether they broke state laws.
newscentermaine.com
Political Brew: Maine lawmaker indictment, latest mass shootings top issues for political brew analysts
MAINE, USA — The biggest question: will there be any agreement this time on proposals for stricter gun laws?. "Sadly, it probably won't change the debate about guns," said Strimling, "but it should, both at the state and federal levels." Strimling said he believes the need for tighter gun...
mainepublic.org
Committee votes to boost funding for Maine office overseeing attorneys for low-income defendants
Members of a legislative committee have voted unanimously to give an additional $6 million to the state agency that provides attorneys to low-income criminal defendants. Gov. Janet Mills has proposed setting aside an additional $1 million this fiscal year for the Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services. The commission has struggled in recent years to find enough private attorneys willing to represent defendants who can't afford to hire their own lawyer. But the Judiciary Committee voted 14-0 on Thursday to increase that figure to $6 million.
Mills: Energy rebate checks to be distributed to Maine residents this week
(The Center Square) – Energy relief payments are hitting the mail for Maine residents this week. The roughly 1.3 million population state is in the process of issuing $450 Energy Relief Payments, Gov. Janet Mills said, to 200,000 eligible state residents as part of the first round of payments. Each week, 200,000 checks will be mailed to residents moving forward. “High energy prices have made staying warm more difficult for...
newsfromthestates.com
While defending against attacks, opportunities emerge to extend trans rights in Maine
Morgin Dupont, 25, a trans woman, holds up the flag for Transgender and Gender Noncomforming people at a rally for LGBTQI+ rights at Washington Square Park | Yana Paskova, Getty Images. With the new year has come renewed attacks on transgender kids in Maine. The assault is coming via bills...
WMTW
Maine GOP elects new party chair
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Republican party has a new leader. In Augusta on Saturday, the Maine GOP elected former state Rep. Joel Stetkis to serve as chair. Stetkis is a builder from Canaan who served four consecutive terms in the Maine House. Stetkis, a former Maine House assistant...
Advocates call for additional emergency shelter as frigid cold nears
PORTLAND, Maine — A cold blast is expected to bring frigid temperatures to Maine and New England at the end of the week, and it's causing concern for those working with people experiencing homelessness in southern Maine. "Every day we're seeing people come into our community space with really...
mainepublic.org
First-of-its-kind model for protecting affordable rental housing in rural Maine hailed as success
A nonprofit is taking over a few dozen rental units in Thomaston under a first-of-its kind model for preserving affordable housing properties that long received federal subsidies. Maine has about 7,700 rental units at more than 300 properties that are part of a U.S. Agriculture Department Rural Development program, which...
These Are the Most Common Last Names in Maine; Is One Yours?
As the famous Destiny's Child sang to all of us, "Say My Name, Say My Name." If you don't know what a surname is, I will tell you. a hereditary name common to all members of a family, as distinct from a given name. When I moved to Maine from...
thepenobscottimes.com
An emergency medical services crisis across Maine
“EMS services in Maine are at the edge of a cliff, or over it, and changes must occur to ensure that when someone calls with a medical emergency, EMS services are able and ready to assist.”. That’s the conclusion of the final report from the Blue Ribbon Commission on Emergency...
A Tiny Town in Maine Doesn’t Want to Exist Anymore
Most of the time, when you hear about town council meetings up in Maine, it's about new ordinances, taxes, or how to build up things bigger and better. What you rarely hear about after a council meeting is a town that no longer wants to exist. According to the Maine Monitor, that's exactly what is taking place is a tiny town in Washington county.
Debt limit trigger aimed at Maine consumer utility meets threshold
PORTLAND, Maine — A proposal aimed at restricting long-term debt necessary to create a consumer-owned electric utility has enough signatures to appear on the November ballot in Maine. The secretary of state confirmed Thursday that the threshold was met for the Central Maine Power-backed proposal to appear on the...
WMTW
Maine Secretary of State delivers win for CMP-backed initiative to stop consumer-owned utility
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine's Secretary of State has validated a citizen's initiative, backed by the parent company of Central Maine Power, that aims to prevent the creation of a publicly-owned power company in Maine. The "No Blank Checks" campaign wants any consumer-owned utility to receive voter approval before taking...
989wclz.com
With anti-pesticide law on the horizon, Maine farmers raise concerns
Maine farmers are sounding the alarm over a law set to take effect in 2030 banning the use of pesticides containing PFAs or forever chemicals. According to the Portland Press Herald, farmers won’t be able to protect their land from blights or pests that can cause harm to their crops.
Washington Examiner
Maine unveils $3.94 billion transportation plan
(The Center Square) – In a work plan to improve Maine’s highway infrastructure, the state would spend nearly $4 billion over the next three years. The state’s Department of Transportation unveiled Wednesday the $3.94 billion initiative aimed at capital projects and programs, highway maintenance and operations efforts, planning initiatives, and administrating programs.
These Words Really Confuse People In Maine & New Hampshire
One of the really great things about living in the early 21st century is the amount of information right at your fingers - no matter where you are! Using our phones, laptops, and tablets we can easily look up TV series about vampires that were on FOX TV or where Patrick Dempsey went to school.
Maine Officials Believe a Recent String of Crimes is Connected to a Travelling Gang
We're very fortunate here in Maine to have police and public safety officials that aren't just super-dedicated to stopping crime, but are also wicked good at it. And recently, that ability has been put to the test by what is believed to be a travelling gang. According to an article...
A Crazy Thing Happened That Led Me to Call the Police at My Maine Apartment
Okay, just hear me out. I have never called the police before unless you count the time that I accidently called them when I was a kid (the dial-out was 91, and I thought I needed another 1 before pressing the rest of the phone number). So, the other night...
Maine students have six choices for K-12 education
AUGUSTA, Maine — Public school isn't the only option for Maine students, nor do families have to pay high tuition to try a different type of K-12 education. A nationwide push called School Choice Week works to inspire more parents to research the options available to their kids, whether they need more schedule flexibility, more focus on math or the arts, or their students simply don't thrive in a classroom.
NH, Maine Earn Opposite Grades in Smoking Control Report
🚬 New Hampshire earned an average grade of an F while Maine averages an A. 🚬 The Granite State's low tobacco tax helped drag down its grade. 🚬 Maine and New Hampshire both earned a grade of F in the same category. New Hampshire and Maine come...
The Maine Monitor
ABOUT
The Maine Monitor delivers fearless, independent, citizen-supported, nonpartisan journalism that informs Mainers about the issues impacting Maine and inspires them to take action. Through investigative and in-depth stories, we engage readers to participate and connect to create a better Maine.https://www.themainemonitor.org/
