Maine State

State officials say legal work for poor clients will continue after resignation of top public defender

By Samantha Hogan
The Maine Monitor
The Maine Monitor
 4 days ago
Related
mainepublic.org

Committee votes to boost funding for Maine office overseeing attorneys for low-income defendants

Members of a legislative committee have voted unanimously to give an additional $6 million to the state agency that provides attorneys to low-income criminal defendants. Gov. Janet Mills has proposed setting aside an additional $1 million this fiscal year for the Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services. The commission has struggled in recent years to find enough private attorneys willing to represent defendants who can't afford to hire their own lawyer. But the Judiciary Committee voted 14-0 on Thursday to increase that figure to $6 million.
MAINE STATE
The Center Square

Mills: Energy rebate checks to be distributed to Maine residents this week

(The Center Square) – Energy relief payments are hitting the mail for Maine residents this week. The roughly 1.3 million population state is in the process of issuing $450 Energy Relief Payments, Gov. Janet Mills said, to 200,000 eligible state residents as part of the first round of payments. Each week, 200,000 checks will be mailed to residents moving forward. “High energy prices have made staying warm more difficult for...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine GOP elects new party chair

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Republican party has a new leader. In Augusta on Saturday, the Maine GOP elected former state Rep. Joel Stetkis to serve as chair. Stetkis is a builder from Canaan who served four consecutive terms in the Maine House. Stetkis, a former Maine House assistant...
MAINE STATE
thepenobscottimes.com

An emergency medical services crisis across Maine

“EMS services in Maine are at the edge of a cliff, or over it, and changes must occur to ensure that when someone calls with a medical emergency, EMS services are able and ready to assist.”. That’s the conclusion of the final report from the Blue Ribbon Commission on Emergency...
MAINE STATE
94.3 WCYY

A Tiny Town in Maine Doesn’t Want to Exist Anymore

Most of the time, when you hear about town council meetings up in Maine, it's about new ordinances, taxes, or how to build up things bigger and better. What you rarely hear about after a council meeting is a town that no longer wants to exist. According to the Maine Monitor, that's exactly what is taking place is a tiny town in Washington county.
DENNYSVILLE, ME
989wclz.com

With anti-pesticide law on the horizon, Maine farmers raise concerns

Maine farmers are sounding the alarm over a law set to take effect in 2030 banning the use of pesticides containing PFAs or forever chemicals. According to the Portland Press Herald, farmers won’t be able to protect their land from blights or pests that can cause harm to their crops.
MAINE STATE
Washington Examiner

Maine unveils $3.94 billion transportation plan

(The Center Square) – In a work plan to improve Maine’s highway infrastructure, the state would spend nearly $4 billion over the next three years. The state’s Department of Transportation unveiled Wednesday the $3.94 billion initiative aimed at capital projects and programs, highway maintenance and operations efforts, planning initiatives, and administrating programs.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

These Words Really Confuse People In Maine & New Hampshire

One of the really great things about living in the early 21st century is the amount of information right at your fingers - no matter where you are! Using our phones, laptops, and tablets we can easily look up TV series about vampires that were on FOX TV or where Patrick Dempsey went to school.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine students have six choices for K-12 education

AUGUSTA, Maine — Public school isn't the only option for Maine students, nor do families have to pay high tuition to try a different type of K-12 education. A nationwide push called School Choice Week works to inspire more parents to research the options available to their kids, whether they need more schedule flexibility, more focus on math or the arts, or their students simply don't thrive in a classroom.
MAINE STATE
The Maine Monitor

The Maine Monitor

