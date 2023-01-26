ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton Harbor, MI

3 in custody in Benton Harbor homicide case

By FOX 17
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ao7dG_0kSacGKr00

Three men have been arrested in Benton Harbor for the death of 74-year-old Leon "Red" Johnson.

The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety (BHDPS) says 22-year-old Immanuel Williams Jr., 19-year-old Charles Douglas-Howard Little Jr. and 18-year-old Denarion Evans are accused for the homicide of Johnson.

We’re told Williams was arrested in Kalamazoo on Wednesday.

Little turned himself in, according to public safety officials.

Evans was considered at large until police confirmed his arrest by 7:30 on Thursday.

According to Benton Harbor authorities, Johnson was found deceased in his home on Lasalle Road on Saturday.

Authorities say he died by a gunshot wound.

Williams, Little, and Evans were seen entering Johnson's house on LaSalle Road on Saturday night. They were considered "prime suspects" in his death.

BHDPS credits Michigan State Police, KDPS, KTPD and BCSD for their assistance in the case.

Those with knowledge of Evans’s whereabouts are urged to connect with investigators by calling 269-927-0293 or 269-895-6948.

