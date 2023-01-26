Read full article on original website
Hey, South Jersey: Hope You’re Thankful For Opossums In Your Yard
They may seem scary, but they're actually kind of cute. I, myself, didn't even realize that until I came across a Facebook post that revealed the truth about some of Jersey's most feared "pests": opossums. More often than not, people are terrified when spotting them in their yards because they're...
Are These the 10 Best Mexican Restaurants in New Jersey, New NJ List Says Yes
New Jersey has some of the best Mexican restaurants. I have several friends who love Mexican and for their birthdays we always find a delicious "new" Mexican restaurant that we haven't tried before. Recently, bestofnj.com did the "best" Mexican restaurants in New Jersey. One of the restaurants that made the...
New Jersey Diner Gets National Spotlight as Best Breakfast Spot
Here in Jersey, we're fortunate to be surrounded by plenty of eateries that serve up a scrumptious breakfast. What's even better is that we can have a pork roll egg and cheese, a stack of fluffy pancakes, or crispy waffles 24 hours a day, seven days a week. That's thanks...
Jersey Families Say if They Move, They’re Heading to Florida
"If we end up moving somewhere else - another state - it's probably going to be Florida." That's what families in the Garden State are thinking, at least according to a new poll, conducted by FamilyDestinationsGuide.com. The kid-friendly vacation ideas site asked 3,000 people nationwide about moving. Those participating were...
Is This Really The Most Beautiful Place In New Jersey?
If you are a New Jersey resident who thinks there is no way to pick just one place in New Jersey as the most beautiful, you're not alone. One major publication, however, has chosen what they think is the prettiest place in the Garden State. It doesn't matter how long...
This Amazing Shop Is Has Been Named The Holy Grail Of Coffee In New Jersey
There might be no more serious topic in New Jersey than coffee. It might be more important than pizza and pork roll, and now a major website has named the place you can get New Jersey's best cup of coffee. When you hear that someone has declared one coffee shop...
Jersey’s Best Mom & Pop Restaurant is One of the Best in America
The term "Mom & Pop Restaurant" gives you a good feeling right off the bat. Then when you find out the menu and see their delicious foods, you understand why "Mom & Pop's" are so popular and have such comforting food. I think that's what it is "Mom & Pop's" means "comforting food". We all know how popular "comfort food" is. Some of my favorite dishes are comfort food, Like chicken pot pie, spaghetti and meatballs, chili, soups, etc.
The Most Delicious Sushi In All Of New Jersey May Have Been Found
Great sushi places have been popping up all over New Jersey for the past couple of decades, and some obviously rise above the rest. We may have just discovered the best one in the whole state. If you ask foodie publications where to find the best sushi in New Jersey,...
NJ Makes List Of Top 10 States To Be Single in 2023
If you're recently single and living in the Garden State, then you better get ready to mingle. Put down the ice cream, go get your hair done, and hit the town! A new survey has determined that you live in one of THE BEST states in the country for single people.
Wow! Dine High in the Sky Right Here in New Jersey
First, let me say I am not a huge fan of heights, but this is not the kinda thing where you have to worry about being too high to enjoy lol It's a beautiful dining area atop a beautiful hotel overlooking the Hudson River and the New York skyline. According...
How to piss off New Jerseyans with just one sentence
We tend to have short fuses in New Jersey, and this recent Reddit thread really put that on display. Someone with the appropriate username “U/NooJoisey” asked how to infuriate someone from New Jersey with just one sentence and the fellow NJ Redditors certainly delivered. Can you make it...
Three New Jersey Restaurants Named Best in the Country by Yelp
Congratulations to these New Jersey eateries for being named the best!. How do you decide on a place to eat? Do you have a tried and true spot you always head to? Or do you search for new places in town to eat?. Many people (myself included) rely on Yelp...
Experts Say This Is The Movie That Best Represents New Jersey
We have a rich New Jersey history in the cinema, and now a major publication has determined the movie that best represents New Jersey. First, we have to wrap our heads around exactly what that means. What are the criteria for a movie that well represents a state?. Here is...
Amazing, New Jersey May Be One Of The Luckiest States To Play The Lottery In
I consider us an extremely lucky state, I mean we get to live near the beach and have fantastic food. However, what I really mean by that question is how lucky is New Jersey when it comes to playing the lottery. Anytime there's a big jackpot, I always buy a...
New Jersey Sub Chain Voted One Of The Best In Entire The Country
Whether you call it a hoagie, a sub, a hero, or a grinder, they all have one thing in common; they are delicious!. When lunchtime rolls around in the Garden State, the best thing you can get, in my opinion, is a sandwich or a hoagie. Meat, veggies, cheese, on...
NJ weather this week: A mild day, three chilly days, then arctic blast
This is the 30th day of January 2023. And it will be the 30th day of the month with above normal temperatures. Ladies and gentlemen, it is not supposed to be this warm in the coldest month of the year. There are changes ahead though — the theme of this...
CDC still tells NJ to mask up as Biden ends COVID emergency
🔵 CDC still recommending masks for worn in New Jersey. Even as President Joe Biden announces an end all U.S. COVID-19 emergencies, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is still urges New Jersey residents to mask-up. The latest map on the CDC data tracker website lists the majority...
Lucky 777 Hits in New Jersey Lottery and Thousands of Players Win Cash
What happens when a whole bunch of New Jersey residents all play the same lucky number - and that number hits?. Well, the New Jersey Lottery has to pay out a record single-day prize amount!. Thursday night, in the lottery's Pick 3 game, the winning numbers were 7-7-7. On top...
Monroe Twp., NJ, Police: Teen Fired Flare Gun During Altercation at Elementary School
Authorities in Monroe Township, Gloucester County, say a 15-year-old is facing charges after firing a flare gun at another teen during an altercation at an elementary school. The incident happened Friday afternoon just before 4:00 at Holly Glen Elementary School on North Main Street in Williamstown. Officers responded to the...
NJ bill: Juveniles perform community service where offense was committed
If you break it, you fix it. That's the gist of a piece of legislation that's been unanimously approved by a New Jersey Assembly committee. Under the legislation, judges would be able to order that certain delinquent juveniles perform their mandated community service in the same town where they committed the offense.
